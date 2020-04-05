ZigZag Market Structure Grid EA


• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
ZigZag Market Structure Grid EA

Trade with market structure. Recover with intelligence.

ZigZag Market Structure Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities using ZigZag market structure analysis combined with a powerful Grid Recovery Engine. Instead of entering trades randomly, the EA analyzes swing highs and swing lows to determine the current market structure and executes trades only when a valid directional setup is confirmed.

By combining trend-following logic with intelligent position management, the EA aims to capture strong market moves while efficiently managing temporary price retracements through its configurable grid recovery system.

Key Features

Market Structure Detection

  • Automatically identifies swing highs and swing lows using the ZigZag indicator.

  • Recognizes bullish and bearish market structures.

  • Trades only after a confirmed market structure shift.

Intelligent Trade Entries

  • Opens BUY positions during confirmed bullish structures.

  • Opens SELL positions during confirmed bearish structures.

  • Eliminates random entries by waiting for structure confirmation.

Advanced Grid Recovery

  • Adds recovery positions only when price moves against the initial trade.

  • Adjustable grid spacing and lot multiplier.

  • Configurable maximum grid levels.

  • Designed to recover temporary drawdowns while maintaining controlled exposure.

Smart Profit Management

  • Closes individual or combined grid positions when profit targets are reached.

  • Commission-aware profit calculations.

  • Flexible take-profit options.

Comprehensive Risk Management

  • Adjustable starting lot size.

  • Maximum spread protection.

  • Slippage control.

  • Magic Number support.

  • Maximum simultaneous positions.

  • Fully customizable money management settings.

Optimized for Automation

  • Fully automated operation with no manual intervention required.

  • Suitable for multiple currency pairs and timeframes.

  • Clean and efficient execution designed for continuous trading.

Why Choose ZigZag Market Structure Grid EA?

Most grid systems enter the market without considering trend direction, increasing the likelihood of prolonged drawdowns. ZigZag Market Structure Grid EA takes a more disciplined approach by analyzing market structure before initiating a trading cycle.

By combining structure-based entries with an intelligent recovery mechanism, the EA seeks to improve entry quality while maintaining the flexibility needed to manage changing market conditions.

The result is a balanced trading solution that offers:

  • Structure-based trade confirmation

  • Intelligent grid recovery

  • Automated trade management

  • Flexible risk control

  • Highly customizable settings

  • Professional-grade execution

Whether you are looking for a fully automated trading solution or a sophisticated grid strategy that follows market structure rather than random price movement, ZigZag Market Structure Grid EA delivers the precision, flexibility, and automation required for today's financial markets.

Trade with structure. Manage risk intelligently. Automate with confidence.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
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