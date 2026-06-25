Just One Click Trade
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 3.4
- 更新: 20 七月 2026
- 激活: 10
Just One Click Trade
Features
Risk Management
- Automatic lot size calculation — by % of balance or a fixed money amount
- Switch between modes with a single click
- Exact Risk Match Option: You can round up or down a lot size with a specified risk (enabled in the settings)
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SWAP accounting by position (You can turn it off in the settings)
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Displaying the transaction fee on the SL line ( Please note that if there is no commission data for the instrument yet, this parameter may not be displayed )
Interactive Trade Placement
- Drag the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart
- The TP line shows the potential profit and risk/reward ratio (RR) right on the chart
- The Stop Loss line shows the potential loss amount instantly
- Supports both market and pending orders (Limit/Stop)
Position Management
- A list of all open positions on the symbol with live P/L updates
- One-click partial close — pick a lot, the EA calculates the rest
- Partial take-profit simulation – you can set several price levels for partial closure, which are executed automatically when reached (taking the spread into account)
- Break-even (BE) – with a single click
(Important: Partial TP and BE levels only work when the terminal and the expert advisor are running; please bear this in mind when trading)
- Modify the Take Profit of an already open trade with one click or a hotkey
- Quick Close by Direction or Result
- Close all positions on the symbol with a single button
Hotkeys
- W — market order
- Q — pending order
- T — modify Take Profit of the selected/most recent trade
- F — close all positions on the symbol (It has protection against accidental presses)
- D — delete all partial levels
- Z — show/hide the main panel
- X — show/hide the position panel
- Esc — Undo your last action
(All hotkeys can be reassigned in settings and hidden from the buttons. The EA is also fully customizable: element colors, panel sizes, and more.)
How to Use
- Set your risk: choose percentage (%) or currency ($) mode.
- Choose the order type: Market or Limit.
- Set your Stop Loss: the tool automatically detects direction — if the stop is below the current price, it opens a long; if above, a short.
- Set the Entry price, if you chose Limit.
- If you chose Market, the order executes instantly at the current price right after the stop loss is set.
- Done — your trade is live!
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