CasperIT Max Floating DD

Floating DD Tracker — Free Risk Monitoring Indicator for MT5

Floating DD Tracker is a lightweight and professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders monitor real-time floating drawdown directly on the chart.

The indicator continuously tracks your current floating drawdown, records the highest drawdown reached, and displays the historical maximum DD with the exact date and time it occurred.

Its compact neon-style dashboard is optimized for all chart sizes and provides instant visual feedback about account risk exposure.

Real-time Floating Drawdown monitoring

Historical Maximum Drawdown recording

Max DD date and time tracking

Compact professional dashboard

Ultra-light CPU usage

Clean neon HUD interface

Magic Number filtering support

Symbol filtering support

Dynamic DD status colors: SAFE WATCH DANGER

Floating DD progress bar visualization

Equity and Balance live display

Multi-chart compatible

Works on all symbols and timeframes

MT5 compatible

Main FeaturesRisk Status System

The indicator automatically evaluates current drawdown conditions:

SAFE

Low drawdown conditions.

WATCH

Medium drawdown level detected.

DANGER

High drawdown exposure detected.

The dashboard color changes automatically according to risk conditions.

Dashboard Information

The panel displays:

Current Floating DD %

Historical Max DD %

Floating Profit/Loss

Equity

Balance

Number of positions

Magic Number scope

Symbol scope

Max DD hit time

InpFilterByMagic

Enable monitoring only for a specific EA Magic Number.

InpMagicNumber

Magic Number to monitor when filtering is enabled.

InpFilterBySymbol

Enable monitoring only for a selected trading symbol.

InpSymbol

Symbol name to monitor.

InpResetHistoryOnLoad

Reset saved Max DD history when indicator loads.

InpUpdateSeconds

Dashboard refresh interval in seconds.

InpCorner

Dashboard chart corner position.

InpX

Horizontal dashboard position.

InpY

Vertical dashboard position.

InpWarnDDPercent

DD percentage where status changes to WATCH.

InpDangerDDPercent

DD percentage where status changes to DANGER.

InpBgColor

Main dashboard background color.

InpHeaderColor

Dashboard header color.

InpInnerColor

Internal information area color.

InpFrameColor

Dashboard border color.

InpTextColor

Main text color.

InpMutedColor

Secondary text color.

InpGoodColor

SAFE status color.

InpWarnColor

WATCH status color.

InpBadColor

DANGER status color.

Inputs Parameters General SettingsDashboard SettingsRisk SettingsColor SettingsRecommended Usage

Floating DD Tracker can be used with:

Manual trading

Scalping systems

Grid systems

Recovery systems

Hedging EAs

Prop firm risk monitoring

Portfolio monitoring

Multi-EA setups

The indicator does not place trades.

The indicator does not modify positions.

Historical Max DD is stored automatically.

Works even after MT5 restart.

Designed for low resource consumption.

Risk management monitoring

Drawdown control

Prop firm traders

EA users

Scalpers

Gold traders

Multi-position traders

Portfolio traders

Important NotesIdeal For