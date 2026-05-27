CasperIT Max Floating DD

5
  • Indicators
  • Imad Saadeh
    Imad Saadeh

    Imad Saadeh

    • IT Manager at  Tannourine Mineral Water Co. SAL
    • Lebanon
    • 1798
    5 (7)
    🔹 Professional gold & crypto trader (GMT+2)
    🔹 Developer of robust MT5 Expert Advisors & dashboards
    🔹 Focused on risk management, equity protection & automation
    🔹 Global community leader, sharing transparent trading solutions
    18 products
  • Version: 2.300
  • Updated: 7 August 2026
Floating DD Tracker — Free Risk Monitoring Indicator for MT5

Floating DD Tracker is a lightweight and professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders monitor real-time floating drawdown directly on the chart.

The indicator continuously tracks your current floating drawdown, records the highest drawdown reached, and displays the historical maximum DD with the exact date and time it occurred.

Its compact neon-style dashboard is optimized for all chart sizes and provides instant visual feedback about account risk exposure.

Main Features

  • Real-time Floating Drawdown monitoring

  • Historical Maximum Drawdown recording

  • Max DD date and time tracking

  • Compact professional dashboard

  • Ultra-light CPU usage

  • Clean neon HUD interface

  • Magic Number filtering support

  • Symbol filtering support

  • Dynamic DD status colors:

    • SAFE

    • WATCH

    • DANGER

  • Floating DD progress bar visualization

  • Equity and Balance live display

  • Multi-chart compatible

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

  • MT5 compatible

Risk Status System

The indicator automatically evaluates current drawdown conditions:

SAFE

Low drawdown conditions.

WATCH

Medium drawdown level detected.

DANGER

High drawdown exposure detected.

The dashboard color changes automatically according to risk conditions.

Dashboard Information

The panel displays:

  • Current Floating DD %

  • Historical Max DD %

  • Floating Profit/Loss

  • Equity

  • Balance

  • Number of positions

  • Magic Number scope

  • Symbol scope

  • Max DD hit time

Inputs Parameters General Settings

  • InpFilterByMagic
    Enable monitoring only for a specific EA Magic Number.

  • InpMagicNumber
    Magic Number to monitor when filtering is enabled.

  • InpFilterBySymbol
    Enable monitoring only for a selected trading symbol.

  • InpSymbol
    Symbol name to monitor.

  • InpResetHistoryOnLoad
    Reset saved Max DD history when indicator loads.

Dashboard Settings

  • InpUpdateSeconds
    Dashboard refresh interval in seconds.

  • InpCorner
    Dashboard chart corner position.

  • InpX
    Horizontal dashboard position.

  • InpY
    Vertical dashboard position.

Risk Settings

  • InpWarnDDPercent
    DD percentage where status changes to WATCH.

  • InpDangerDDPercent
    DD percentage where status changes to DANGER.

Color Settings

  • InpBgColor
    Main dashboard background color.

  • InpHeaderColor
    Dashboard header color.

  • InpInnerColor
    Internal information area color.

  • InpFrameColor
    Dashboard border color.

  • InpTextColor
    Main text color.

  • InpMutedColor
    Secondary text color.

  • InpGoodColor
    SAFE status color.

  • InpWarnColor
    WATCH status color.

  • InpBadColor
    DANGER status color.

Recommended Usage

Floating DD Tracker can be used with:

  • Manual trading

  • Scalping systems

  • Grid systems

  • Recovery systems

  • Hedging EAs

  • Prop firm risk monitoring

  • Portfolio monitoring

  • Multi-EA setups

Important Notes

  • The indicator does not place trades.

  • The indicator does not modify positions.

  • Historical Max DD is stored automatically.

  • Works even after MT5 restart.

  • Designed for low resource consumption.

Ideal For

  • Risk management monitoring

  • Drawdown control

  • Prop firm traders

  • EA users

  • Scalpers

  • Gold traders

  • Multi-position traders

  • Portfolio traders


Reviews 7
Piotr L
45
Piotr L 2026.06.21 12:10 
 

**Great little tool for managing risk.** CasperIT Max Floating DD shows your maximum floating drawdown right on the chart, in real time. No more guessing how deep your trades went before they recovered. It is light, easy to set up, and does not slow down my other EAs or my VPS. Setup took less than a minute. If you trade grid or recovery systems, or you are doing a prop-firm challenge, this is a must. Floating DD is what quietly kills accounts, and now I can see it and act before it gets too big. Simple, honest, and very useful. Highly recommended.

laxminarayan_09
104
laxminarayan_09 2026.06.06 11:37 
 

All in one under one umbrella. Great Work by developer. It a premium product

Nani Nagendar
63
Nani Nagendar 2026.06.02 04:11 
 

Its and excellent indicator so much useful to monitor the dd, it will give current floating dd, as well as max dd how much and when it happned, thanks to developer

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Piotr L
45
Piotr L 2026.06.21 12:10 
 

**Great little tool for managing risk.** CasperIT Max Floating DD shows your maximum floating drawdown right on the chart, in real time. No more guessing how deep your trades went before they recovered. It is light, easy to set up, and does not slow down my other EAs or my VPS. Setup took less than a minute. If you trade grid or recovery systems, or you are doing a prop-firm challenge, this is a must. Floating DD is what quietly kills accounts, and now I can see it and act before it gets too big. Simple, honest, and very useful. Highly recommended.

Imad Saadeh
1798
Reply from developer Imad Saadeh 2026.06.21 13:13
Thanks "Piotr L" for highlighting the value — making floating DD visible in real time is exactly why CasperIT Max Floating DD exists.
wenquan199
24
wenquan199 2026.06.16 06:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Imad Saadeh
1798
Reply from developer Imad Saadeh 2026.06.16 06:58
Account safety first — glad the indicator helps protect your trading!
Angel-Tiso
34
Angel-Tiso 2026.06.11 11:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Imad Saadeh
1798
Reply from developer Imad Saadeh 2026.06.11 16:40
Thanks for the great feedback! Glad the indicator adds real value and fits seamlessly into your trading toolbox.
Femi Work
64
Femi Work 2026.06.11 08:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Imad Saadeh
1798
Reply from developer Imad Saadeh 2026.06.11 08:49
Thank you for your great feedback! I’m glad to hear the indicator is helping you monitor and refine your trading strategy. Your support through testing, rating, and commenting motivates us to keep improving and expanding future developments.
Sproozie
14
Sproozie 2026.06.09 18:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Imad Saadeh
1798
Reply from developer Imad Saadeh 2026.06.10 03:51
Thank you for the brilliant feedback! We’re glad you value the live DD updates.
laxminarayan_09
104
laxminarayan_09 2026.06.06 11:37 
 

All in one under one umbrella. Great Work by developer. It a premium product

Imad Saadeh
1798
Reply from developer Imad Saadeh 2026.06.06 12:27
Thank you for your kind words and support! 🙏
Our goal was exactly that — to bring everything traders need under one reliable umbrella. We’re glad you see the value in it.
Nani Nagendar
63
Nani Nagendar 2026.06.02 04:11 
 

Its and excellent indicator so much useful to monitor the dd, it will give current floating dd, as well as max dd how much and when it happned, thanks to developer

Imad Saadeh
1798
Reply from developer Imad Saadeh 2026.06.02 04:36
Thank you "Nani Nagendar" for the kind words! Glad to hear the indicator is proving useful. The ability to track both current floating DD and historical max DD (with exact amount, date, and time) was designed to give traders clear visibility and confidence in their risk management. Your feedback motivates continued refinement—appreciate the support!
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