Gold Gandalf XAUUSD
- Experts
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Renan Moraes Bistratini CostaAlgorithmic trader & builder of reliable tools for MetaTrader.
I design Expert Advisors (robots), custom indicators, and trade signals for MetaTrader with one goal: consistent, risk-aware performance.
What I offer
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Gold Gandalf EA – Master the Gold Market with Precision
Gold Gandalf EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5, delivering intelligent, high-precision entries with a disciplined trading approach.
Built for traders who value consistency over risky money management techniques, Gold Gandalf uses advanced market analysis to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.
Unlike many automated systems, Gold Gandalf does NOT use Martingale or Grid strategies, helping to keep drawdowns under control while focusing on sustainable long-term performance.
Key Features
✔ Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
✔ Designed for M1 Scalping
✔ No Martingale
✔ No Grid
✔ High-Precision Entry Algorithm
✔ Advanced Risk Management
✔ Smart Trend Detection
✔ Low Drawdown Strategy
✔ Fully Automated Trading
✔ Ultra-Fast Trade Execution
✔ MT5 Compatible
✔ Works with ECN Brokers
Why Choose Gold Gandalf?
Every trade is based on market structure, momentum, and intelligent price action analysis instead of dangerous recovery systems.
Gold Gandalf was developed to provide:
- High-quality trade entries
- Stable and disciplined execution
- Controlled risk exposure
- Long-term consistency
- Professional automation
This Expert Advisor is suitable for traders seeking an automated solution that prioritizes quality over quantity.
Recommended Settings
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Recommended Timeframe: M1
Trading Style: Precision Scalping
Execution: Fully Automatic
Risk Management
Gold Gandalf incorporates advanced money management logic designed to protect trading capital while maximizing market opportunities.
Although no trading system can guarantee profits, the EA is engineered to reduce unnecessary exposure and maintain disciplined execution under different market conditions.Gold Gandalf Philosophy
"Trade with wisdom. Trade with precision. Let strategy—not luck—guide every decision."
Gold Gandalf EA
The Wizard of Gold Trading
Precision. Discipline. Consistency.