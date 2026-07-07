Pro Binary Signal

PRODUCT NAME: Smart move Pro Signal

(Note: "Pro Signal" is a common phrase and may already be taken in the Market's name search. Check availability before submitting, and consider a more distinctive variant such as "ProSignal Arrow" or a standalone brand word, per MQL5's own naming guidance — unique names rank and convert better than generic ones like "MA Crossover" or "Signal Pro".)

SHORT DESCRIPTION (product card, shown in search results) Non-repainting Buy/Sell arrow indicator with a built-in win-rate panel, so you can judge signal quality on any chart before you trade it.

FULL DESCRIPTION

Pro Signal is a non-repainting Buy/Sell arrow indicator for MetaTrader. Every arrow is confirmed by four independent filters — trend direction, momentum, volatility, and market strength — before it is drawn, and once drawn it does not move or disappear. What you see on a past bar is exactly what you would have seen live.

Attached to any chart, the indicator adds a compact panel that tracks the indicator's own signal history in real time: total signals, wins, losses, and win rate. Each signal is graded against the very next completed candle, so the panel reflects how the indicator has actually performed on that specific symbol and timeframe — not a marketing claim. This lets you evaluate the indicator on your own charts before committing to it, and keep monitoring it afterward.

How it works

A signal requires agreement across several conditions at once: short/long moving average alignment, RSI crossing its midline, price position relative to the Bollinger Bands, and Bulls/Bears Power direction. Requiring all four to align at the same time is what keeps the indicator selective rather than reacting to every minor price wiggle.

Features

Non-repainting Buy/Sell arrows

Live win-rate panel with total signals, wins, losses, and win rate, colour-coded by performance

Optional popup alerts on new signals

Adjustable Bollinger Bands period, shift, and deviation

Adjustable Bulls Power and Bears Power periods

Adjustable arrow offset distance from price

Adjustable panel position and history depth (how many bars the stats scan covers)

Works on any symbol and timeframe

Inputs

Bollinger Bands Period, Shift, Deviation — controls the volatility filter Bulls Power Period / Bears Power Period — controls the market-strength filter Alerts — enable or disable popup alerts on new signals Utstup — distance of the arrow from price, in points Panel X / Panel Y — on-screen position of the stats panel Max Scan Bars — how many historical bars the win-rate panel scans

Recommended use

Pro Signal is intended as a confirmation tool alongside your own trend or price-action analysis, or as a standalone alert layer for discretionary trading. As with any indicator, test it on a demo account across the symbols and timeframes you intend to trade before using it live. Historical win-rate figures shown by the panel describe past signal behaviour on the chart where it is applied and are not a promise of future results.

Support

Questions and setup requests are welcome via the comments section or private message. Feature requests are considered for future updates.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex, gold, CFDs, and other leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of some or all of your invested capital. It may not be suitable for all investors. This indicator is a technical analysis tool only — it does not place trades, manage risk, or guarantee outcomes. Any win-rate, signal count, or performance figures shown by the panel describe past signal behaviour on the chart where it is applied and are calculated from historical price data; they are not a projection or promise of future results. Always test on a demo account before live use, and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.