Xau Titan Smart Hunter


 XAU TITAN SMART HUNTER
 Institutional-Grade Gold Scalper & Precision Protocol

Xau Titan Smart Hunter  represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade automated trading software. Fusing the concept of extreme precision scalping- (fewer trades, better trades) with our proprietary Aegis Drawdown Armor- and Ghost Protocol V3, this robot is built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe.

Unlike 90% of robots on the market that rely on dangerous strategies to recover losses, Xau Titan Smart Hunter employs strict, uncompromising risk management. NO GRID. NO MARTINGALE. NO HEDGING.- Every single trade has a fixed Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit, surviving chaotic market conditions by simply staying out of bad trades.

=== WHY XAU TITAN SMART HUNTER? ===

1. MACRO TREND FILTER (LAYER 1):- Aligns all trades with the prevailing institutional flow using a 200-period Moving Average.
2. MOMENTUM CORE (LAYER 2):- Confirms the strength of the move using precise RSI boundaries to avoid fake-outs.
3. VOLATILITY GATE (LAYER 3):- Measures market expansion via ATR to ensure the market has enough juice to reach the profit target.
4. TIME FILTER (LAYER 4):- Executes only during high-liquidity London/NY overlap sessions.
5. HYBRID TRADING PANEL:- Fully interactive Buy and Sell buttons on the chart. Manual clicks use the EA's safe lot calculation and attach Ghost Protocol trailing logic.
6. AEGIS DRAWDOWN ARMOR:- Monitors total portfolio drawdown in real-time. If the total floating drawdown hits the hard limit (e.g., 5%), it triggers an emergency halt and mass evacuation to protect the account from absolute ruin.
7. GHOST PROTOCOL V3 & MAGICTRAIL:- Hides true targets from stop-hunting brokers using Virtual SL/TP, while aggressively trailing profits once in the green.

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 === INSTALLATION AND USER GUIDE ===

1. Open your MT5 terminal and select a Gold chart (e.g. XAUUSD or GOLD) on the M15- timeframe.
2. Drag and drop Xau Titan Smart Hunter- onto the chart.
3. In the EA Inputs tab, select your desired strategy under the === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===- dropdown menu. The EA will instantly load the auto-lot configuration.
4. Check "Allow Algo Trading" in your MT5 terminal.
5. Deploy on a premium low-latency VPS.

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 === INSTITUTIONAL TRADING SECRETS & TUNING ===

1. VPS Selection:- Ensure your VPS latency to the broker's trade server is below 50ms (ideally under 15ms). A high latency will cause slippage.
2. ECN Accounts:- Always deploy on raw spread, ECN, or zero-spread accounts. Brokers with standard markups will make it harder to hit the tight TP targets.
3. Prop Firm Phantom Randomizer:- The EA features a built-in randomizer that slightly delays trade execution by random milliseconds to defeat copy-trading AI detection used by modern Prop Firms.
4. Capital Requirements:- While the EA can technically run on $100 natively, a minimum of $500 is recommended for sustainable compounding.
5. FEEDBACK & FEATURE REQUESTS:- If you love this EA and have ideas for new features or custom improvements, please feel free to contact via MQL5 profile! I am always open to discussing new ideas to make this system even more powerful.
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Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 5-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре EUR/USD . Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Данный советник построен на базе ранее выпущенной версии советника Neurolite EA gbpusd , который был доработан для успешной торговли на валютной п
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Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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