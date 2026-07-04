StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5

StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5
Intelligent XAUUSD Breakout Automation with Built-In Risk Governance


StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 is a risk-governed Expert Advisor built for traders who want structured XAUUSD breakout automation without martingale, grid, recovery trading, or reckless lot scaling.

The EA is designed to identify qualified structure-box breakout opportunities, filter unsuitable market conditions, manage risk automatically, and adapt exposure based on customer risk preference.

The latest production version now includes customer-facing risk profiles, cleaner input organisation, a simplified on-chart status panel, broker-volume-limit protection, and the multi-layer market intelligence framework developed through structured backtesting and audit analysis.

Why This EA Is Different

Many breakout EAs simply place orders when price reaches a level.

StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 goes further.

The latest version includes a multi-layer intelligence framework that checks market safety, identifies market regime, filters lower-quality conditions, and adjusts risk based on session and direction behaviour.

Before placing a trade, the EA asks:

  • Is the market safe?

  • Is the spread acceptable?

  • Is the structure valid?

  • Is the market condition suitable?

  • Is the broker allowing valid order volume?

  • Is this a weaker session/direction setup?

  • Should this trade receive full or reduced risk?

This makes the EA more selective, more controlled, and more suitable for serious testing/trading.

Core Strategy

The EA focuses on XAUUSD structure-box breakout conditions.

It identifies structured price zones and prepares pending breakout entries around those levels. Trades are managed using Stop Loss, Take Profit, optional trailing logic, and account-level risk controls.

The objective is not to predict every move.
The objective is to trade qualified breakout conditions while avoiding unnecessary exposure.

Customer Risk Profile Presets

The latest version includes simple customer-facing risk profiles, allowing users to choose a risk style that matches their own preference.

Available profiles:

  • Conservative
  • Balanced
  • Aggressive
  • Extremely Aggressive
  • Custom

Each preset also applies matching account-protection limits, including daily loss and overall loss settings.

This makes the EA easier for customers to use without needing to manually adjust every risk input.

Users should always start with demo testing and choose a risk profile that suits their account size, broker conditions, and personal risk tolerance.

Built-In Intelligence Layers

StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 includes a multi-layer intelligence framework designed to improve trade selectivity and risk awareness.

The current production version includes:

  • Market Safety Gate

  • Market Regime Classifier

  • Trade Permission Matrix

  • Adaptive Risk Governor

  • Session and Direction Intelligence

  • London BUY Risk Reduction

  • Spread and tick validation

  • Broker/symbol safety checks

  • Account protection controls

The EA can recognise different market conditions, including:

  • Balanced range

  • Clean breakout expansion

  • Pullback continuation

  • Grinding trend

  • Transitional market conditions

  • Fakeout-risk conditions

  • Overextended trend conditions

  • Structure-shift conditions

  • Unsafe trading conditions

The EA does not trade every condition the same way. Some conditions are allowed, some are blocked, and some receive reduced risk.

Risk Management Features

Risk management is a core part of the system.

Included risk features:

  • Customer risk profile presets
  • Custom manual risk option
  • Daily loss protection
  • Overall drawdown protection
  • Fixed percentage risk calculation
  • Spread filter
  • Max open trades control
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit protection
  • Optional trailing stop management
  • Auto pending-order cleanup
  • Broker-volume-limit protection
  • Symbol and price validation checks
  • Market safety gate before trading
  • No martingale
  • No grid
  • No recovery lot multiplication

This is a structured breakout EA with risk governance, not a high-risk recovery system.

Session and Direction Risk Intelligence

During development, the EA was audited across market regimes, trading sessions and BUY/SELL direction behaviour.

The research showed that different session and direction combinations can behave differently on XAUUSD.

Instead of using a blunt filter, the EA applies more measured risk handling where appropriate. This helps the system remain active while managing exposure more intelligently.

This is an important difference: the EA does not use a blunt filter. It uses measured risk adjustment.

Tested and Refined Through Audit

This version was developed through structured testing, not random optimisation.

The EA was reviewed through:

  • Market regime performance audits

  • Session performance analysis

  • BUY vs SELL direction analysis

  • Session + direction testing

  • Regime + session + direction matrix review

  • Risk multiplier testing

  • Full-system backtest comparison

  • Rejection of changes that did not improve the complete system

Several experimental ideas were tested and rejected because they looked good in theory but did not improve the full backtest result. The final production version keeps the features that produced the best balance between control, usability, and trading performance.

Earlier forward testing was also tracked from 25 May 2026 - 03 July 2026, showing early live/demo evidence including approximately +27.99% gain, around 143 trades, 60.14% win rate, 1.78 profit factor, and 4.17% max drawdown at the time of review.

These results are shown for transparency only. They do not guarantee future performance.

Who This EA Is For

This EA may suit traders who:

  • Want XAUUSD-focused automation

  • Prefer structured breakout logic

  • Want risk controls built into the EA

  • Do not want martingale or grid exposure

  • Want an EA that can be tested transparently

  • Prefer controlled trading over high-frequency gambling

This EA is not suitable for traders looking for guaranteed profit, extreme risk, instant doubling, or unrealistic returns.

Recommended Setup

Recommended use:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • VPS recommended

  • Start on demo first

  • Use conservative risk settings

  • Test with your broker’s spread and execution conditions (if input adaptations are necessary, support is available through direct message or in the product comment thread.

  • Use one chart/terminal setup according to your trading plan

Results may vary depending on broker, spread, slippage, commission, account type, execution speed, and market conditions.

Pricing

1 Month Rental: $49
Best for testing the EA on demo or live market conditions before committing.

3 Month Rental: $99
Better value for traders who want a longer forward-testing period.

6 Month Rental: $149
Better value for traders who want an  extra long forward-testing period.

Lifetime Version: $229
Best for users who want full long-term access.

Important Risk Notice

Trading forex, CFDs, and metals involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit or prevent losses.

StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 includes multiple risk-management features, but users must still trade responsibly, choose suitable risk settings, and test carefully before live deployment.

Past backtest or forward-test results do not guarantee future performance.



WHAT YOU GET


✓ Production-grade Expert Advisor (.ex5 compiled file)

✓ Complete installation & setup guide

✓ Broker compatibility & configuration instructions

✓ Risk management parameter guide (pre-optimized)

✓ Email support (24-hour response time)

✓ Access to live Myfxbook account (track my results)

✓ Future updates at no additional cost

✓ Community channel for traders using the EA


WHAT YOU DON'T GET


✗ Source code or strategy details (proprietary)

✗ Custom modifications (EA sold as-is)

✗ Guaranteed profits or "risk-free" trading

✗ Support for parameter over-optimization

✗ Refunds based on historical drawdowns (they're normal)


WHAT THIS EA DOES NOT DO


✗ StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 does not use martingale recovery.

✗ It does not double down endlessly.

✗ It does not hide floating losses.

✗ It does not need manual entry confirmation.

✗ It does not promise guaranteed returns.


CRITICAL REALITY CHECK


⚠️ Use responsible risk settings and test thoroughly before live deployment.


Past Performance Does Not Guarantee Future Results:

  • Market conditions change

  • Volatility varies

  • Black swan events happen

  • Your broker's execution matters


Expect Drawdowns:

  • Historical backtest max: -11.55%

  • Forward test max so far: -4.17%

  • Expect 2-3x deeper in worst case

  • This is normal. This is trading.


Capital Requirements:

  Minimum recommended: $200

  Recommended: $1,000

  Comfortable trading: $5000+

  

  Smaller accounts = higher percentage drawdowns (more stressful)


Broker Dependency:

  Your results depend on:

    • Spread width (ECN < 1 pip, Market Maker > 3 pips)

    • Execution speed (pending order fills)

    • Stop level restrictions

    • Slippage during news events

  

  You may want to test on YOUR broker's demo for 2-3 weeks before live trading.

https://youtube.com/shorts/4WRzTNbzUhk

SUPPORT & CONTACT **VERY IMPORTANT**


After purchase, message me for:

  ✓ Detailed setup walkthrough

  ✓ Broker configuration guide

  ✓ Risk management parameter explanation

  ✓ Technical troubleshooting

  ✓ Any trading questions


You can message me any question publicly in the comment section or by private message on MQL5I respond within 24 hours. I'm invested in your success.

START TESTING STRUCTUREBOX BREAKOUT PRO MT5 FREE TODAY!!


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UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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