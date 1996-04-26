Gold Fuel
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 2.42
- Активации: 5
Gold Fuel is a professional MT4 chart-mapping indicator designed for traders who study price-leg movement, candle structure, reaction zones, and 161.8 completion targets.
The indicator uses a selected market leg as the active structure, then automatically projects the working direction and displays the relevant zone and target map. It shows only the active directional zone, helping keep the chart clean and focused.
When the selected leg projects downward, the indicator displays the active sell zone. When the selected leg projects upward, it displays the active buy zone. Inner 38.2 / 61.8 bands help narrow the reaction area inside the main zone.
The tool also plots multiple 161.8 target levels, including body-based, wick-based, and extended completion levels. This gives traders a clearer way to study whether price has only partially completed a move or may still have deeper target levels left.
Main features
- Selected-leg projection mapping
- Automatic direction logic
- Active buy or sell zone only
- Inner 38.2 / 61.8 reaction bands
- Body-to-body 161.8 target
- Wick-to-body 161.8 target
- Wick-to-wick 161.8 target
- Wick-extension completion target
- On-chart leg controls
- InfoBox with leg, fuel, walk, and target status
- Customizable colors, line styles, labels, and display options
- Works on Gold, crypto, indices, forex, and other volatile markets
How traders can use it
This indicator can help traders identify possible reaction areas after a selected price leg, as well as possible continuation or completion targets.
The active zone helps locate where price may reject or rotate, while the 161.8 target structure helps show where the move may be partially or fully completed.
This is a manual analysis tool. It does not place trades automatically or provide financial advice.