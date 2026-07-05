Aurum Xau Vector

Aurum Xau Vector is a professional trading indicator designed specifically for Gold / XAUUSD.

The indicator combines price geometry, Fibonacci-style target alignment, ATR-based risk zones, MACD confirmation, candle confirmation, session filtering, and alert notifications in one clean tool.

It is built for traders who want fewer but more selective Gold signals. Instead of printing many random arrows, Aurum Xau Vector focuses on quality filtering and can be configured to allow only one signal per day.

Main Features

• Designed for Gold / XAUUSD
• BUY and SELL arrow signals directly on the chart
• Gann-style price geometry engine
• Fibonacci-style target alignment
• ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones
• MACD confirmation filter
• Candle color confirmation
• Trading session filter
• One signal per day option
• Popup alerts
• Sound alerts
• Mobile push notifications
• Clean visual Entry / TP / SL boxes
• Lightweight and optimized calculation mode

How It Works

Aurum Xau Vector analyzes the opening price of confirmed candles using a Gold-focused calculation engine. The indicator checks if the projected ATR target aligns with important calculated price levels. After that, it applies additional filters such as candle direction, MACD confirmation, session time, and signal cooldown.

When all conditions match, the indicator prints a BUY or SELL signal and displays the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit area on the chart.

This makes the indicator useful for traders who prefer structured trade ideas instead of noisy signals.

Inputs

• Gold Step Mode
Controls the internal step calculation used by the indicator. Automatic mode selects the step based on the current timeframe.

• ATR Length
Defines the ATR period used for volatility calculation.

• Gold Threshold
Controls how strict the price-level alignment should be. Lower values give stricter signals.

• Historical Candles To Scan
Controls how many past candles are scanned when the indicator is loaded.

• Draw Entry / TP / SL Boxes
Enables or disables the visual risk and reward zones on the chart.

• SL ATR Multiplier
Defines the Stop Loss distance based on ATR.

• TP ATR Multiplier
Defines the Take Profit distance based on ATR.

• Minimum Candles Between Signals
Controls the minimum distance between two signals.

• One Signal Per Day
When enabled, the indicator allows only one signal per trading day.

• Candle Color Confirm
Confirms BUY signals with bullish candles and SELL signals with bearish candles.

• Session Filter
Allows signals only during the selected trading session.

• MACD Filter
Enables MACD confirmation before printing a signal.

• MACD Fast EMA
Fast EMA value for MACD.

• MACD Slow EMA
Slow EMA value for MACD.

• MACD Signal SMA
Signal line value for MACD.

• Popup Alert
Shows a popup alert when a new signal appears.

• Sound Alert
Plays a sound when a new signal appears.

• Mobile Push Notification
Sends a notification to the MetaTrader mobile app when a new signal appears.

Recommended Use

Aurum Xau Vector is designed for XAUUSD traders who want a cleaner and more selective approach. It can be used on different timeframes, but it is best tested first on Gold intraday and swing setups.

For better results, always combine the indicator with market structure, support and resistance, trend direction, and proper risk management.

Important Note

This indicator does not guarantee profits. Trading Gold involves risk, and every trader should test the tool on a demo account before using it on a live account.
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (5)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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