Attention!!! Buffer indicator, PERFECT FOR USE IN THE EXPERT ADVISOR!

The DynamicFibo indicator automatically indicates horizontal Fibonacci levels on the chart online.

The levels are recalculated automatically online.

The levels can be calculated from the current chart as well as from any other time frame. It is convenient to use levels from an older time frame, and trade on a shorter time frame.

Any levels are set manually in the indicator settings. IT is IMPORTANT to separate the levels in the settings line should be ";" without spaces. Up to 50 levels are supported in total. You can use both positive and negative levels.

A choice of display color of any level is available. As well as the direction of the anchor points of the Fibonacci grid. You can choose either the classic location of the reference points, or an individual one for each direction separately.