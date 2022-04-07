Trade Dragon Pro

Trade Dragon Pro

An expert trade utility perfect for intraday, mid-term and long-term trading.

Trade Dragon Pro generates stop-loss and take-profit levels for you based on the previous Tokyo-Sydney session.


  • In-built risk management
  • Configurable number of entries
  • On-the-fly risk and SL and TP adjustment (TP is based on SL)
  • In-built trade manager for auto break-evens and trailing stop losses
  • Per-day support and resistance levels
  • Pending levels menu
  • 3 MA trend signal
  • Trade projection to show you where your SL and TP will be placed
  • Completely configurable to your needs


Full demo available here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71979


Notes

  • SL Management will only activate if your stop-loss is at or above 0 (break even or better)
  • Click on the Time button to show options and disable the HideEA

Recommended products
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Signals for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Utilities
It is a utility that posts customized messages on Telegram based on account trading activity. Once the utility is on the chart, with each new position opened from the same chart symbol the utility is added, a customized message will be sent to the Telegram group defined in the input parameters. The utility will post to the Telegram group if a new position is opened and if it is the same symbol as the chart the utility is running on. If you are using an Expert Advisor for Buy and Sell and want to
DCA Buddy
Karim Abdelwahab
Utilities
DCA Buddy: Advanced Price Visualiser Take control of your multi-position trading with DCA Buddy , an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5. It provides a clear and accurate visualisation of the average break-even price for all your open trades on the current chart symbol. This powerful tool goes beyond simple averages, correctly handling both one-sided and complex hedged scenarios, and features a sophisticated alert system to notify you precisely when your net position achieves its goals. Core Fun
Grid Trading MT5
Waseem Raza
Utilities
Grid Trading EA is a semi-automated one-click trading EA for both Normal Trading and Grid/Martingale Trading . Normal Trading Simply click Buy or Sell directly from the chart. The EA will automatically manage trades by: Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit Managing Trailing Stop Grid / Martingale Trading (For Hedging Account Type Only) When Grid Trading mode is enabled, the EA will automatically open additional grid orders at specified distances while increasing the lot size based on your settings.
Ratio TP SL MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Utilities
This indicator allows you to measure the profitability of each specific transaction (the ratio of Stop and Profit). The indicator allows you to adjust the ratio by step size and number of steps. You can build an unlimited number of ratios to compare the risks from different movements. Note: the MT5 tester is not designed for full-fledged work with graphic objects, so drawing in the tester is slower than in the real situation. The ratio selection is performed with 1 mouse click. Building a line
TrendLine Pending Order Tool
Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
Utilities
This utility opens orders when the candle touches the manually placed trend line, as if it were a more articulated pending order.  It can be used on any asset, when it opens the order it eliminates the line it touched and create Arrow. In this case, it is used for price reversal operations, it opens a sell order when the bullish candle touches the bottom-up line and opens a buy order when the bearish candle touches the top-down line.  You can adjust the stop loss and takeprofit, this utility is
FREE
TradingX Hotkeys
Johannes Stephanus Lombard
Utilities
Inputs Available Lotsizes Partial Close % You can change lotsizes as you require On an open chart click once to select chart to be able to use hotkeys on specific chart. All Pairs can be used with this expert We created this expert to be able to still trade C300 with a 0.06 Lotsize If you enter a 0.6 lot and close 0.90% you can trade with 0.06 Lot Keys to be used: B -Buy S -Sell C -Close Profitable D -Breakeven (Note if stoploss is set it won't break even) P -Partial close X -Close all
Just One Click Trade
Aliaksandr Hurban
Utilities
Just One Click Trade Free demo version   Is a manual trading panel for MT5. Drag the Entry / SL / TP lines right on the chart — lot size is calculated automatically for your risk (% or $). Partial close, partial TP, BE, position list with live P/L, Swap accounting, commission display, early closure based on direction or result, hotkeys for every action. Not a robot — a tool for traders who trade by hand and want to do it faster. Features Risk Management Automatic lot size calculation — by % o
Auto sl and Tp manager
Zakaria El Jabri
Utilities
Auto SL/TP Manager Never leave a manual trade unprotected again! Have you ever opened a position in a hurry and forgotten to set your Stop Loss or Take Profit? The "Auto SL/TP Manager" is your essential safety net. This Expert Advisor monitors your account 24/7 and automatically applies your predefined risk (SL) and profit (TP) levels to any open positions that are missing them. This is the perfect tool for manual traders , scalpers , or anyone who wants to ensure every trade is protected accord
XBOOT Trading Panel for MT5
Cleber Fried Brito
Utilities
XBOOT BOLETA PRO Professional Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 XBOOT Boleta Pro is a complete trading panel designed for traders who execute manual trades and want greater speed, organization, and control during every trading session. More than a standard Buy and Sell panel, XBOOT Boleta Pro combines powerful trading tools into a single interface, helping traders analyze the market, manage risk, execute orders, and monitor trading performance without leaving the chart. Its purpose is to sim
Forex Trade Manger Pro MT5
Otmane Achandir
Utilities
Forex Trade Manager Pro MT5 Trade Manager MT5 is a comprehensive trade management utility for MetaTrader 5 that gives you complete control over every aspect of your position from the moment you plan a trade to the moment you close it. It is built for traders who take risk seriously, from the beginner building discipline to the professional scalper who needs instant execution across multiple positions. The tool attaches to any chart and presents a clean, compact panel. You mark your intended entr
One Click Plus SL TP Batch and MA Line
Masamitsu Takahashi
Utilities
This product is a position management EA for discretionary traders that lets you manage multiple positions and check higher-timeframe MAs from a single EA. In addition to batch TP/SL setup and profit/loss checks, it displays 1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly MAs on the current chart, so you can check them without switching charts. It is not a product that automates trading decisions or entries. It helps you carry out the management rules and analysis you have already decided, from checking cond
Trade Planner Risk Calculator Panel MT5
Thomas Edelbroek
Utilities
SMT Trade Planner is a professional on-chart risk calculator and trade execution panel for MetaTrader. It calculates lot sizes based on your risk settings, displays visual Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit lines that you can drag directly on the chart, validates your trade against configurable risk rules, and lets you execute trades with one click.   How it works Attach the Trade Planner to any chart. The panel displays your account information and a set of quick-select risk buttons. Three horizo
Smart Recovery Manager PRO
Channaphat Yamuangmorn
Utilities
Description: Smart Recovery Manager is a technical utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its primary function is to provide trade management solutions for existing positions through a combination of averaging techniques and an automated hedging mechanism. Operational Features: This utility is designed to manage trades that are already active in the terminal. It does not provide trade signals or execute initial market entries. Averaging Logic: The tool can be configured to open additi
ZenEntry Risk Manager MT5
Constant Xorsenyo Tamekloe
Utilities
Take Control of Your Risk with ZenEntry ZenEntry is a premium, interactive graphical panel designed for MetaTrader 5 that eliminates manual lot-size calculations. By syncing live chart lines directly with a beautiful HUD, ZenEntry allows you to execute mathematically perfect, risk-managed trades in milliseconds. Whether you risk a fixed dollar amount or a percentage of your account equity, ZenEntry automatically shifts your lot sizing dynamically as you drag your Stop Loss and Take Profit lin
Advanced Trader Dashboard MT5
Narek Kamalyan
Utilities
Powerful and beautiful trading panel helps you in scheduling or placing multiple trades based on your presets in a single click. It is designed to execute orders immediately or schedule trades in advance to be executed at certain time using multiple filters to avoid non favorable market conditions (wide spread, reduced leverage etc.). Additional functionality developed to sycnhronize two instances of the expert over the internet (Master - Slave Mode), which means trader can open the panel in loc
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
5 (1)
Utilities
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (2)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Spread History Overview
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
The analyzer makes it possible to quickly assess spread changes on historical data,   the magnitude and frequency of bursts, the dynamics and nature of the extensions by the days of the week, etc. The analyzer needs to be started in the tester (visualization mode) on the symbol and time interval required for analysis,   recommended TimeFrame H1, select "Every tick based on real ticks" mode.
AutoShield SL TP Manager
Muhammad Nadeem Satti
Utilities
Take the manual stress out of risk management with AutoShield. This utility automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to every trade you open, ensuring no position is ever left unprotected . Universal Protection: Automatically detects and updates both active positions and pending orders . Multi-Pair Compatibility: Choose to manage only the current chart or every open symbol on your account simultaneously . Clean Visual Interface: Features a customizable on-chart display showing your
Smart Risk Manager
Abderrahmane Benali
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Risk Manager – Master Your Trades with Precision and Confidence Take complete control of your manual trading with Smart Risk Manager , a professional all-in-one trade and risk management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 . Designed for traders who value speed, precision, and capital protection, it simplifies every step of trade execution while ensuring your risk remains under control. Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, or Cryptocurrencies , Smart Risk Manager helps you execute trades w
Deriv Trade Manager MT5
Emilio Jose Quintero Ramos
Utilities
It has never been so easy to manage the risk of your account until now, this tool will allow you to have full control of your capital and manage your entries in the synthetic index derivative markets, in an easy, practical and safe way. The available input and configuration parameters are as follows :  RISK MANAGEMENT 1. Value of your account:   Here as its name says you will place the value corresponding to the size of your account, for example if your account is 150 dollars the corresponding
Smart Panel Trade
Nereu Ferreira Junior
Utilities
Make Trades in MetaTrader 5 with Profit Panel! If you are a MetaTrader 5 trader, you know how important it is to act quickly and accurately. With this in mind, we created the Profit Panel – an essential tool for negotiations What is the Profit Panel? Designed to make your daily trading easier. It offers a simplified and intuitive interface where you can open, manage and close transactions with just a few clicks. How does it work? The MT5 Trading Dashboard puts all the most important trading func
Smart Sync SL and TP
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Utilities
Smart Sync SL/TP Panel: The Ultimate Trade Management Dashboard For high-frequency manual traders and systematic grid operators, managing risk across multiple positions on a single asset can be a logistical nightmare. The Smart Sync SL/TP Panel is an advanced MQL5 utility engineered to eliminate the friction of mass order modification, giving you total control over your risk parameters in a fraction of a second. If you execute entries like a machine gun, this tool helps you place precise and uni
Account and Market Dashboard
Ezekiel Bronal Nyangweso
Utilities
Advanced Account Dashboard & Risk Monitor (MT5) This script provides a real-time on-chart dashboard for monitoring account performance, risk exposure, and execution conditions in MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want clear visibility of account health and risk awareness during live trading or VPS operation. The script does not open trades and does not interfere with any strategy logic . Key Features Account Metrics Live equity, balance, and floating profit/loss Open position count an
FREE
DDKiller Pro
Njaratahiry Michael Randrianiaina
Utilities
Stop Blowing Your Account. Once and For All. DDKiller Pro is the MT5 risk guardian that runs silently on your chart and shuts down trading the moment you hit a limit — whether you're grinding a prop firm challenge or managing your own CFD account. The problem every trader knows: You set your rules. You break them anyway. One revenge trade. One overleveraged position. One session that erases a month of gains. DDKiller Pro removes that decision from your hands entirely. What it does: The second yo
PZ Trade Pad MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.46 (24)
Utilities
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with d
FREE
Prop Guard Pro Ultimate Daily Loss Breaker for MT5
A Muhibbuddin Firdaus
Utilities
ZF Equity Protector Premium v2.0 The Ultimate Daily Loss Breaker for Smart Traders & Prop Firm Hunters Have you ever blown a Prop Firm account just because of "one bad day"? Or has emotional revenge trading destroyed weeks of hard-earned profits in a matter of hours? Put an end to account destruction right now. ZF Equity Protector Premium v2.0 is an advanced automated safety system (EA) specifically engineered to be your capital's ultimate line of defense. This EA acts as a cold, calculated circ
FX Robotic Trading Panel
Koswattage Sampath Dinesha Perera
Utilities
FX Robotic Trading Panel — v1.0 by Forex Robotic   All-in-one MT5 panel for one-click execution, visual R:R control, risk-based lot sizing, partial closes (incl. virtual TPs), news, and MA signals—right on your chart. Overview FX Robotic Trading Panel is a professional, on-chart control center for MetaTrader 5 that blends lightning-fast trade execution , visual Risk/Reward management , auto lot sizing from risk% , staged partial take-profits (real or virtual ), an economic calendar , and a multi
FREE
Trading Panel Prime
Joas Da Silva Veiga
Utilities
Trading Panel,Manual Trading,Trade Manager,Risk Management,Order Management,Order Execution,Order Control,Trailing Stop,Fast Trading,One Click Trading Important For JoPanel Prime to work correctly, you must enable the "Algo Trading" option in MetaTrader 5. Without this option enabled, the panel will not operate. JoPanel Prime is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It was developed to execute orders and manage positions quickly and efficiently, replacing the standard MT5 inte
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (670)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Utilities
Elevate Your Trading Signals with Our Advanced Telegram Bridge EA It’s time to captivate your audience with real-time trading updates that are both professional and visually appealing. Contact me to see the demo and get a trial version We have significantly invested in user friendly features that create a unique experience for customers and providers.  SIGNAL BRIDGE is able to deliver 100% COPIER FRIENDLY SIGNALS for all business cases, even bypassing Metatrader logics where other EAs struggle!
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.76 (25)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review