Cap Hull Smart Signal

  • Indicators
  • Md Golam Murshed
    Md Golam Murshed

    Md Golam Murshed

    3.6 (3)
    I am Md.Golam Murshed
    Professional Forex Trader & MQL5 Developer
    I specialize in price action, market structure (HH/HL/LH/LL), CAP Channel, RSI, Moving Average systems, and advanced drawdown logic.
    18 products
  • Version: 2.40
  • Updated: 11 July 2026
  • Activations: 15

 CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL

 

# Intelligent Hull MA with 14-Layer CAP Channel & Non-Repainting Smart Re-Entry Alerts

CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL is a professional all-in-one trend and signal indicator that combines a zero-lag Hull Moving Average, a sophisticated 14-layer CAP Channel volatility map, and a mathematically rigorous three-condition Smart Signal engine. The system identifies the exact moments when price is overextended, pulls back into structural value zones, and fires a high-probability re-entry with genuine momentum. Every arrow is non-repainting and calculated on confirmed bar close data.

 Key Features

 

- Color-Coded Hull Moving Average – Dodger Blue for neutral consolidation, Green for bullish momentum above the channel, Red for bearish momentum below the channel. Know the market regime in a single glance.

- 14-Layer CAP Channel – Seven upper and seven lower offset layers create a volatility heat map. Tight bands warn of impending breakouts. Wide bands confirm mature trends and signal potential structural pullbacks.

- Smart Signal Engine – Buy and Sell arrows generated by a strict three-condition logic gate that filters out dojis, small indecision candles, and low-momentum noise before painting any alert.

- Commitment Filter – The MinCandleSizePoints input demands a minimum body size on the signal candle. No weak entries. Only genuine momentum moves qualify.

- Integrated Smoothing – The CapSmoothPeriod input applies a final SMA filter to the raw CAP lines, producing clean institutional-grade dynamic support and resistance zones.

- Non-Repainting – All calculations use confirmed bar open, high, low, and close prices. Signals lock permanently once painted. What you see is what you trade.

- Lightweight & Efficient – Only three MA handles called. Static array allocation. Runs smoothly on all symbols, all timeframes, and any MetaTrader 5 terminal.

- Zero External Dependencies – No DLL files, no external server calls, no black-box logic. Pure native MQL5 code that is fully transparent and verifiable.

# How It Works

 

The indicator builds a Hull Moving Average from fast and slow Linear Weighted MAs, applying a square-root smoothing pass to virtually eliminate lag. This line is then wrapped inside a 14-layer CAP Channel constructed from an EMA baseline with a calibrated deviation and offset step. The channel visually compresses during low volatility and expands during trending phases.

 

When the Hull line moves outside the channel, the line recolors to Green or Red, confirming a directional breakout. The Smart Signal Engine then monitors for pullbacks. An arrow is painted only when three conditions are simultaneously met. The prior bar must confirm price was overextended outside the channel. The current bar's close must penetrate back into the structural value zone. And the current bar must close with a body size meeting or exceeding the user-defined minimum point threshold.

 

# Input Parameters

 

Parameter Default Description

HullPeriod 80 Hull MA calculation period. Higher values for longer trends. Lower values for faster scalping.

CapPeriod 50 EMA period for CAP Channel baseline. Controls channel adaptability.

CapDeviation 0.4 Channel width in units of 1000 points. Increase for volatile assets, decrease for stable ones.

CapLineStep 2 Point offset between the seven duplicate channel layers. Controls heat map density.

CapLineWidth 5 Pixel width of all 14 CAP lines. Maximum of 5 for clear visibility.

CapSmoothPeriod 5 Smoothing period for CAP boundaries. Set to 1 for raw unfiltered lines.

MinCandleSizePoints 50 Minimum body size in points required for a Smart Signal arrow. Your quality control filter.

 

 

# How to Trade with CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL

Bullish Phase (Green Hull Line)

The trend is confirmed bullish. Price is above the upper CAP boundary. Wait for a pullback. When a Green Up Arrow appears below a candle low, the retracement is complete and buying momentum has resumed. Place your entry on the arrow candle close. Set your stop loss below the outer CAP layer. Target the opposing channel boundary or trail along the Hull line.

Bearish Phase (Red Hull Line)

The trend is confirmed bearish. Price is below the lower CAP boundary. Wait for a counter-rally. When a Red Down Arrow appears above a candle high, the rally has been rejected and selling momentum is accelerating. Place your entry on the arrow candle close. Set your stop loss above the outer CAP layer. Target the opposing boundary or trail along the Hull line.

Neutral Phase (Dodger Blue Hull Line)

The market is consolidating inside the CAP Channel. Do not take signals in this phase. Preserve your capital and wait for the Hull line to recolor Green or Red, confirming the start of a new directional phase with genuine strength.

 

# Why Traders Choose CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL

This is not a repackaged crossover indicator. The three-condition Smart Signal Engine was purpose-built to filter out the low-quality alerts that cause traders to overtrade and lose confidence. By requiring a confirmed prior extrusion, a structural re-integration close, and a committed candle body, the system only alerts you when the probability of a successful re-entry is genuinely elevated.

The 14-layer CAP Channel provides a visual advantage that standard two-line bands simply cannot match. You can see volatility compression and expansion happening in real time. This gives you the foresight to anticipate breakouts before they occur and manage open positions during mature trends.

The entire system is self-contained. You do not need additional indicators for trend, volatility, or entry timing. CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL delivers a complete analytical framework on a single clean chart. The code is optimized, the signals are non-repainting, and the logic is fully transparent.

 

# Requirements

- MetaTrader 5 platform

- Works on all symbols (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto)

- Works on all timeframes (optimized defaults for H1 and H4)

- No DLL dependencies

- No external server connections

 

# Support

If you have any questions about the indicator settings, installation, or trading strategy, please send me a private message through the MQL5 messaging system. I am committed to ensuring you get maximum value from CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL and will respond to your inquiry promptly.

Add CAP HULL SMART SIGNAL to your chart today and trade with the clarity of a 14-layer structural analysis system backed by non-repainting Smart Signal technology.


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