KS RSI Horizontal Level Divergence Alarm

This is RSI indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines the standard Relative Strength Index user-friendly horizontal alert lines drawn directly on the RSI scale (0–100).

Key Features:

Standard RSI Calculation (default period 14, fully customizable)

(default period 14, fully customizable) Click-to-Create Alert Lines : Click the "+ New RSI Alert Line" button to instantly add a draggable horizontal line at the current RSI value.

: Click the button to instantly add a draggable horizontal line at the current RSI value. Draggable Lines : Drag any line up or down to set precise RSI alert levels (e.g., 30, 50, 70, etc.).

: Drag any line up or down to set precise RSI alert levels (e.g., 30, 50, 70, etc.). Multi-Alert System : When RSI crosses any alert line, it triggers: Sound alert (built-in MT5 sounds or custom .wav) Popup alert ( Alert() ) Mobile push notification

: When RSI crosses any alert line, it triggers: Visual Feedback : Lines change color (default gray) after being triggered, making it easy to see active vs. fired alerts.

: Lines change color (default gray) after being triggered, making it easy to see active vs. fired alerts. Settings Panel (toggleable): Change color, line style, and width for new or selected lines Toggle sound and push notifications Test sound Apply settings to selected line Delete selected line

(toggleable): Management Buttons : New Alert Line Delete All Lines Show/Hide Panel

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Advantages:

Lines are tied to the RSI scale , not price — perfect for RSI overbought/oversold level monitoring.

, not price — perfect for RSI overbought/oversold level monitoring. Lines and panel objects stay in the RSI sub window.

Automatically restores lines when reloading the chart or template.

Clean, professional interface with easy-to-use controls.

This indicator is ideal for traders who want to be notified the moment RSI crosses key psychological or strategy-specific levels without constantly watching the chart.

Perfect for mean-reversion, divergence, or momentum strategies using RSI.





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