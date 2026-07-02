Shved Supply and Demand MTF Sidebar

The indicator MTF Sidebar is part of the of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS).

Collects and synchronizes multi-timeframe market data, providing a comprehensive overview as part of the integrated SMAS ecosystem.


About the Creator and Algorithm Uniqueness:

This indicator was designed and developed by the original creator of the very first, now classic,  Shved Supply and Demand indicator, which has earned the trust of thousands of traders worldwide. The current MTF Sidebar is the result of  over 4 years of continuous research, rigorous live-account testing, and meticulous mathematical optimization of the key level search algorithm.

Unlike the vast majority of generic indicators that plot zones using simple fractals, standard ZigZag peaks, or ATR thresholds, the  Shved product family is built on a unique, proprietary price pattern model. The algorithm evaluates the structure of price action with high accuracy:

  • The height and momentum ratio of the left and right legs of the pattern (legs).

  • The exact mathematical width and height of the base consolidation (base).

  • The speed and momentum of the price exit from the formed range.

Thanks to this highly scientific approach, the Sidebar identifies exceptionally strong levels protected by large institutional order flow, which is proven by their highly stable reaction across any trading instruments.

Key Advantages & Trading Opportunities:

  • Unique Bidirectional MTF Engine: Unlike most indicators that can only show higher timeframes on lower ones, this sidebar works both ways. While on a 1-minute chart (M1), you can monitor M15 or H1 zones, and while on an hourly chart (H1), you can instantly track the emergence of fresh reversal zones on lower timeframes (M15, M30), gaining highly precise entry points.

  • Smart Clustering (Zone Merging): The sidebar automatically scans price gaps. If zones of different timeframes overlap by price, they are automatically merged into a single neat block indicating the strength of the level (e.g., 3TF M15-M30-H1).

  • Micro-Histogram Density (Left Steps): This is a unique visual feature. Each merged block is divided vertically into internal price steps. To the left of the main block, steps of varying widths are drawn: the wider the step, the more timeframes confirm that specific narrow price range.

  • Gradient Level Strength Shading: The more timeframes overlap at one level, the more saturated and brighter the block's fill color is (from very pale to deep green/maroon). This allows you to instantly evaluate the strength of support or resistance.

  • Smooth Dynamic Price-Anchoring: The Sidebar panel is anchored to the current candle. It smoothly slides vertically following the market, and when scrolling the chart history, it moves to the right along with the candles, never overlapping historical bars.

  • High Performance & No Lag: Calculating patterns across 15 timeframes in the background is a heavy task. The Sidebar performs calculations strictly once per 1.0 second (1000 ms). This preserves immediate responsiveness and completely smooth MT5 performance even on low-end computers.

Main Indicator Settings (Inputs):

  • Timeframes: Individual toggles (true/false) for all timeframes from M1 to MN1.

  • Sidebar Offset Px / Width Px: Customize the horizontal gap of the sidebar from the last candle and the width of its blocks (in pixels).

  • Cluster Threshold Pts: The maximum distance in points at which close zones will automatically merge into a single cluster.

  • Hist Gap Px / Step Px: Settings for the gap and step width of the micro-histogram to the left of the main box.

  • Sub-Rows: The number of internal price steps to detail each block (from 3 to 20).

  • Zone Colors: Full customization of border colors for support and resistance zones.

推荐产品
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
指标
该指标建立当前报价，可以与历史报价进行比较，并在此基础上进行价格走势预测。指示器有一个文本字段，用于快速导航到所需日期。 选项： 符号 - 选择指标将显示的符号； SymbolPeriod - 选择指标从中获取数据的时段； IndicatorColor - 指示器颜色； HorisontalShift - 由指标绘制的报价移动指定的柱数； Inverse - true 反转引号，false - 原始视图； ChartVerticalShiftStep - 图表垂直移动（键盘上的向上/向下箭头）； 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。
Intelligent Moving
Denys Babiak
指标
Let us introduce you to a new era of neural indicators for financial markets! Intelligent Moving is a unique indicator that trains its neural network in real time! You no longer need to look for the optimal indicator parameters for each specific situation. No more late signals. The artificial intelligence is able to adapt itself and predict any market movements. Visually, the indicator is drawn as a main solid moving average line, two dotted lines of standard deviations and signal arrows. For
MaMI Pair Quality Engine v5
Mcblastus Gicharu Ndiba
指标
Stop wasting time scanning dozens of currency pairs. MaMI Pair Quality Engine v5 instantly shows which pairs deserve attention and which pairs should be avoided, helping traders focus only on the highest-quality currency pair opportunities. Full Product Description MaMI Pair Quality Engine v5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders quickly identify which forex pairs deserve attention before moving to deeper analysis or execution. Instead of forcing you to scan many pairs manually,
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
指标
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of corrections of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always "U
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
专家
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
RSI MultiCurrency Strength Meter
Antonello Belgrano
指标
RSI Currency Strength Meter is a powerful and elegant multi-currency indicator that measures the real-time relative strength of the 8 major currencies using RSI logic. By calculating the smoothed performance of each currency across its major pairs and applying the RSI formula, it delivers clean and responsive strength lines that make it easy to spot which currencies are truly strong or weak at any moment. This indicator is particularly useful for visualizing currency correlations and divergence
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
指标
指标技术说明 – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 Delta Profile 是为 MetaTrader 5 开发的一款指标，用于在指定的 K 线区间内对成交量流进行详细分析。它能够在不同的价格水平上对正向成交量（与上涨相关）和负向成交量（与下跌相关）的不平衡进行结构化和可视化展示。最终，用户可以清晰地识别图表中成交最为集中的区域，以及真实的市场不平衡形成的位置。 以下是该指标的主要技术特征与参数说明。 核心概念 指标会识别 价格水平 ，并将其分类为正向成交量、负向成交量，以及净 Delta（正负成交量的差值）。 每个价格水平会在图表中以 水平条形 显示，帮助用户直观观察市场活跃区和不平衡区域。 用户可自由控制 分析的 K 线数量 、 价格精度（小数位数） 、 显示的最大水平数量 以及 可视化样式 。 主要功能 价格水平映射 ：根据设定的精度对价格进行四舍五入，并累计对应 K 线的成交量。 净 Delta 计算 ：显示正负成交量的差值，提供每个价格区间的客观数值。 最强 Delta 水平突出显示 ：自动识别 Delta 绝对值最大的价格水平，并用特殊颜色标
Liquidity HeatMap Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis 2. Key Features Dynamic Filtering : The core feature. As soon as the current price crosses a historical liquidity level, that level disappears. This reduces chart clutter and prevents you from trading off "dead" support/resistance. Liquidity Heatma
Pairs synthetique mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Pairs Synthetic Pro (Synthetic Pairs & Spread) Master Correlation Trading Correlation trading and statistical arbitrage are now within your reach thanks to the Pairs Synthetic Pro indicator. This tool goes beyond simple ratio analysis, acting as a specialized radar for detecting price imbalances between two assets to anticipate market corrections. For example, when Brent rises while WTI lags, the price spread widens. Our indicator, integrated with adaptive Bollinger Bands, identifies when this d
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
指标
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
VibeFox Volume Profile
Andres Lume
指标
VibeFox Volume Profile — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的 Volume Profile VibeFox Volume Profile 是一套完整的 MetaTrader 5 Volume Profile 工具集。它构建成交量沿价格的水平分布，使您能够立即看到市场在何处投入了最多的活动、在何处交易稀薄，以及哪些价格水平可能充当磁石或屏障。每个剖面都直接绘制在图表上，并通过现代的、由鼠标驱动的面板进行控制——无需翻找菜单，无需附加脚本。 您无需仅凭蜡烛图猜测支撑与阻力，而是与成交量的真实足迹打交道：吸引价格的高成交量节点、价格往往会快速穿过的低成交量空隙，以及大部分交易完成的公允价值区域。 按您所需的方式呈现的 Volume Profile Volume Profile 并非单一的固定剖面。它一次性为您提供 多个相互独立的剖面引擎 ，每个都有自己的范围、放置位置和样式，因此您可以在同一图表上从多个角度研究市场。 From-To ——在两条可拖动的线 From 与 To 之间构建的精确剖面。将这两条线放在任意摆动、区间或新闻尖峰周围，便可读取恰好该区段的分布。R
Binary Rise Fall
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Fractals_Price indicator is a technical analysis tool that identifies fractal patterns on price charts. Fractals are recurring patterns that signal potential trend reversals or continuation points. This indicator marks both upward and downward
Deriv boom crash spike killer
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for tra
Liquidity Heatmap Basic
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The    Liquidity Heatmap   is a sophisticated institutional trading tool designed to reveal where over-leveraged traders are trapped. By calculating estimated liquidation levels based on volume spikes and leverage, this indicator draws a dynamic "h
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
指标
VR 网格指示器 设计 用于创建具有用户定义设置的图形网格。与 标准网格 不同，VR 网格用于构建 圆形关卡 。根据用户的选择，轮次级别之间的步长可以是任意的。此外，与其他指标和实用程序不同，即使时间段发生变化或终端重新启动，VR Grid 也能保持网格的位置 。 设置、设置文件、演示版本、说明、问题解决，可以从以下位置获取 [博客] 您可以在以下位置阅读或撰写评论 [关联] 版本为 [MetaTrader 4] 垂直级别 基于实际时间间隔并 忽略缺失 或不存在的周期。因此，级别之间的步长严格对应于用户选择的值。 使用 VR 网格指标时，交易者 可以更改任何级别的垂直线和水平线的样式 、颜色和粗细。这使您可以控制金融工具的 回合水平 。 整数位是 以两个或多个零结尾 的价格（例如：1.23500、5.65900、1923.200）。人们相信，这样的水平 经常充当 作为支撑或阻力的强点。 Horizontal line settings Horizontal line step Horizontal line color Horizontal line style Horizonta
FREE
Time and Sales Tick
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
指标
Time & Sales Tick Indicator 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计的实时报价与成交监控指标。 该工具能够在图表上实时显示每笔交易的价格、成交量与时间信息，帮助交易者观察市场的细微波动与订单流动。 功能说明 在图表中的独立面板上实时展示价格、成交量与成交时间，便于跟踪市场动态。 可根据用户自定义的时间或数量间隔对成交数据进行分组。 系统自动对价格变动进行颜色区分：上涨以绿色显示，下跌以红色显示，使趋势变化一目了然。 面板可自由放置在图表的任意角落，支持调整大小、字体、透明度和刷新速度。 与所有交易品种和时间周期兼容，可在 MetaTrader 5 平台上稳定运行，不影响主图性能。 适用于分析市场活跃度、监控流动性以及辅助短线或高频交易策略。 此指标为交易者提供了更直观的市场视图，使其能够在高波动市场中更好地识别短期机会并改进决策效率。
PriceMagnet Volume Profile
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
PriceMagnet Volume Profile Stop guessing where the smart money is sitting. See it. PriceMagnet Volume Profile is a precision volume-analysis indicator built for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to trade with institutional context instead of guesswork. Rather than plotting volume as a flat bar under your chart, PriceMagnet reconstructs a full horizontal volume histogram directly on price — showing you exactly which price levels attracted the most trading activity over your selected lookback window,
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.8 (5)
指标
市场成交量分布（Volume Profile）指标 + 智能震荡器（Smart Oscillator）。适用于几乎所有交易品种——外汇、股票、期货、加密货币，支持真实成交量和Tick成交量。可以自动设置分析区间（例如一周、一个月等），也可以通过移动两条边界线（红色和蓝色两条垂直线）手动设置区间。指标以直方图形式显示。在某一价格水平上，直方图的宽度表示该价位的成交活跃程度（成交次数）。参数“Mode level line color”可用于自动显示最重要的成交量水平，这些位置价格有较大概率发生反应；参数“Maximum color (POC)”则单独标记整个区间内成交量最大的价格水平。 智能震荡器用于显示超买和超卖区域。它通过分析多个指标的数据，并基于处理后的信息，用不同颜色标识超买和超卖区域。 在 Volume every day 模块中，可以通过 Range period 参数设置构建成交量分布的时间周期，通过 Range count 参数设置区间数量。例如：Range period=1Day，Range count=10，表示指标将构建最近10天的日内成交量分布。需要注意的是，切换
Boom Crash SMC
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Deriv boom and crash index spike killer system you can use it only on m5 timeframe  follow the structure and get signal with alert on phone open trade set sl tp and enjoy easy analysis and trading made simple 
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
专家
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
指标
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
Volume Profile Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
实用工具
Volume Profile Discover where the market really trades. Make decisions based on volume, not guesswork. Volume Profile is a professional MetaTrader utility that analyzes trading activity across different price levels, allowing traders to identify where the highest concentration of market participation has occurred. Instead of focusing only on price movement over time, Volume Profile reveals the price levels where buyers and sellers have been most active, providing valuable insight into market str
Precision Instant
Jerson Daryl Herrera Arroyo
专家
FREE TRY P.I.P.S FREE FOR 10 DAYS PRUEBA P.I.P.S GRATIS POR 10 DIAS EN: Download now and get a free 10-day trial license . Full features, demo account, no credit card needed. ES: Descarga ahora y obtén una licencia de prueba gratis por 10 días . Todas las funciones, cuenta demo, sin tarjeta de crédito. 10 DAYS 10 DIAS DEMO ONLY SOLO DEMO FULL ACCESS ACCESO COMPLETO NO CARD SIN TARJETA SEND A MESSAGE TO REQUEST YOUR FREE TRIAL ENVIA UN MENSAJE PARA SOLICITAR TU PRUEBA GRATIS P.I
Apex Sniper Quantum AI
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
APEX SNIPER QUANTUM AI — Precision Over Frequency. "When You Only Need One Perfect Shot." > Apex Sniper Quantum AI uses a revolutionary 4-Layer Signal Score System that rates every potential trade from 0 to 100. Only trades scoring 80 or above are executed. No valid setup = No trade. Period.  === GOD-TIER PRESETS === [SETUP 1] MICRO GOD-TIER (Best Overall / Default) The 1 most profitable configuration for $100 micro accounts. Ultra-high selectivity with aggressive compounding risk. - Min S
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
指标
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Cumulative Volume Delta MAX MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Cumulative Volume Delta MA-X MTF（带梯度动量） 该指标为 MetaTrader 5 提供多时区累积成交量德尔塔（CVD）分析。它通过分析报价成交量（Tick Volume）或真实成交量（Real Volume）数据，计算买盘与卖盘压力之间的净差值，从而直观地展示订单流（Order Flow）情绪。 指标逻辑与特性 本指标采用数学方法进行成交量分析： 数据来源 ：支持交易所资产的 真实成交量 (Real Volume) ，以及针对外汇/CFD 市场的 OHLC 影线代理算法 (OHLC Wick Proxy) 。 梯度系统 ：4 色移动平均线用于识别趋势阶段： 深天蓝 (DeepSkyBlue) ：数值为正且正在上升。 橙色 (Orange) ：数值为正但正在下降。 洋红色 (Magenta) ：数值为负且正在下降。 紫色 (Purple) ：数值为负但正在上升。 五层共振系统 (5-Layer Confluence System) 指标集成了五种不同的分析方法： 第一层：成交量德尔塔核心 (Volume Delta Core) —— 计算成交量德尔塔的
FTU Trend Pilot
James Erasmus
指标
Trend Pilot Indicator for the mt5 platform, can be used solely for trading, best combined with other indicators    Developed, tested and used with an EA/Algo with no issues. Products on chart arrow for entry signal or setup/entry with retrace Features: Sell and Buy arrows Visual and sound alert Trend continuation / Early trend change signal All time frames, non repaint, fast loading Usage: This Indicator can be used with most asset groups, low spread products can used min 5 timeframe and low
Onnyx Indicator
Januar Rifai
指标
ONNYX INDICATOR 版本 1.14 这是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的供需区域分析指标。已确认的历史信号采用收盘K线逻辑，避免确认后的箭头因盘中波动而消失。指标根据确认的摆动高低点建立区域，使用 ATR 调整区域宽度，并以百分比显示区域质量。 主要功能 - 供需区域及区域内百分比评分。 - 收盘K线确认后的放大 BUY/SELL 箭头。 - 可选 EMA 趋势过滤和K线拒绝确认。 - 趋势、价格水平和市场环境面板。 - 最多显示 5 条相关经济新闻；公布前显示 Forecast 和 Previous，公布后显示 Actual。 - 新闻每 60 秒刷新，并支持策略测试器中的日历缓存。 - 弹窗、推送和邮件提醒。 - iCustom 集成：缓冲区 0 为 BUY 价格，缓冲区 1 为 SELL 价格。 使用方法 将指标加载到图表，等待历史数据完成加载，查看趋势和有效区域，然后结合自己的交易计划使用收盘K线信号。XAUUSD H1 适合更清晰的结构，M15 可获得更频繁的机会。 重要提示 本产品是分析指标，不是自动交易 EA，不会自动开仓、修改或平仓，也不保证盈利。请先
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
指标
限时折扣价！ 仅售99美元！ 购买后请联系我以获取奖励的 ORB Seeker EA 和个人优化设置文件。 自信地捕捉干净利落的比赛片段！ ORB Seeker MT5 是一款专业的开盘区间突破 (ORB) 指标，专为追求准确性、简洁性、灵活性和清晰图表结构的交易者而设计。 它能自动绘制任何交易品种的盘前或自定义交易时段区间，然后给出清晰的突破信号，包括入场点、止损点、止盈点以及可选的50%部分止盈位。所有数据均实时计算并直接显示在图表上。 您可以选择交易伦敦开盘、纽约交易时段、亚洲交易时段，或者自定义交易时段。ORB Seeker MT5 会自动适应您选择的交易时段，让您精准掌握市场波动范围、突破位和交易位的位置。 每次购买均免费赠送 ORB Seeker EA 智能交易系统。该 EA 系统读取指标的突破信号并可自动下单，您可以选择手动交易，也可以让 EA 系统根据指标的信号逻辑自动处理入场。   为什么选择 ORB Seeker MT5 支持多个交易时段 - 您可以自行设置伦敦、纽约、亚洲或自定义交易时段的盘前交易时间和交易时段。 完整的突破视觉效果 - 交易最高点和最低点线、
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
指标
该指标通过忽略突然的波动和市场噪音，以无与伦比的可靠性跟踪市场趋势。它被设计用于趋势交易日内图表和较小的时间范围。其获胜率约为85％。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 极易交易 查找超卖/超买情况 随时享受无噪音交易 避免在盘中图表中被鞭打 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 该指标适用于低时限交易，因为它通过降低平均价格周围的市场噪音而忽略了突然的价格飙升或修正。 该指标根本不需要优化 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 指示器为不可重涂和不可重涂 该指标实现了适合于较小时间范围的趋势跟踪方向，该趋势可以渗透到较高时间范围内的非常长的趋势中，从而扩大了您的收益。 指标剖析 指标显示一条彩色的线，周围环绕着一个价格带。彩色线是有价证券的平均价格，而价格带表示超买/超卖水平。如果平均价格为蓝色，则您应该在市场没有超买的情况下寻找多头交易；如果平均价格为红色，则应该在市场没有超卖的情况下寻找空头交易。 指标的趋势变化并不表示立即进行交易或完成相反交易的信号！这些频段用于计时。 技术信息 指标的评估
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。   该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
作者的更多信息
ShvedSupDem Pro Zone
Andrey Shvedov
4.6 (5)
指标
Part of the Shved Market Analytics System (SMAS). ShvedSupDem Pro Zone(Chart Pro) is one of the core modules of the SMAS ecosystem—a professional market analysis system built around supply and demand, market structure, and multi-timeframe confirmation. ShvedSupDem Pro Zone(Chart Pro) is a professional indicator for automated drawing of Supply and Demand zones directly on the chart of the MetaTrader 4 terminal. The indicator automatically identifies and plots key market imbalance areas where
ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
Andrey Shvedov
实用工具
This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
Shved Supply and Demand MTF sidebar mt4
Andrey Shvedov
指标
The indicator MTF Sidebar is part of the  of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS). Collects and synchronizes multi-timeframe market data, providing a comprehensive overview as part of the integrated SMAS ecosystem. About the Creator and Algorithm Uniqueness: This indicator was designed and developed by the original creator of the very first, now classic,   Shved Supply and Demand   indicator, which has earned the trust of thousands of traders worldwide. The current MTF Sidebar for MT4 is the
Shved Position Pips Label mt4
Andrey Shvedov
实用工具
Shved Position Pips Label MT4   is a professional utility indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal that displays the real-time floating profit or loss of all your active orders directly on the chart. No more switching to the "Trade" tab — all the crucial information is positioned right in front of your eyes next to the current price line! Key Advantages: Smooth Price-Anchored Alignment:   The labels are anchored to the last bar and smoothly slide vertically following the market. When scrolling th
Shved TMA channel pro mt4
Andrey Shvedov
指标
Shved TMA Channel Pro   is a highly accurate professional channel indicator built on a time-tested combination of the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) and the mathematical Center of Gravity (CG) algorithm. KEY ADVANTAGE: NO REPAINT Most standard TMA indicators on the market repaint their historical values, erasing old false signals, which makes them completely useless for live trading on real accounts. Our indicator   Shved TMA Channel Pro   is fully optimized and rewritten so that its lines  
Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile mt4
Andrey Shvedov
指标
Part of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS). Identifies areas of maximum Supply and Demand zone density and confluence, providing deeper market insight as part of the integrated SMAS ecosystem. Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile is a revolutionary, high-performance visualization tool designed to map market volume density and supply/demand zone clusters, created by a professional trader for traders. The Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile is a core component and the analytical h
Shved Supply and Demand structure engine mt4
Andrey Shvedov
指标
Shved Structure Engine Part of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS) Shved Structure Engine   is a professional market structure analysis module designed to automatically build dynamic market channels based on   Supply & Demand   technology. Unlike traditional channel indicators that rely on moving averages, regression lines, or price extremes,   Structure Engine   analyzes market structure and automatically generates adaptive channels that reflect changing market conditions. Using proprietary
Shved Supply and Demand Chart Pro
Andrey Shvedov
指标
The indicator Shved Supply and Demand Chart Pro(Chart Pro) is part of the Shved Market Analytics System (SMAS . Shved Supply and Demand Chart Pro  is a professional-grade indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to automatically detect and dynamically track institutional Supply and Demand zones directly on your price chart. This indicator is built upon my original   Shved Supply and Demand   indicator, which historically pioneered my development line and earned the trust of tens of thousands of tr
Shved Position Pips Label
Andrey Shvedov
实用工具
Shved Position Pips Label   is a professional utility indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the real-time floating profit or loss of all your active positions directly on the chart. No more switching to the "Trade" tab at the bottom of the terminal — all crucial information about your running trades is positioned right in front of your eyes next to the current price line! Key Advantages: Smooth Price-Anchored Alignment:   The labels are anchored to the last bar and smoothly slide vertically f
Shved TMA channel pro
Andrey Shvedov
指标
Shved TMA Channel Pro   is a highly accurate professional channel indicator for the MetaTrader 5 terminal, built on a time-tested combination of the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) and the mathematical Center of Gravity (CG) algorithm. KEY ADVANTAGE: NO REPAINT Most standard TMA indicators on the market repaint their historical values, erasing old false signals, which makes them completely useless for live trading on real accounts. Our indicator   Shved TMA Channel Pro   is fully optimized an
Shved Supply and Demand cluster profile
Andrey Shvedov
指标
Part of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS). Identifies areas of maximum Supply and Demand zone density and confluence, providing deeper market insight as part of the integrated SMAS ecosystem. Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile is a revolutionary, high-performance visualization tool designed to map market volume density and supply/demand zone clusters, created by a professional trader for traders. The Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile is a core component and the analytical hear
Shved Supply and Demand structure engine
Andrey Shvedov
指标
Shved Structure Engine Part of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS) Shved Structure Engine is a professional market structure analysis module designed to automatically build dynamic market channels based on Supply & Demand technology. Unlike traditional channel indicators that rely on moving averages, regression lines, or price extremes, Structure Engine analyzes market structure and automatically generates adaptive channels that reflect changing market conditions. Using proprietary market st
筛选:
无评论
回复评论