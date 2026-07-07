KS RSI Horizontal Level Divergence Alarm
- Indicators
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Kulvinder SinghKULVINDER SINGH
MQL5 Developer | Python Developer | Forex Trader | Software Product Creator
📞 +91-9996327555 | ✉ Kulvinder99@gmail.com
🌐 smarttradingpip.com | advocateprosuit.in | cctvpeoplecounting.com
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 3 August 2026
- Activations: 5
KS RSI Horizontal Level Divergence Alarm
This is RSI indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines the standard Relative Strength Index user-friendly horizontal alert lines drawn directly on the RSI scale (0–100).
Key Features:
- Standard RSI Calculation (default period 14, fully customizable)
- Click-to-Create Alert Lines: Click the "+ New RSI Alert Line" button to instantly add a draggable horizontal line at the current RSI value.
- Draggable Lines: Drag any line up or down to set precise RSI alert levels (e.g., 30, 50, 70, etc.).
- Multi-Alert System: When RSI crosses any alert line, it triggers:
- Sound alert (built-in MT5 sounds or custom .wav)
- Popup alert (Alert())
- Mobile push notification
- Visual Feedback: Lines change color (default gray) after being triggered, making it easy to see active vs. fired alerts.
- Settings Panel (toggleable):
- Change color, line style, and width for new or selected lines
- Toggle sound and push notifications
- Test sound
- Apply settings to selected line
- Delete selected line
- Management Buttons:
- New Alert Line
- Delete All Lines
- Show/Hide Panel
Advantages:
- Lines are tied to the RSI scale, not price — perfect for RSI overbought/oversold level monitoring.
- Lines and panel objects stay in the RSI sub window.
- Automatically restores lines when reloading the chart or template.
- Clean, professional interface with easy-to-use controls.
This indicator is ideal for traders who want to be notified the moment RSI crosses key psychological or strategy-specific levels without constantly watching the chart.
Perfect for mean-reversion, divergence, or momentum strategies using RSI.
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