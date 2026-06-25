

XAU TITAN SMART HUNTER

Institutional-Grade Gold Scalper & Precision Protocol



Xau Titan Smart Hunter represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade automated trading software. Fusing the concept of extreme precision scalping- (fewer trades, better trades) with our proprietary Aegis Drawdown Armor- and Ghost Protocol V3, this robot is built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe.



Unlike 90% of robots on the market that rely on dangerous strategies to recover losses, Xau Titan Smart Hunter employs strict, uncompromising risk management. NO GRID. NO MARTINGALE. NO HEDGING.- Every single trade has a fixed Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit, surviving chaotic market conditions by simply staying out of bad trades.



=== WHY XAU TITAN SMART HUNTER? ===



1. MACRO TREND FILTER (LAYER 1):- Aligns all trades with the prevailing institutional flow using a 200-period Moving Average.

2. MOMENTUM CORE (LAYER 2):- Confirms the strength of the move using precise RSI boundaries to avoid fake-outs.

3. VOLATILITY GATE (LAYER 3):- Measures market expansion via ATR to ensure the market has enough juice to reach the profit target.

4. TIME FILTER (LAYER 4):- Executes only during high-liquidity London/NY overlap sessions.

5. HYBRID TRADING PANEL:- Fully interactive Buy and Sell buttons on the chart. Manual clicks use the EA's safe lot calculation and attach Ghost Protocol trailing logic.

6. AEGIS DRAWDOWN ARMOR:- Monitors total portfolio drawdown in real-time. If the total floating drawdown hits the hard limit (e.g., 5%), it triggers an emergency halt and mass evacuation to protect the account from absolute ruin.

7. GHOST PROTOCOL V3 & MAGICTRAIL:- Hides true targets from stop-hunting brokers using Virtual SL/TP, while aggressively trailing profits once in the green.



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=== INSTALLATION AND USER GUIDE ===



1. Open your MT5 terminal and select a Gold chart (e.g. XAUUSD or GOLD) on the M15- timeframe.

2. Drag and drop Xau Titan Smart Hunter- onto the chart.

3. In the EA Inputs tab, select your desired strategy under the === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===- dropdown menu. The EA will instantly load the auto-lot configuration.

4. Check "Allow Algo Trading" in your MT5 terminal.

5. Deploy on a premium low-latency VPS.



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=== INSTITUTIONAL TRADING SECRETS & TUNING ===



1. VPS Selection:- Ensure your VPS latency to the broker's trade server is below 50ms (ideally under 15ms). A high latency will cause slippage.

2. ECN Accounts:- Always deploy on raw spread, ECN, or zero-spread accounts. Brokers with standard markups will make it harder to hit the tight TP targets.

3. Prop Firm Phantom Randomizer:- The EA features a built-in randomizer that slightly delays trade execution by random milliseconds to defeat copy-trading AI detection used by modern Prop Firms.

4. Capital Requirements:- While the EA can technically run on $100 natively, a minimum of $500 is recommended for sustainable compounding.

5. FEEDBACK & FEATURE REQUESTS:- If you love this EA and have ideas for new features or custom improvements, please feel free to contact via MQL5 profile! I am always open to discussing new ideas to make this system even more powerful.