Gold Fuel is a professional MT4 chart-mapping indicator designed for traders who study price-leg movement, candle structure, reaction zones, and 161.8 completion targets.

The indicator uses a selected market leg as the active structure, then automatically projects the working direction and displays the relevant zone and target map. It shows only the active directional zone, helping keep the chart clean and focused.

When the selected leg projects downward, the indicator displays the active sell zone. When the selected leg projects upward, it displays the active buy zone. Inner 38.2 / 61.8 bands help narrow the reaction area inside the main zone.

The tool also plots multiple 161.8 target levels, including body-based, wick-based, and extended completion levels. This gives traders a clearer way to study whether price has only partially completed a move or may still have deeper target levels left.

Main features

Selected-leg projection mapping

Automatic direction logic

Active buy or sell zone only

Inner 38.2 / 61.8 reaction bands

Body-to-body 161.8 target

Wick-to-body 161.8 target

Wick-to-wick 161.8 target

Wick-extension completion target

On-chart leg controls

InfoBox with leg, fuel, walk, and target status

Customizable colors, line styles, labels, and display options

Works on Gold, crypto, indices, forex, and other volatile markets

How traders can use it

This indicator can help traders identify possible reaction areas after a selected price leg, as well as possible continuation or completion targets.

The active zone helps locate where price may reject or rotate, while the 161.8 target structure helps show where the move may be partially or fully completed.

This is a manual analysis tool. It does not place trades automatically or provide financial advice.