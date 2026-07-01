Gold Phantom Entry EA

  • 专家
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    5 (1)
    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
    18 产品
  • 版本: 1.13
  • 更新: 9 七月 2026
  • 激活: 10

Gold Phantom Entry EA Flagship Premium Expert Advisor for Gold, Forex and BTCUSD
Gold Phantom Entry EA is a high-end automated trading system designed for traders who want structured execution, advanced risk control and a professional Virtual-to-Real trading model.
Created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, the EA focuses on selective liquidity-rejection style entries, hidden trade management and strong protection layers. It is not built to open random trades. It is designed to wait, confirm and execute only when the market structure meets the required conditions.

Gold Phantom Entry EA

Premium Liquidity-Rejection Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Gold Phantom Entry EA is a professional trading assistant designed for traders who want cleaner entries, structured risk control and a more disciplined approach to volatile markets.

The EA was created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, but it can also be used on Forex pairs and BTCUSD, depending on broker conditions, spread and volatility. Its core trading concept remains consistent across chart timeframes, while the protection levels adapt dynamically to current market volatility.

This is not a simple signal robot that opens every market move. Gold Phantom Entry EA is built around a more selective approach: it waits for the market to show a potential liquidity trap, then looks for confirmation before allowing a trade idea to continue.

Why Gold Phantom Entry EA is Different

Many automated systems enter too early, overtrade or expose the account immediately after every signal. Gold Phantom Entry EA uses a smarter confirmation structure with a Virtual Entry Mode before real exposure.

The EA can track a trade idea virtually first. If the virtual setup does not perform well, the system counts the virtual loss and waits for the next valid opportunity. Only after the selected virtual-loss condition is reached can the next valid setup become a real market entry.

This creates a more controlled trading workflow and helps reduce random entries during unstable price action.

Main Advantages

Gold Phantom Entry EA is designed to give the trader:

Clear automated execution without emotional decisions
Selective entry logic based on rejection-style market behavior
Virtual Mode before real exposure
Real Mode only when the configured conditions are met
Hidden Take Profit and Hidden Stop Loss management
Hard Emergency Stop Loss placed directly with the broker
ATR-based adaptive protection levels
Spread filter for difficult market conditions
Trading-hours filter for more controlled sessions
Cooldown after losing outcomes
Daily loss limit protection
Daily profit target protection
Maximum daily real-loss guard
Risk Percent / Auto Lot calculation
Risk calculation from Balance or Equity
Safe, Standard and Aggressive operating profiles
Magic Number control so the EA manages only its own trades
Premium visual panel with live operating status

Virtual Mode and Real Mode

One of the most important parts of this EA is the difference between Virtual Mode and Real Mode.

In Virtual Mode, the EA follows a valid trade idea internally without opening a real position. It tracks whether the setup would have reached its target or stop area. If the virtual setup wins, the counter resets. If it loses, the loss counter increases.

When the selected virtual-loss condition is reached, the next valid setup can be allowed as a real trade.

This gives the system a more disciplined structure and helps avoid entering every first signal blindly.

Hidden TP / SL with Emergency Broker Protection

Gold Phantom Entry EA uses hidden profit and loss levels for trade management. This means the EA manages its main TP and SL internally.

At the same time, the EA can also place a Hard Emergency Stop Loss directly at the broker level. This is an important safety layer in case of disconnection, VPS issue, platform freeze or unexpected interruption.

The main idea is simple:
the EA controls the trade intelligently, but the account still has a broker-side emergency protection layer.

Adaptive ATR-Based Risk Structure

Instead of using one fixed distance for every market condition, Gold Phantom Entry EA uses volatility-based protection. This helps the EA adapt to changing market movement.

When volatility is higher, the protection structure can expand.
When volatility is lower, the protection structure can become tighter.

This makes the EA more flexible across different instruments and timeframes.

Built-In Risk Management

Gold Phantom Entry EA includes multiple layers of account protection.

The trader can choose between fixed lot trading or automatic risk-based lot calculation. Risk can be calculated from either Balance or Equity, depending on the preferred money-management style.

The EA also includes daily control features such as a daily loss limit, daily profit target and maximum daily real-loss protection. These functions are designed to stop trading after predefined daily conditions are reached.

This makes the EA suitable for traders who want automation but still want strong control over risk exposure.

Premium Information Panel

The EA includes a clean visual panel directly on the chart. The panel helps the trader understand what the robot is doing without searching through logs or settings.

The panel shows important live information such as:

Virtual Mode / Real Mode
Virtual Loss Counter
Yesterday’s market levels
Current Signal Status
Hidden Take Profit
Hidden Stop Loss
Hard Emergency Stop Loss
Next Real Entry Status
Spread Status
Trading Hours Status
Open Profit
Daily Profit / Loss
Current Drawdown
Virtual Wins and Losses
Real Wins and Losses

This gives the trader a clear overview of the EA’s current state and makes the system easier to monitor on live charts or VPS.

Trading Profiles

Gold Phantom Entry EA includes three operating profiles:

Safe — more conservative behavior for lower exposure
Standard — balanced default profile
Aggressive — more active profile for traders who accept higher risk

These profiles make it easier to adjust the EA to different trading styles without rebuilding the whole configuration from scratch.

Designed for Gold, Forex and BTCUSD

The EA was built with Gold / XAUUSD in mind, especially because Gold often creates fast breakouts, liquidity sweeps and sharp reversals.

It can also be used on Forex pairs and BTCUSD, provided that the broker offers stable execution, acceptable spread and suitable trading conditions.

The EA is not locked to one single timeframe. The core logic remains the same on different chart timeframes, while the volatility-based management adjusts to the selected chart environment.

Who Is This EA For?

Gold Phantom Entry EA is suitable for traders who want:

A cleaner automated entry system
A disciplined approach to breakout rejection setups
Less emotional decision-making
Visible control through a professional panel
Risk-based position sizing
Hidden trade management
Daily trading protection
A system designed for VPS and live chart monitoring

It is especially useful for traders who do not want a robot that simply opens many random trades. This EA is focused on structure, confirmation and controlled execution.

Important Notes

Gold Phantom Entry EA is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Market conditions can change, and every trader should test settings on a demo account before using the EA on a live account.

For best results, use the EA with a reliable broker, low spread, stable execution and a VPS connection.

The product is designed to support disciplined trading decisions, automate execution and provide a structured risk framework for Gold, Forex and BTCUSD trading.


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重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
专家
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 介绍 Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – 智能加密货币交易EA 推出促销： 当前价格仅剩 3 个名额！ 最终价格：$3999.99 赠品 - 购买终身 Bitcoin Scalping 即可免费获得 EA AI VEGA BOT 算法交易（2 个账户）=> 私信咨询获取更多详情！！！ EA 实时信号 MT4 版本 为什么 Bitcoin 今天如此重要 Bitcoin 已经不仅仅是数字货币——它是一次金融革命。作为加密货币的先驱，Bitcoin 是全球交易量最大、最具认知度的加密资产。凭借其波动性和日益增长的接受度，
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
专家
AiQ Gen 2 – 更快。更智能。前所未有的强大。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了这一变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 AiQ Gen 2是这条路线上的下一次进化。 AiQ Gen 2为完全不同层次的速度而生。挂单是其优势的核心，使其能够在动能扩展之前精准定位，然后让自适应智能接管。 大多数AI工具回答一次就忘记一切。 AiQ Gen 2不会。 它记住每一个挂单设置、每次下单或调整背后的推理、为什么触发或为什么等待，以及市场的确切反应。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是一个围绕精准挂单执行构建的高速专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。AiQ Gen 2从真实结果中学习，磨练其选择能力，优化执行时机，并持续改进在实盘条件下的响应方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 AiQ Gen 2作为一个强大的独立系统运行，干净、精准且快速。对于希望进行可选生态系统集成的交易者，它也可以无缝接入Syna作为专属Agent，共享持久记忆并将其高速挂单优势贡献给更广泛的投资组合。
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
精准、高效、稳定 不只是一个EA，而是一套完整的交易系统 PythonX M1 Scalper 是专为 XAUUSD 1分钟图表 设计的智能交易系统，依托高频市场结构与价格行为逻辑，结合多重指标过滤，精准捕捉高胜率交易机会。 我们在 9 家全球主流经纪商平台上进行了长达十年以上的历史测试，每次初始资金仅为 $500，均取得卓越表现，最高净利润超过 $500,000 。 无马丁，无网格，逻辑公开，稳定可控。 智能进场逻辑 —— 多指标联合过滤系统 PythonX 的进场策略并非依赖单一信号，而是通过以下指标的组合分析，提升交易信号的质量与稳定性： 吞没形态识别（Engulfing Pattern） CCI趋势确认 RSI动量支持 EMA均线趋势过滤 成交量激增检测（Volume Spike） 即便部分过滤条件在设置中关闭，它们仍辅助其它条件判断，从而强化整套交易逻辑的协同过滤效果。 风控设置概览 固定止盈：170 点 固定止损：145 点 可开启或关闭 24 小时交易 可灵活选择交易日（周一至周五） 不使用马丁策略 不使用加仓网格 此策略的交易频率适中，注重稳定回报与可控风险的结合。
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
专家
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Undefeated Triangle MT5
Nauris Zukas
4.27 (11)
专家
描述。 该产品是作为“ PULSE_OF_MARKET ”项目的一部分创建的。 EA“Undefeated Triangle”是一个先进的系统，利用澳元、加元和新西兰元货币之间的独特波动。历史结果表明，组合中使用的这些对总是在向一个方向快速移动后返回第一个移动的对。这种观察可以允许包含一个网格-鞅系统，该系统可以获得这些独特情况的最大点数。 EA“不败三角”仅使用 3 对：AUDCAD、AUDNZD 和 NZDCAD。 MT4 version 好处。 真实账户监控 ； 比类似的替代品便宜得多； 操作迷你账户甚至 1 美元； 没有复杂的针参数； 便于使用。 参数。 Short Name (In Comment Section) – 出现在评论部分的日记或帐户历史中；  Print Logs On Chart - 开/关信息面板；  Display Options – 允许调整 4K 显示分辨率；  One Chart Setup Pairs – 选定的交易对列表（必须更改后缀）；  Magic - 交易头寸标识符；  No more Initial Trades (onl
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
专家
*** 请将其附加到 M1 或 M5 图表，以获得最佳效果和快速进出场 *** Minting – 黄金剥头皮（精简版 / Lite Edition） 是由 Ramulo Software Ltd. 开发的一款精简而专业级的智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）的高波动性和高盈利潜力而设计。它将基于 EMA 的智能市场结构、ATR 趋势识别、分级美元追踪止盈以及严格的回撤控制融合为一套轻量、高效、易于运行的交易系统。 Minting 是进入 Emerge 生态系统的入口级产品。它经过刻意简化，旨在提供稳定性、透明性和持续性的账户增长。官方推荐的路径是：使用 Minting 所产生的利润升级到 Emerge —— 更高级的旗舰 EA，拥有更强的交易智能、更深入的市场逻辑以及更激进的盈利能力。 本 EA 的核心理念是： 先保护资金，其次创造利润。 核心交易逻辑 Minting 使用精炼的 EMA 结构： 快速 EMA（5） 慢速 EMA（9） 并结合： 基于 ATR 的趋势检测 多周期确认（M1、M5、M15） 针对趋势市场与震荡市场的独立交易逻辑 这使 Minting 能够
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
专家
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
专家
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
专家
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
专家
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
专家
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
专家
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业 XAUUSD 网格、马丁格尔、对冲与篮子风险控制交易EA 产品概述 Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 是一款主要为 XAUUSD 交易开发的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统。该EA结合了网格交易、马丁格尔式手数递增、可选对冲、篮子利润管理、交易时段控制、新闻过滤、美联储事件过滤、回撤保护、点差控制以及基于规则的市场风险防御模块。 该EA采用篮子级别的交易管理方式。它不是将每一笔订单作为单独交易处理，而是可以将多个由EA管理的持仓作为一个完整交易周期进行统一管理。根据用户选择的设置，当价格朝不利方向移动时，EA可以开立额外订单，按照马丁格尔逻辑增加手数，使用分阶段网格距离，并通过对冲逻辑管理不利市场波动。 该EA的主要目标是为 XAUUSD 提供一个结构化的篮子交易管理框架，并配备可调节的风险控制工具。它并不是低风险交易系统。网格和马丁格尔策略可能会快速增加市场敞口，尤其是在市场出现强烈单边走势时。因此，该EA内置了多种防御工具，包括回撤限制、每日亏损保护、篮子总手数限制、最大单笔
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Trade Vantage v5
Yvan Musatov
专家
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — MQL5 市场说明 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化双引擎黄金交易系统 1. 产品概述 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 是一款全自动智能交易系统，专为 XAUUSD 以及名称中包含 XAU 或 GOLD 的其他经纪商黄金品种开发。 V6.0 在一个智能交易系统中集成了两个相互独立的交易引擎。每个引擎分别评估市场状况，并拥有自己的固定手数、魔术号、持仓归属、保护水平和出场管理。 两个引擎互不复制，也不相互依赖。在对冲账户中，两个引擎可以同时管理同一黄金品种的仓位。在净额账户中，同一品种的入场会安全地按顺序执行，因为 MetaTrader 对每个品种只保留一个净持仓。 本系统旨在提供结构化的黄金自动交易，无需持续人工监控。 2. 交易架构 Engine A 是选择性方向引擎，用于筛选市场状况，并通过自身的执行配置管理其仓位。 Engine B 是独立的市场参与引擎，拥有单独的执行配置，并附加每日亏损及连续亏损交易控制。 每个引擎均： 使
PythonX GbpUsd M1 Sniper
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper Structure-Based Precision Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor developed specifically for GBPUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system is built around Smart Money Concepts, focusing on market structure behavior to identify high-probability entries with minimal noise. The strategy leverages Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to detect momentum shifts and early reversals, allowing the EA to enter trades with st
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Golden Guard Indicator
Artur Danowski
指标
Golden Guard Indicator — MT5 专业趋势信号指标 Golden Guard Indicator 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的现代化趋势跟踪指标，主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 交易设计，同时也可以用于测试 外汇货币对、BTCUSD 以及其他波动性较强的 CFD 交易品种 。 该指标的设计目标是帮助交易者以更清晰、更简单、更直观的方式判断当前市场方向。Golden Guard 不会给K线重新着色，而是在图表上显示动态趋势线，并通过清晰的 BUY 和 SELL 箭头标记潜在信号区域。 这种显示方式可以让图表更加干净，帮助交易者专注于最重要的信息：当前市场方向、趋势延续以及潜在的反转区域。 Golden Guard 还内置了实用的多周期信号面板，交易者可以快速查看不同时间周期的市场方向，例如 M15、M30、H1 和 H4 。 主要特点 主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 设计 也可以用于 外汇货币对、BTCUSD 和波动性较强的 CFD 品种 使用清晰的动态趋势线，不给K线着色 图表上显示清楚的 BUY 和 SELL 箭头 内置多周期方向面板 面板位置
FREE
Gold XauUsd Dark Levels
Artur Danowski
5 (1)
指标
Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels helps traders read key Gold market zones faster. It displays dynamic support and resistance levels, ATR reaction zones, BUY / SELL signal support and a clear mini panel with trend, nearest level, distance, support, resistance and signal status. Use it as a clean level indicator, a bounce signal-support tool or a breakout / trend-following assistant. Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels is a MetaTrader 5 support and resistance indicator designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders. The
FREE
Smooth Channel Touch MT5
Artur Danowski
指标
Smooth Channel Touch MT5 is a clean and practical trading indicator designed to help traders read market reaction zones faster and with more confidence. The indicator displays a smooth price channel directly on the chart and highlights potential BUY and SELL reaction areas with clear arrows. Instead of overcrowding the chart with unnecessary information, Smooth Channel Touch focuses on simple visual guidance: where price is stretched, where the market may react, and where the trader should pay c
Gold Pulse M2 EA
Artur Danowski
专家
Gold Pulse M2 EA — 高级 XAUUSD 黄金剥头皮交易专家顾问 Gold Pulse M2 EA 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的高级自动交易系统,主要针对 黄金 / XAUUSD 的短线交易。 该 EA 专为希望使用结构化、可控且界面清晰的交易工具的交易者设计，重点关注黄金市场的快速波动。 它将专有市场分析、信号评分、风险控制和交易管理整合到一个专家顾问中。 Gold Pulse M2 EA 的核心设计重点是 XAUUSD 交易环境 ,在黄金交易中,速度、纪律、点差控制和风险管理都非常重要。 专为黄金 / XAUUSD 打造 黄金是金融市场中最活跃、波动性最高的交易品种之一。 它可能快速波动、剧烈反应,同时带来机会和风险。 Gold Pulse M2 EA 以 黄金交易 为主要开发方向。 该 EA 用于分析短期市场条件，并且只有在其内部交易模型确认有效交易机会时才会执行交易。 该系统也可以在其他交易品种上进行测试,但其主要理念、设计和默认交易方向都专注于 XAUUSD / 黄金 。 专有评分交易引擎 Gold Pulse M2 EA 并不是依靠单一简
XAU Gold Matrix M2
Artur Danowski
专家
XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统，主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 交易者设计，适合希望在低时间周期交易中获得更好控制、更清晰结构和更流畅操作体验的用户。 该EA旨在帮助交易者更有条理地跟随黄金短线波动，并通过篮子管理、安全过滤和图表手动面板来提升交易管理效率。 交易者不需要一直手动盯盘和管理每一笔订单。EA可以作为自动化交易助手，帮助处理交易、篮子管理、保护功能以及图表上的手动控制。 这个EA能带来什么价值？ 黄金市场波动快，节奏强，手动管理有时会非常困难。XAU Gold Matrix M2 的目标是让交易过程更加清晰、有序和可控。 它不是为了让用户研究复杂代码或隐藏逻辑，而是为了提供更实用、更舒适的交易体验。 主要优势 主要针对 黄金 / XAUUSD 适合低时间周期交易 趋势跟随交易思路 可控网格和篮子管理 安全过滤，提高交易选择质量 篮子止盈和止损保护 保本和追踪保护 回撤和净值保护 点差和保证金保护 可在图表上手动
Gold Matrix Arrow Pro
Artur Danowski
指标
Gold Matrix Arrow Pro 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 信号指标，旨在帮助交易者更快速地判断市场方向，并做出更清晰的交易决策。 该指标将趋势方向、市场动能、强度确认以及多周期分析整合到一个简洁的可视化工具中。交易者无需手动查看多个不同的指标，就可以直接在图表上看到清晰的 BUY / SELL 箭头、动态趋势线和实用的 Matrix 面板。 Gold Matrix Arrow Pro 主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 设计，但也适用于外汇货币对以及其他适合趋势交易分析的市场。 该工具的核心目标非常简单： 减少图表干扰，节省分析时间，并帮助交易者专注于市场方向更清晰的交易机会。 主要优势： 图表上显示清晰的 BUY 和 SELL 箭头 动态趋势线显示当前市场方向 多周期 Matrix 面板显示 BUY / SELL / WAIT 状态 实时显示当前市场方向 入场状态面板帮助更快做出决策 市场状态信息：WAIT、SETUP 或 TREND 可选择不同显示模式：简洁、标准或完整面板 面板位置和大小可调整，方便整理图表 支持提醒、声音和推送通知 灵活的信号灵敏度模式，适
Gold Compass EA for XAUUSD
Artur Danowski
专家
Gold Compass EA — 黄金 / XAUUSD 专用智能交易系统 Gold Compass EA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的智能交易系统，主要面向 黄金 XAUUSD 交易设计。该 EA 专注于市场方向识别、自动交易管理以及实用的风险控制功能，适合希望使用自动化系统并保留手动控制能力的交易者。 EA 使用内部趋势识别模型来判断潜在交易方向，并根据市场状态管理交易。核心策略逻辑已被简化和保护。 Gold Compass EA 内置图表交易面板，用户可以直接在图表上控制交易。可以开启或关闭自动交易，手动执行 BUY/SELL 交易，也可以一键关闭 BUY、关闭 SELL 或关闭全部订单。 主要功能 主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 设计 适用于 MetaTrader 5 自动识别交易方向 内部保护型策略逻辑 图表交易面板 手动 BUY 和 SELL 按钮 Close BUY、Close SELL、Close ALL 按钮 可在面板中调整手数 BUY/SELL 方向控制 多订单篮子管理 支持真实和虚拟 TP/SL 支持追踪止损 反向信号平仓功能 点差过滤器 交易时间
Gold XAU Arrak EA
Artur Danowski
专家
GOLD XAU ARRAK EA GOLD XAU ARRAK EA 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动交易 Expert Advisor，主要设计用于黄金 / XAUUSD 交易。该 EA 使用内部过滤型市场方向引擎来识别当前市场方向，并根据当前方向管理交易仓位。 该系统适合希望进行自动化黄金交易的交易者，提供图表控制、仓位管理、网格管理、虚拟止盈/止损以及实用的风险控制功能。 GOLD XAU ARRAK EA 不是一个简单的信号型机器人。它将市场方向过滤、自动开仓、篮子仓位管理、手动交易按钮和风险控制工具结合在一个交易系统中。 Main Features / 主要功能 主要为黄金 / XAUUSD 设计 内部过滤型市场方向引擎 根据市场方向自动执行 BUY 和 SELL 交易 多种网格管理模式 基于 Equity 的 Risk Percent 手数计算 支持固定手数和资金管理 虚拟 Take Profit 和虚拟 Stop Loss 支持真实 TP / SL 篮子式仓位管理 可选择反向信号平仓 图表手动交易面板，包含 BUY、SELL、Close Buy、Close
XAU Trend Guard EA
Artur Danowski
专家
XAU Trend Guard EA — 黄金与外汇的安全趋势交易系统 XAU Trend Guard EA 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动交易系统，主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 设计，推荐使用周期为 H1 。 该EA适合希望采用更安全、更受控交易方式的交易者。它 不使用网格交易 ，也 不使用马丁格尔策略 。系统重点关注市场方向、受控进场、有限风险暴露和实际风险管理。 XAU Trend Guard EA 主要用于 XAUUSD，但也可以在主要外汇货币对上进行测试和使用，具体效果取决于经纪商条件、点差和市场波动。 核心理念 系统根据市场方向运行，并且只在内部交易条件一致时才执行交易。 完整的进场逻辑不会公开，这有助于保护策略核心，同时让用户使用起来更加简单。 主要优势 主要为 XAUUSD / 黄金 设计 推荐周期： H1 也可测试用于外汇货币对 无网格交易 无马丁格尔 更安全、受控的交易方式 内置趋势过滤 受控持仓管理 可限制 BUY 和 SELL 持仓数量 支持每个信号只开一单 支持每根K线只开一单 支持反向信号管理 支持虚拟止盈和止损 支持移动止损 点差过滤
Gold Crown Compass
Artur Danowski
指标
Gold Crown Compass  Gold Crown Compass 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业趋势信号指标，主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 交易设计，同时也可用于外汇货币对和其他活跃交易品种。 该指标通过清晰的动态趋势线、BUY / SELL 箭头信号以及实用的多周期信号面板，帮助交易者更快判断市场方向。 Gold Crown Compass 适合希望简化图表分析的交易者。它不需要复杂的操作，可以直观显示当前趋势方向、趋势强度和市场状态，让交易决策更加清晰。 主要优势 主要适用于 黄金 / XAUUSD 也可用于外汇货币对和其他高波动品种 清晰的动态趋势线 BUY 和 SELL 箭头信号 多周期方向面板 当前趋势显示 趋势强度百分比 市场状态显示：趋势行情或震荡行情 Clean / Standard / Full 三种显示模式 面板位置和大小可调整 支持提醒、邮件和推送通知 图表简洁，不增加不必要的干扰 为什么选择 Gold Crown Compass？ 黄金市场波动快、机会多，但方向判断经常不清晰。很多交易者容易因为信号混乱、趋势不明确或入场犹豫而错过机
Quantum Xau Princes EA
Artur Danowski
专家
Quantum Xau Princes EA — Premium Multi-Market Trading Assistant for MT5 Quantum Xau Princes EA is a premium trading assistant designed for traders who want clean automation, strong market direction filtering, and simple control without spending hours adjusting complicated settings. This Expert Advisor is built mainly for Gold / XAUUSD , but it can also be used on Forex pairs and BTCUSD , making it a flexible solution for traders who want one professional system across different markets. The va
Gold XauUsd Dark Levels EA
Artur Danowski
专家
Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automatic trading around important market zones. Gold / XAUUSD is the main recommended market. The EA can also be tested on major Forex pairs and BTCUSD, but settings such as spread filter, grid distance, lot size and risk controls should be adjusted to the symbol’s volatility and broker conditions. The EA focuses on market reaction areas, trade management
MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro
Artur Danowski
实用工具
Professional MT5 manual trading panel with BUY/SELL controls, Close tools, Break Even, trailing stop, basket management, risk-based lot calculation and live multi-currency account preview. MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want faster trade execution, cleaner position control and easier risk management directly from the chart. This is not an automatic signal robot. The panel does not try to predict the market. I
Quantum Gold Algos 5K
Artur Danowski
专家
Quantum Gold Algos 5K is a premium AI-style AutoPilot Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automated execution, clean risk control and professional position management. The EA is built around a locked AutoPilot engine. The internal logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses profile-based control, allowing the trader to choose the preferred t
BTC Speed Alpha
Artur Danowski
指标
If you like BTC Speed Alpha Indicator, you can also check BTC Speed Alpha EA on my MQL5 profile. The EA version is designed for automated BTCUSD trading with risk control, Break Even, trailing stop, position assist and dashboard panel. BTC Speed Alpha is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want a clean visual tool for reading market direction, impulse movement and potential BUY / SELL opportunities directly on the chart. The indicator combines an adaptive t
BTC Speed Alpha EA
Artur Danowski
专家
Free companion indicator available: BTC Speed Alpha Indicator can be downloaded for free from my MQL5 profile and used together with this EA for additional visual BTC market context. BTC Speed Alpha EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want automated BTC trading with clean risk control, structured trade management and a modern chart dashboard. The EA is built around a locked Alpha Engine. The internal signal logic is hidden to keep the setu
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5
Artur Danowski
专家
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5 is a premium Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want automated execution, intelligent trade filtering and professional risk control in one clean trading system. The EA is built around a locked Quantum Gate Engine. The internal decision logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses a clean control menu, signal scoring and risk-based execution
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