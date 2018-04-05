OPUS - Targeting Institutional Liquidity with Adaptive Architecture

OPUS is an institutional-grade trading algorithm built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike conventional EAs, OPUS operates entirely without traditional indicators and without classic Stop-Loss or Take-Profit levels based on fixed pips or ATR calculations – instead, it reads raw price structure the way professional traders at major banks and hedge funds do.

At its core lies the Adaptive Engine: OPUS automatically detects the current market regime and adjusts all parameters in real-time. Every few hours, the system re-optimizes itself autonomously – no manual optimization by the vendor or user required. What used to demand constant re-tuning, OPUS handles completely on its own.

Pure Price Action. No MA crossovers. No oscillator divergences. No overbought zones. No RSI, MACD, or any other classic indicators. Just the language of the market itself – liquidity, structure, inefficiencies – the footprints of institutional activity.

Set it. Forget it. Let OPUS adapt.

Real Trading. Real Results

OPUS is engineered for live market conditions, not for impressive backtest curves. Due to its adaptive, self-optimizing architecture, it cannot be over-optimized or curve-fitted to historical data. This means: don't expect a 10-year backtest with unrealistic equity curves and 90% win rates – those are the hallmarks of systems that fail in live trading.

Our goal is simple: consistent, realistic profitability on live accounts – not marketing screenshots. OPUS is built to perform where it matters: in real-time, with real money, over the long term.

Plug & Play – Zero Configuration

OPUS is ready to trade out of the box. No optimization required. No parameter tuning. No strategy tester sessions. Simply attach it to your XAUUSD chart – and you're done. The Adaptive Engine handles everything else, re-optimizing itself every few hours to stay in sync with current market conditions.

Future improvements will be delivered through regular updates – your EA evolves automatically while you focus on what matters.

Key Features:

🎯 Built for Gold (XAUUSD) – high volatility, high precision

🧠 Adaptive Architecture – self-optimizing parameters every few hours

📊 Zero-Indicator Design – no classic indicators, pure price analysis

🚫 No Fixed SL/TP – no pip-based or ATR-based static levels

🏦 Institutional Logic – trades with Smart Money, not against it

⚡ Live-First Design – optimized for real markets, not backtests

🛡️ No Curve-Fitting – what you see is what you get

🔄 Fully Autonomous – no vendor or user optimization needed

🚀 Plug & Play – no setup, just attach and trade

Adaptive Engine – Dual-Dimension Analysis:

📐 Market Structure Analysis – evaluates trend strength and swing frequency over the last 50-100 bars to understand current market character

📈 Volatility Dynamics – compares short-term vs. long-term volatility to detect regime shifts in real-time

🔄 Automatic Regime Detection – identifies HIGH/LOW volatility, TRENDING, or RANGING conditions and adjusts entry thresholds and all core parameters accordingly

⏰ Continuous Self-Optimization – re-calibrates every few hours without any user intervention

Risk Management:

🔒 Single Position Only – one trade at a time, full focus

📏 Dynamic Risk Control – structure-based exits, no fixed pip or ATR levels

📉 Low Exposure – no grid, no martingale, no stacking

Requirements:

💰 Minimum Deposit: $1,000 recommended (1:30 leverage)

🖥️ VPS Recommended – for uninterrupted 24/5 operation

✅ Universal Compatibility – all brokers, all account types (Standard, ECN, Cent)

📈 Symbol: XAUUSD only, Timeframe: M15