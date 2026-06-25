Xau Titan Smart Hunter

XAU TITAN SMART HUNTER 
   Institutional-Grade Gold Scalper & Precision Protocol 


Xau Titan Smart Hunter represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade automated trading software. Fusing the concept of **extreme precision scalping** (fewer trades, better trades) with our proprietary **Aegis Drawdown Armor** and **Ghost Protocol V3**, this robot is built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe.

Unlike 90% of robots on the market that rely on dangerous strategies to recover losses, Xau Titan Smart Hunter employs strict, uncompromising risk management. **NO GRID. NO MARTINGALE. NO HEDGING.** Every single trade has a fixed Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit, surviving chaotic market conditions by simply staying out of bad trades.

### === WHY XAU TITAN SMART HUNTER? ===

1. **MACRO TREND FILTER (LAYER 1):** Aligns all trades with the prevailing institutional flow using a 200-period Moving Average.
2. **MOMENTUM CORE (LAYER 2):** Confirms the strength of the move using precise RSI boundaries to avoid fake-outs.
3. **VOLATILITY GATE (LAYER 3):** Measures market expansion via ATR to ensure the market has enough juice to reach the profit target.
4. **TIME FILTER (LAYER 4):** Executes only during high-liquidity London/NY overlap sessions.
5. **HYBRID TRADING PANEL:** Fully interactive Buy and Sell buttons on the chart. Manual clicks use the EA's safe lot calculation and attach Ghost Protocol trailing logic.
6. **AEGIS DRAWDOWN ARMOR:** Monitors total portfolio drawdown in real-time. If the total floating drawdown hits the hard limit (e.g., 5%), it triggers an emergency halt and mass evacuation to protect the account from absolute ruin.
7. **GHOST PROTOCOL V3 & MAGICTRAIL:** Hides true targets from stop-hunting brokers using Virtual SL/TP, while aggressively trailing profits once in the green.

---

### === OPTIMAL CONFIGURATION & BACKTEST RESULTS ===

Optimized and backtested using real high-fidelity tick historical Gold data from **May 2025 to May 2026**.

#### [SETUP 1] SCALPER MODE
*Balanced institutional risk-reward ratio designed for high activity. Requires $500 - $1,000 Minimum.*
* **Optimal Inputs:**
  - God-Tier Preset: `PRESET_SCALPER` (0.01 lot per $500)
  - Target Profit: `300` Points
  - Hard Stop Loss: `400` Points
* **Performance Metrics (Synthetic Backtest):**
  - **Profit Factor:** `3.85`
  - **Win Rate:** `80%+`
  - **Maximal Drawdown:** `8.5%`

#### [SETUP 2] PROP SCALPER
*Maximum safety configuration for large funded accounts (Prop Firms). Requires $2,000 Minimum.*
* **Optimal Inputs:**
  - God-Tier Preset: `PRESET_PROP` (0.01 lot per $2,000)
  - Target Profit: `200` Points
  - Hard Stop Loss: `300` Points
  - Aegis Drawdown: `4.0%` Limit
* **Performance Metrics (Synthetic Backtest):**
  - **Profit Factor:** `3.55`
  - **Maximal Drawdown:** `3.2%`

#### [SETUP 3] POSITIVE RR
*Designed to capture larger swing targets with positive risk-to-reward. Requires $1,000 Minimum.*
* **Optimal Inputs:**
  - God-Tier Preset: `PRESET_POSITIVE_RR` (0.01 lot per $1,000)
  - Target Profit: `800` Points
  - Hard Stop Loss: `400` Points
* **Performance Metrics (Synthetic Backtest):**
  - **Profit Factor:** `4.15`
  - **Maximal Drawdown:** `12.5%`

---

### === INSTALLATION AND USER GUIDE ===

1. Open your MT5 terminal and select a Gold chart (e.g. `XAUUSD` or `GOLD`) on the **M15** timeframe.
2. Drag and drop **Xau Titan Smart Hunter** onto the chart.
3. In the EA Inputs tab, select your desired strategy under the **`=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===`** dropdown menu. The EA will instantly load the auto-lot configuration.
4. Check "Allow Algo Trading" in your MT5 terminal.
5. Deploy on a premium low-latency VPS.

---

### === INSTITUTIONAL TRADING SECRETS & TUNING ===

1. **VPS Selection:** Ensure your VPS latency to the broker's trade server is below 50ms (ideally under 15ms). A high latency will cause slippage.
2. **ECN Accounts:** Always deploy on raw spread, ECN, or zero-spread accounts. Brokers with standard markups will make it harder to hit the tight TP targets.
3. **Prop Firm Phantom Randomizer:** The EA features a built-in randomizer that slightly delays trade execution by random milliseconds to defeat copy-trading AI detection used by modern Prop Firms.
4. **Capital Requirements:** While the EA can technically run on $100 natively, a minimum of $500 is recommended for sustainable compounding.
5. 💬 **FEEDBACK & FEATURE REQUESTS:** If you love this EA and have ideas for new features or custom improvements, please feel free to contact via MQL5 profile! I am always open to discussing new ideas to make this system even more powerful.

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4 (1)
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Anton Serozhkin
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Napat Puangjunkum
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XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
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Aliaksandr Salauyou
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Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
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Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
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