RM Sync Master
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.0
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RM Sync Master - Ultimate Multi-Chart & Multi-Timeframe Sync Utility
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RM Sync Master is a powerful chart synchronization utility for MetaTrader designed to link and synchronize multiple charts instantly. Align all open charts and timeframes to the exact same candle, price level, and time with a single keypress.
Whether you practice Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT, Supply & Demand, or Price Action, this tool eliminates manual scrolling and streamlines your multi-timeframe analysis (MTF).
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Keyboard Shortcuts:
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Key
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Function
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V
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Create / Remove synchronized vertical time line
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H
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Create / Remove first synchronized horizontal line
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N
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Create / Remove second synchronized horizontal line
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A
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Enable Auto Scroll and jump all charts to the latest candle
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Main Features:
1. Vertical Time Synchronization (V Key)
Press V on any chart to activate time synchronization.
- A vertical line is created on the selected candle.
- The selected candle is automatically moved to the center of the chart.
- Auto-scroll is disabled on all synchronized charts.
- All open charts instantly synchronize to the same time.
- The synchronized candle appears at the center of every chart.
Drag-and-Sync Functionality:
After the vertical line has been created:
- Drag the vertical line on any chart.
- All synchronized charts automatically move to the corresponding candle.
- The vertical line remains centered on every synchronized chart.
- Multi-timeframe analysis becomes fast and effortless.
Remove Vertical Synchronization
- Press V again to remove the synchronized vertical line from all charts.
2. Horizontal Price Synchronization (H Key)
Press H to create a synchronized horizontal line.
- The line appears on all synchronized charts.
- The line can be moved from any chart.
- All charts instantly update to the same price level.
Press H again to remove the line from all charts.
3. Second Horizontal Line (N Key)
Press N to create a second synchronized horizontal line.
- Functions independently from the H line.
- Appears on all synchronized charts.
- Can be moved from any chart.
- Updates automatically on all synchronized charts.
Press N again to remove the line from all charts.
4. Return to Live Market (A Key)
Press A to:
- Enable Auto Scroll on all synchronized charts.
- Jump all charts to the latest candle.
- Resume normal real-time chart monitoring.
Typical Uses:
- Multi-Timeframe Market Structure Analysis
- Historical Backtesting and Chart Examination
- Order Block & Fair Value Gap (FVG) Verification
- Smart Money Concepts (SMC) & ICT Workflows
- Cross-Currency / Multi-Symbol Comparison
Key Benefits:
- Saves significant chart navigation time.
- Keeps all charts aligned to the same market moment.
- Simplifies historical analysis.
- Improves multi-timeframe workflow.
- Works through intuitive keyboard shortcuts.
- Allows synchronized time and price referencing across charts.
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SUPPORT THE DEVELOPER
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RM Sync Master is provided 100% FREE to support the trading community.
If this tool saves you time and improves your trading workflow:
- Please leave a 5-Star Rating ★★★★★ and a short Review in the "Reviews" tab.
- Share it with your fellow traders!
Your positive reviews motivate us to create more free quality indicators and utilities!
Great for MTF analysis The vertical line sync with auto-center is brilliant for checking market structure across different timeframes. Very lightweight and responsive. Highly recommended!