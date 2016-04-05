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ZigZag Market Structure Grid EA

Trade with market structure. Recover with intelligence.

ZigZag Market Structure Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities using ZigZag market structure analysis combined with a powerful Grid Recovery Engine. Instead of entering trades randomly, the EA analyzes swing highs and swing lows to determine the current market structure and executes trades only when a valid directional setup is confirmed.

By combining trend-following logic with intelligent position management, the EA aims to capture strong market moves while efficiently managing temporary price retracements through its configurable grid recovery system.

Key Features

Market Structure Detection

Automatically identifies swing highs and swing lows using the ZigZag indicator.

Recognizes bullish and bearish market structures.

Trades only after a confirmed market structure shift.

Intelligent Trade Entries

Opens BUY positions during confirmed bullish structures.

Opens SELL positions during confirmed bearish structures.

Eliminates random entries by waiting for structure confirmation.

Advanced Grid Recovery

Adds recovery positions only when price moves against the initial trade.

Adjustable grid spacing and lot multiplier.

Configurable maximum grid levels.

Designed to recover temporary drawdowns while maintaining controlled exposure.

Smart Profit Management

Closes individual or combined grid positions when profit targets are reached.

Commission-aware profit calculations.

Flexible take-profit options.

Comprehensive Risk Management

Adjustable starting lot size.

Maximum spread protection.

Slippage control.

Magic Number support.

Maximum simultaneous positions.

Fully customizable money management settings.

Optimized for Automation

Fully automated operation with no manual intervention required.

Suitable for multiple currency pairs and timeframes.

Clean and efficient execution designed for continuous trading.

Why Choose ZigZag Market Structure Grid EA?

Most grid systems enter the market without considering trend direction, increasing the likelihood of prolonged drawdowns. ZigZag Market Structure Grid EA takes a more disciplined approach by analyzing market structure before initiating a trading cycle.

By combining structure-based entries with an intelligent recovery mechanism, the EA seeks to improve entry quality while maintaining the flexibility needed to manage changing market conditions.

The result is a balanced trading solution that offers:

Structure-based trade confirmation

Intelligent grid recovery

Automated trade management

Flexible risk control

Highly customizable settings

Professional-grade execution

Whether you are looking for a fully automated trading solution or a sophisticated grid strategy that follows market structure rather than random price movement, ZigZag Market Structure Grid EA delivers the precision, flexibility, and automation required for today's financial markets.

Trade with structure. Manage risk intelligently. Automate with confidence.