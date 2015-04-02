BTC Trade Master Pro

BTC Trade Master Pro is a powerful EA designed to operate on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, offering a range of features tailored for traders seeking risk control and flexibility in various market conditions.

Key Features:

  1. No Risk-Amplifying Strategies: BTC Trade Master Pro does not use risky methods like Martingale or Grid strategies. Each trade is a single transaction with predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels.

  2. Built-in Stop-Loss and Take-Profit: Every trade is equipped with both stop-loss and take-profit, ensuring that risk management is an integral part of every transaction.

  3. Real-Time Adaptation to Extreme Market Conditions: The system is capable of adapting in real-time to any extreme market conditions, helping traders stay on top of volatile situations.

  4. Ultra-Short-Term Intraday Trading: Designed for short-term traders, most trades executed by BTC Trade Master Pro will yield results within the same day.

  5. Controlled Risk with Customizable Loss: Traders have the flexibility to set and control the maximum loss for each trade, ensuring that risks are always within manageable limits.

  6. Multi-Timeframe Support: BTC Trade Master Pro supports multiple time frames, from 1-minute charts to weekly charts, catering to a wide range of trading strategies and preferences.


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XAU Sniper Pro — Triple-Strategy Liquidity Sweep EA for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 Most gold trading systems rely on lagging indicators and end up entering after the move has already happened. XAU Sniper Pro takes the opposite approach: it waits for price to sweep key liquidity levels — triggering stop orders and taking retail traders out — then enters the reversal as the move exhausts itself. This is the mechanism behind many institutional-style moves on gold, automated and systematized into three
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