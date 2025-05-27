TraderAi Algorithmic trading

AI Trading Agent Powered By ChatGPT 

Trade Smarter with AI Trading Agent using Powered By ChatGPT.

Simply describe your trading conditions in plain language, the AI Trading Agent understands your instructions, monitors the market in real time, and executes trades at the optimal moment.

Whether you're running a grid trading strategy, using Martingale techniques, or simply scalping based on price action, just tell the AI Trading Agent what you want to do.

The AI Trading Agent understands your instructions and can execute multiple trades simultaneously while managing each position intelligently. This makes it ideal for strategies involving hedging and maximizing profits across trading pairs.

Traditional algorithmic trading systems require extensive rule-based coding and constant tuning to keep pace with evolving market dynamics. In contrast, Trading Agent augmented with AI enable a paradigm shift: traders can express strategies in natural language, and the trading agent autonomously translates these high-level intents into executable actions in real time.

Have a trading strategy in mind? Simply provide it as a prompt. The integrated AI will interpret your instructions, analyze real-time market data, and execute trades according to your specified strategy. All trades are carried out directly on your selected trading account, based on the prompt you provide.

Instead of hard coding complex logic, you define trading conditions, risk parameters, and strategy constraints using plain English. The AI interprets this input, converts it into structured tasks, and is capable of Real-time market monitoring, Dynamic decision-making and Position management.

Trading Agent enables concurrent execution of diverse strategies (e.g., grid trading, Martingale, momentum-based scalping).

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to enable users to interact with an AI model, such as ChatGPT, through natural language prompts. Instead of hard-coding trading strategies, users can define trading logic dynamically using plain language instructions.

Important Disclaimer:

This EA does not guarantee profitability. Merely connecting to an AI model will not result in successful or profitable trades without proper prompt design and strategic input from the user. The effectiveness of the EA heavily depends on the quality and clarity of the prompts provided.

Users are fully responsible for optimizing their own trading prompts and strategies.

Risk Warning:
To avoid potential financial loss, it is strongly recommended to use a demo account during initial testing and experimentation.


Important Note:

Due to Web Request limitations within the MetaTrader Strategy Tester, AI features are not available in the backtesting environment. This is a technical restriction imposed by the MetaTrader platform itself and is not a limitation of the EA.

EA Parameters:

Enable AI Mode

This EA operates in two distinct modes. By default, it functions as a fully autonomous trading system, executing trades based on support and resistance levels while automatically setting Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL). This ensures full compliance with MQL Community Rules, which require that all Expert Advisors must be capable of trading independently without reliance on external services.

This EA can leverages powerful external large language models (LLMs) from leading AI providers to assist with trading decisions. To use these AI-driven features, users must supply their own API access credentials for supported AI platforms.

AI Mode is disabled by default. Users must manually enable it in the settings to activate AI functionality. Enabling AI mode will bypass the default automatic trading action and only relying on AI for trading decisions.

By enabling AI Mode, the EA can interact with powerful AI models from leading providers such as OpenAI (ChatGPT), Google Gemini, DeepSeek, and Mistral. These models assist with trading insights and decision-making based on your prompts.

When using AI for trading, you can simply describe your strategy in plain language—no need to write complex code. The AI will interpret your instructions and execute trades accordingly, offering a flexible and intuitive approach to strategy execution.

Important: Without a valid AI configuration, the EA will not perform any trading activity, as it relies entirely on external AI services. Since we have no control over these third-party platforms, all access and usage depend solely on your setup.

AI Engine:

Select the AI platform you wish to use (e.g., Gemini, DeepSeek, OpenAI, Mistral, etc.). Each provider offers unique capabilities tailored to different trading needs.

Reasoning:

Enable this option if you plan to use an AI model with advanced reasoning capabilities. Set to true to activate.

Examples of supported reasoning models include:

  • OpenAI’s o-series
  • DeepSeek Reasoner
  • Gemini Thinker

Temperature:

Adjusts the creativity and randomness of AI-generated responses.

  • Low (0.1 – 0.3): Produces more deterministic and consistent outputs. Best suited for precise, rule-based trading strategies.
  • Medium (0.4 – 0.7): Offers a balanced mix of structure and creativity, suitable for adaptive or semi-automated strategies.
  • High (0.8 – 1.0): Introduces greater randomness and creativity. Useful for exploring unconventional or experimental trading ideas.

Max Tokens:

Specifies the maximum number of tokens the AI model can use in a single response. This includes both your prompt and the AI’s reply.

Reasoning models typically require a higher token limit to handle complex instructions and deliver more accurate, context-aware results.

Execute On:

Defines when the AI should be triggered during market activity.

  • Bar: The AI is called once per completed candle/bar on the selected timeframe (e.g., every minute, hour, etc.).
  • Tick: The AI is called on every new market tick, allowing for high-frequency decision-making.

Using the Tick option may result in a high number of API requests. Be aware of rate limits imposed by your AI provider to avoid interruptions.

Model Input Configuration:

Configure the market data fed into the AI model for analysis and decision-making:

  • Include OHLC: Enable to include candlestick data (Open, High, Low, Close) in the model’s input.
  • Number of Past OHLC Data: Specify how many previous candles to include when OHLC data is enabled.
  • Include Ticks: Enable to include bid and ask tick data in the model input.
  • Number of Past Ticks: Set how many past tick data points should be included.
  • Include Market Depth: Enable this option to provide market depth data (order book) to the AI model.

Trade Size Configuration:
Define the trade volume limits and position constraints for AI-executed trades:
  • Minimum Trade Volume Size: Set the smallest trade volume (in lots) the AI is permitted to execute.
  • Maximum Trade Volume Size: Set the largest trade volume (in lots) the AI can execute.
Maximum Number of Concurrent Open Positions: 

Specify the maximum total number of open positions the AI is allowed to maintain simultaneously.

Command Prompt:

Enter your trading strategy or instructions here. The AI will interpret your prompt, analyze market conditions accordingly, and execute trades based on your specified strategy.

The EA will automatically create a Prompt.txt file in the MT5 Files directory. You can add a longer and more complex prompt there. To use the external prompt from Prompt.txt , simply leave the Command Prompt parameter empty — the system will then fall back to the content of Prompt.txt .

how Edit Prompt.txt

To edit the prompt file:

  1. In the MetaTrader 5 terminal, go to the Tools menu and select MetaQuotes Language Editor.

  2. In the MetaEditor program, open the Navigator panel, then go to Files → Prompt.txt to edit the prompt.

If you don’t see the Navigator panel in MetaEditor, go to the View menu and select Navigator to enable it.

Model API Configuration:

BOYK: Bring Your Own Key

To access these AI models, you must provide your own API keys. The EA does not supply or manage API keys, so ensure you have valid keys from your chosen AI provider before enabling AI features.

You can use your own free API keys from providers like Google Gemini and Mistral to enable AI-powered features in this EA. This allows you to interact with advanced third-party AI models—such as Google’s Gemini at no additional cost, to receive trading insights or assist in decision-making.

Gemini Configuration

Gemini API Key: To use AI features powered by Google Gemini, you must provide your own Gemini API key. Without a valid key, the EA will not be able to access Gemini’s AI services.

You can Get FREE Gemini API Key at Google AI Studio [https://aistudio.google.com/apikey]

Gemini Model: Enter the exact name of the Gemini model you want to use(e.g., gemini-2.0-flash).

List of Gemini Models:

  • gemini-2.5-flash-preview-04-17  (previously known as gemini-2.0-flash-thinking-exp-01-21)
  • gemini-2.5-pro-exp-03-25
  • gemini-2.0-flash
  • gemini-2.0-flash-lite
  • gemini-1.5-flash
  • gemini-1.5-flash-8b
  • learnlm-1.5-pro-experimental
  • learnlm-2.0-flash-experimental
  • gemma-3-1b-it (hallucinate, can not select the exact ticket id)
  • gemma-3-4b-it
  • gemma-3-12b-it
  • gemma-3-27b-it
  • not tested:
  • gemini-2.5-pro-preview-05-06 (not tested)
  • gemini-1.5-pro (not accessible )

Check official websie for updated list [https://ai.google.dev/gemini-api/docs/models/gemini].

ChatGPT Configuration

ChatGPT API Key: Provide your ChatGPT API key. Get OpenAI API Key [https://platform.openai.com/settings/organization/api-keys].

ChatGPT Model: Enter the exact name of the ChatGPT model you want to use (e.g., gpt-4o-mini).  

List of supporrted ChatGPT Models:

  • o4-mini
  • o3-mini
  • o1
  • gpt-4.1
  • gpt-4o

Cost-optimized models:

  • o4-mini
  • gpt-4.1-mini
  • gpt-4.1-nano
  • gpt-4o-mini

Not supported:

  • o1-mini (not availale) 
  • o1-preview (not supported with the Responses API) 

Not tested:

  • o3
  • o1-pro

Check official websie for for updated list.  [https://platform.openai.com/docs/models]

Mistral Configuration:

Mistral API Key: Provide your Mistral API key. Get Free Mistral API Key https://console.mistral.ai/api-keys]

Mistral Model: Enter the exact name of the Mistral model you want to use (e.g., mistral-8b-lates).

List of Mistral Models:
  • mistral-8b-lates
  • mistral-large-latest
  • codestral-latest
  • ministral-3b-latest
  • ministral-8b-latest
  • pixtral-large-latest
  • mistral-small-latest
  • open-mistral-nemo
Check official website for for updated list [https://docs.mistral.ai/getting-started/models/models_overview/#premier-models].


DeepSeek Configuration:

DeepSeek API Key: Provide your DeepSeek API key. Get DeepSeek API Key [http://platform.deepseek.com]

DeepSeek Model: Enter the exact name of the DeepSeek model you want to use (e.g., deepseek-reasoner).

List of DeepSeek Models:

  • deepseek-chat
  • deepseek-reasoner

Check official website for for updated list [https://api-docs.deepseek.com/quick_start/pricing].


Use of Third-Party AI APIs Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor (EA) integrates optional support for third-party AI services (such as ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Google Gemini) via user-provided API keys. These services are not embedded in the EA itself and are not managed, controlled, or hosted by the EA developer.

All limitations, quotas, and restrictions associated with API usage are solely governed by the terms of the respective third-party providers and depend entirely on the user's API subscription or usage tier. The EA developer has no influence or responsibility over such limitations.

The EA does not implement any external license control, data collection, or update management systems, and fully complies with MetaQuotes rules regarding third-party system integration and user privacy.

All AI interactions are handled through your API key and are not managed, controlled, or limited by the EA itself.

For updates and new features, join the Community Channel.

Recommended products
Advanced Grid Trader
Adrian Patrascu
Experts
The ADVANCED GRID TRADER Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on price fluctuations in all currency pairs and metals (XAU/XAG). It can be used in any timeframe however the best results were achieved in the Daily timeframe with EMA 178, reversed trades.   The EA employs a grid trading strategy, where buy and sell orders are placed at regular grid points. The user sets its take profit step as well to best take advantage from market movements.   The ADVANCED GRI
N1DrawDown
Bruno Alexandre Azevedo Dantas
Experts
https://www.sendspace.com/file/hrxcew - REPORT TEST DOWNLOAD TESTED ON GBPUSD/ AND EURUSD  LOGIC:  Moving Averages Crossover, Macd Historigram and Adx  TRADING SIZE LOTS: (MARTINGALE)  OPENING LOTS START: 0.10 ADD/WINING POSITION: 0.05 PROTECTED ALWAYS WITH STOPLOSS, MAX STOPLOSS LIMITS AND TRAILING STOPS TRADE WITH RIGHT RULES /////N!%Drawdown?? ///// really ?? you will want something like that for sure.... ALWAYS TRYING CHANGE THE MOTHERFUCKER GAME ...... by: WeeDFoX4_20PT fire like ALWA
FREE
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Stability Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (3)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: ONLY 34 9 $ instead of 990$! Only a few copies left at this promo price! Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live results low risk Live results high risk Welcome to STABILITY PRO :  One of the most advanced, stable, low risk grid systems on the market! This EA has been stress-tested over the full available history of the forex pairs that it uses. During these stress tests, the EA was profitable in every
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Experts
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Experts
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Three Masters
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Experts
THREE MASTERS - Professional Automated Trading System Version: 1.01 Author: SAPPLANTA ============================================================================= OVERVIEW THREE MASTERS is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. Built on advanced multi-indicator analysis and precision timing, this Expert Advisor has demonstrated exceptional performance in live market conditions. The system combines institutional-grade filtering techniques with adaptive position sizin
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Experts
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
SkyNet Fx EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
SkyNet EA uses the Mean Return strategy plus Filters to generate a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, SkyNet EA is for you.  SkyNet EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The SkyNet EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by Tick data, using the
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
MultiORB EA Prop Edition
Brian Mutuku Mwanthi
Experts
MULTI ORB EA - PROP FIRM EDITION with FOREX FACTORY NEWS FILTER THE ONLY MULTI-SESSION ORB EA WITH INTEGRATED FOREX FACTORY NEWS PROTECTION Pass your prop firm challenge with confidence using the most advanced Opening Range Breakout EA designed specifically for FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, and other funded trader programs CUSTOM PRESET AT USER
Lifeea Pro
Paline Maina
Experts
AdvancedPriceActionEA Smart. Adaptive. Precise. The AdvancedPriceActionEA is a powerful expert advisor designed for traders who want to capitalize on strong price action patterns, momentum, and volatility. This EA combines time-tested strategies like EMA trend filters, RSI momentum, and candlestick patterns (engulfing and pin bars) with dynamic risk management features to deliver consistent trading opportunities. Key Features Smart Entry System : Detects bullish/bearish engulfing and pin ba
Forex Bacteria
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Forex Bacteria Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Forex Bacteria is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5.  Just as beneficial bacteria symbiotically coexist with us in nature, we strive to coexist harmoniously and symbiotically with the markets. It's a plug-and-play EA where you only need to set your risk management preferences and choose the days of the week you want to trade.  Primarily focused and optimized over the past 12 years, it works best with three major currency pa
PipFinite Trend Grid EA MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.75 (8)
Experts
The Official "GRID EA" Using  PipFinite Trend PRO A Smart Trend Following EA Using Trend PRO Indicator Signals In a Unique Grid Strategy. Trend Grid EA takes the signal of Trend PRO Indicator on the first trade then builds succeeding trades if the move goes against it. The innovative grid algorithm manages each position to ensure every basket is closed in a net positive profit. LIVE ACCOUNT MONITORING Real account monitoring   https://t.me/pipfinite/997 Settings Used & Input Descriptions I
EA Scalper BigBoss Ultra Z
Ipan Effendi
Experts
The BigBoss Ultra Z Scalper EA is an accurate scalping EA for EURUSD on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. BigBoss Scalper Ultra Z is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for precision scalping strategies on the EURUSD pair, running on the MetaTrader 5 platform with the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. This EA is designed for traders seeking fast execution and controlled risk management, as it uses a 12-pip Take Profit and 11-pip Stop Loss. Backtest Results (Metatrader 5 Strategy Tester): Profit of
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Celestia EA MT5
DENIS BRAUN
Experts
Celestia - Your Stellar Companion in Automated Trading Real Account Celestia EA medium risk  https://www.mql5.com/de/signals/2051245 Description:   Introducing Celestia, your cutting-edge automated trading companion designed to illuminate your journey in the dynamic world of financial markets. Powered by advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology, Celestia stands as a beacon of precision and efficiency in the realm of algorithmic trading. Key Features: Galactic Algorithms:   Celestia
Triton
Marek Kvarda
5 (4)
Experts
This robot is designed for major currency pairs and trades three strategies. 1- swing, 2- gap, 3- support and resistance. It uses the algorithm for analysis of price data and finds the best parameters. Trades are filtered by results of analysis of daily and monthly chart for the last 12 periods. The Swing strategy can be used on TF H1 or M30, or also on M15 or M5 (more trades but higher risk) The Gap strategy is recommended on M30 or H1 The Sup./Res. strategy is recommended on M30, H1 or H4 Defa
Gapscalper AI
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
4 (13)
Experts
Gapscalper AI is an advanced AI-powered trading algorithm that intelligently detects Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and combines them with traditional technical analysis to forecast price movements with high precision. At its core, the system leverages a proprietary reinforcement learning model that has been meticulously trained to identify hidden market inefficiencies and exploit them with dynamic trade execution strategies. This cutting-edge approach allows the EA to recognize high-probability setups a
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
5 (4)
Experts
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Chart Pattern Master
Lefika Raphel Sebatane
Experts
The Chart Pattern Master EA is a sophisticated expert that allows you to trade all of the common chart patterns. It automatically identifies the chart patterns for you and even displays them on the chart. Use it as an indicator or as an automated trading expert. All pattern breakouts will be traded automatically for you. Recommendations: Trend Timeframe - 1H Breakout Timeframe - Any Symbol - Any TP and SL - false MIn Balance - $250 NOTE: Increase "Pattern Number of Bars" to scan over longer peri
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
MultiAsset Algo EA
Harshika Govind
Experts
MultiAsset Algo Expert Advisor (EA) – Advanced Multi-Asset Trading Solution This Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading system designed for aggressive yet highly profitable trading across multiple asset classes, including Forex and Gold (XAUUSD). It integrates   six robust trading signal strategies   based on proven technical indicators such as RSI Momentum, Moving Average Crossovers, MACD explosive signals, multi-momentum alignment, RSI divergences, and scalping techniques.   If
FREE
Lemm Scalper EA MT5
Fabio Sanna
Experts
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review