Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5 is an automated trading system developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

The Expert Advisor is designed around short-term Gold trading and automated trade management. It continuously monitors market conditions, evaluates trading opportunities according to its programmed strategy, executes positions automatically, and manages open trades using predefined trading and risk-management rules.

Tommy was developed with a focus on disciplined execution, controlled exposure, and consistent application of trading logic. The objective is not to predict every market movement, but to identify conditions that match the strategy and execute them without emotional intervention.

The system is intended for traders who want to automate their Gold trading strategy while retaining control over important parameters such as position size and risk.

Key Features

Developed Specifically for XAUUSD

Tommy is designed specifically for Gold trading. Instead of applying the same strategy across multiple unrelated instruments, its trading logic is focused on the characteristics and price behavior of XAUUSD.

Fully Automated Execution

Once configured and activated, Tommy can manage the complete trading process automatically.

The system monitors the market, identifies valid trading conditions, executes positions, manages active trades, and closes positions according to its programmed rules.

Short-Term Trading Logic

The strategy is designed to identify short-term trading opportunities in XAUUSD.

Gold can move quickly during active market periods. Automated execution allows the system to respond to qualifying conditions without requiring continuous manual monitoring.

Rule-Based Trading

Every trading decision is based on predefined algorithmic conditions.

Tommy does not make discretionary or emotional decisions. The same trading logic is applied consistently whenever the required market conditions are present.

Automated Position Management

After entering the market, Tommy continues to monitor and manage active positions.

Trade management is handled according to the strategy's predefined rules and configured parameters.

Risk Management

Risk management is integrated into the trading system.

Users can configure supported parameters according to their account balance, broker conditions, and individual risk tolerance.

Position size should always be selected carefully. Increasing lot size increases both potential return and potential drawdown.

Stop Loss Management

The system supports Stop Loss management to maintain defined risk exposure when market conditions move against an open position.

Take Profit Management

Take Profit functionality is incorporated into the trade-management process and can be used to manage profitable positions according to the selected configuration.

Trailing Management

Where enabled, trailing functionality can dynamically manage an open position as the market moves in a favorable direction.

Configurable Parameters

Tommy provides configurable trading and risk-management parameters, allowing users to adjust supported settings according to their trading environment and risk preferences.

Recommended Configuration

Product: Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Instrument: XAUUSD / Gold

Trading Style: Short-term / Scalping

Execution: Automated

Recommended Account: Low-spread account

VPS: Recommended for continuous operation





Broker conditions can have a significant effect on short-term trading systems. Spreads, commissions, slippage, execution speed, liquidity, and XAUUSD contract specifications can differ between brokers.

For this reason, users should test Tommy under their own broker conditions before using it on a live account.

Installation

After purchasing and installing Tommy through the MQL5 Market:

Open MetaTrader 5. Open the recommended XAUUSD chart. Attach Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5 to the chart. Enable Algo Trading. Configure the required lot size and risk parameters. Verify that automated trading is enabled for the Expert Advisor. Allow the system to operate according to its programmed strategy.

A VPS is recommended for users who intend to operate the Expert Advisor continuously.

Backtesting

Tommy can be evaluated using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

For testing:

Open MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Select Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5. Select XAUUSD. Select the recommended timeframe. Use high-quality historical data. Select an appropriate testing period. Configure the initial account balance. Configure the desired lot size and risk settings. Start the test.

Where available, Every tick based on real ticks can provide a more realistic simulation of historical execution.

Backtest results can vary depending on historical data quality, broker specifications, spreads, commissions, and testing configuration.

Broker Compatibility

Tommy is designed for MetaTrader 5 brokers that provide XAUUSD trading.

For a short-term trading strategy, broker execution conditions are particularly important. Low spreads and reliable execution are recommended.

Results may differ between brokers due to differences in:

Spread

Commission

Slippage

Execution speed

Liquidity

Stop levels

Contract specifications

XAUUSD symbol configuration

Testing the Expert Advisor with the intended broker before live deployment is strongly recommended.

Risk and Lot Size

There is no universal lot size suitable for every account.

The appropriate position size depends on account balance, leverage, broker conditions, trading configuration, and the amount of risk the trader is prepared to accept.

Users should begin with conservative risk settings and evaluate the system before increasing position size.

Higher position sizes can substantially increase drawdown as well as potential returns.

What is Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5?

Frequently Asked Questions

Tommy is an automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for short-term XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5.

Is the system fully automated?

Yes. Once properly installed and configured, the system can monitor market conditions, execute trades, manage positions, and close trades automatically according to its programmed rules.

Which instrument does Tommy trade?

Tommy is designed for XAUUSD (Gold).

Which platform is supported?

This version is developed for MetaTrader 5.

Can I change the lot size?

Yes. Users can configure the supported position-sizing parameters according to their account size and risk preferences.

Does Tommy use Stop Loss and Take Profit?

Yes. Stop Loss and Take Profit are incorporated into the system's trade-management logic.

Can Tommy be backtested?

Yes. The Expert Advisor can be tested using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Does it work with every broker?

Tommy is intended to work with MetaTrader 5 brokers offering XAUUSD. However, trading results can differ between brokers because of spreads, commissions, slippage, execution quality, and contract specifications.

Do I need a VPS?

A VPS is not mandatory, but it is recommended for users who want MetaTrader 5 and Tommy to remain operational continuously without depending on their personal computer.

Will the Expert Advisor always be profitable?

No. No automated trading system can guarantee future profitability. Market conditions change, and periods of losses and drawdown are possible.

Updates

Future versions may include strategy refinements, compatibility improvements, parameter enhancements, performance optimizations, and bug fixes.

Customers will receive applicable product updates through the MQL5 Market.

Important Risk Disclosure

Trading XAUUSD, Forex, CFDs, and other leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk. Automated trading does not eliminate trading risk.

Historical results, backtests, simulations, and previous performance should not be considered a guarantee of future results. Differences in broker execution, market conditions, spreads, commissions, slippage, and liquidity can materially affect actual trading performance.

Users are responsible for selecting appropriate risk settings and should evaluate the Expert Advisor in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and/or on a demo account before considering live trading.

Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5 is trading software, not a guarantee of financial returns.