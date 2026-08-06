Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5

  • Experts
  • Rahulkumar Ravindrakumar Patil
    Rahulkumar Ravindrakumar Patil

    Rahulkumar Ravindrakumar Patil

    ## Senior MQL5 / MQL4 Algo Trading Developer | 8+ Years Experience
    I am an experienced **Algorithmic Trading Developer with 8+ years of experience** in developing, testing, optimizing, and automating trading strategies for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5).
  • Version: 2.12
  • Activations: 12

Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5 is an automated trading system developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

The Expert Advisor is designed around short-term Gold trading and automated trade management. It continuously monitors market conditions, evaluates trading opportunities according to its programmed strategy, executes positions automatically, and manages open trades using predefined trading and risk-management rules.

Tommy was developed with a focus on disciplined execution, controlled exposure, and consistent application of trading logic. The objective is not to predict every market movement, but to identify conditions that match the strategy and execute them without emotional intervention.

The system is intended for traders who want to automate their Gold trading strategy while retaining control over important parameters such as position size and risk.

Key Features

Developed Specifically for XAUUSD

Tommy is designed specifically for Gold trading. Instead of applying the same strategy across multiple unrelated instruments, its trading logic is focused on the characteristics and price behavior of XAUUSD.

Fully Automated Execution

Once configured and activated, Tommy can manage the complete trading process automatically.

The system monitors the market, identifies valid trading conditions, executes positions, manages active trades, and closes positions according to its programmed rules.

Short-Term Trading Logic

The strategy is designed to identify short-term trading opportunities in XAUUSD.

Gold can move quickly during active market periods. Automated execution allows the system to respond to qualifying conditions without requiring continuous manual monitoring.

Rule-Based Trading

Every trading decision is based on predefined algorithmic conditions.

Tommy does not make discretionary or emotional decisions. The same trading logic is applied consistently whenever the required market conditions are present.

Automated Position Management

After entering the market, Tommy continues to monitor and manage active positions.

Trade management is handled according to the strategy's predefined rules and configured parameters.

Risk Management

Risk management is integrated into the trading system.

Users can configure supported parameters according to their account balance, broker conditions, and individual risk tolerance.

Position size should always be selected carefully. Increasing lot size increases both potential return and potential drawdown.

Stop Loss Management

The system supports Stop Loss management to maintain defined risk exposure when market conditions move against an open position.

Take Profit Management

Take Profit functionality is incorporated into the trade-management process and can be used to manage profitable positions according to the selected configuration.

Trailing Management

Where enabled, trailing functionality can dynamically manage an open position as the market moves in a favorable direction.

Configurable Parameters

Tommy provides configurable trading and risk-management parameters, allowing users to adjust supported settings according to their trading environment and risk preferences.

Recommended Configuration

Product: Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Instrument: XAUUSD / Gold
Trading Style: Short-term / Scalping
Execution: Automated
Recommended Account: Low-spread account
VPS: Recommended for continuous operation


Broker conditions can have a significant effect on short-term trading systems. Spreads, commissions, slippage, execution speed, liquidity, and XAUUSD contract specifications can differ between brokers.

For this reason, users should test Tommy under their own broker conditions before using it on a live account.

Installation

After purchasing and installing Tommy through the MQL5 Market:

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.
  2. Open the recommended XAUUSD chart.
  3. Attach Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5 to the chart.
  4. Enable Algo Trading.
  5. Configure the required lot size and risk parameters.
  6. Verify that automated trading is enabled for the Expert Advisor.
  7. Allow the system to operate according to its programmed strategy.

A VPS is recommended for users who intend to operate the Expert Advisor continuously.

Backtesting

Tommy can be evaluated using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

For testing:

  1. Open MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.
  2. Select Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5.
  3. Select XAUUSD.
  4. Select the recommended timeframe.
  5. Use high-quality historical data.
  6. Select an appropriate testing period.
  7. Configure the initial account balance.
  8. Configure the desired lot size and risk settings.
  9. Start the test.

Where available, Every tick based on real ticks can provide a more realistic simulation of historical execution.

Backtest results can vary depending on historical data quality, broker specifications, spreads, commissions, and testing configuration.

Broker Compatibility

Tommy is designed for MetaTrader 5 brokers that provide XAUUSD trading.

For a short-term trading strategy, broker execution conditions are particularly important. Low spreads and reliable execution are recommended.

Results may differ between brokers due to differences in:

  • Spread
  • Commission
  • Slippage
  • Execution speed
  • Liquidity
  • Stop levels
  • Contract specifications
  • XAUUSD symbol configuration

Testing the Expert Advisor with the intended broker before live deployment is strongly recommended.

Risk and Lot Size

There is no universal lot size suitable for every account.

The appropriate position size depends on account balance, leverage, broker conditions, trading configuration, and the amount of risk the trader is prepared to accept.

Users should begin with conservative risk settings and evaluate the system before increasing position size.

Higher position sizes can substantially increase drawdown as well as potential returns.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5?

Tommy is an automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for short-term XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5.

Is the system fully automated?

Yes. Once properly installed and configured, the system can monitor market conditions, execute trades, manage positions, and close trades automatically according to its programmed rules.

Which instrument does Tommy trade?

Tommy is designed for XAUUSD (Gold).

Which platform is supported?

This version is developed for MetaTrader 5.

Can I change the lot size?

Yes. Users can configure the supported position-sizing parameters according to their account size and risk preferences.

Does Tommy use Stop Loss and Take Profit?

Yes. Stop Loss and Take Profit are incorporated into the system's trade-management logic.

Can Tommy be backtested?

Yes. The Expert Advisor can be tested using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Does it work with every broker?

Tommy is intended to work with MetaTrader 5 brokers offering XAUUSD. However, trading results can differ between brokers because of spreads, commissions, slippage, execution quality, and contract specifications.

Do I need a VPS?

A VPS is not mandatory, but it is recommended for users who want MetaTrader 5 and Tommy to remain operational continuously without depending on their personal computer.

Will the Expert Advisor always be profitable?

No. No automated trading system can guarantee future profitability. Market conditions change, and periods of losses and drawdown are possible.

Updates

Future versions may include strategy refinements, compatibility improvements, parameter enhancements, performance optimizations, and bug fixes.

Customers will receive applicable product updates through the MQL5 Market.

Important Risk Disclosure

Trading XAUUSD, Forex, CFDs, and other leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk. Automated trading does not eliminate trading risk.

Historical results, backtests, simulations, and previous performance should not be considered a guarantee of future results. Differences in broker execution, market conditions, spreads, commissions, slippage, and liquidity can materially affect actual trading performance.

Users are responsible for selecting appropriate risk settings and should evaluate the Expert Advisor in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and/or on a demo account before considering live trading.

Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5 is trading software, not a guarantee of financial returns.


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Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Experts
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Experts
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Experts
Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Experts
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Experts
Launch offer. The price rises step by step as the number of sales grows. Every purchase includes all future updates through MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive grid trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5, developed by practicing traders for all experience levels. Overview Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) and other CFD instruments. Unlike standard grid robots with fixed parameters, it automatically adjusts the number of levels, the lot size, and
XAU Sovereign Quantum AI
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
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