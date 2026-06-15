CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader

5
  • 专家
  • Imad Saadeh
    Imad Saadeh

    Imad Saadeh

    • IT Manager 在  Tannourine Mineral Water Co. SAL
    • 黎巴嫩
    • 1827
    5 (7)
    🔹 Professional gold & crypto trader (GMT+2)
    🔹 Developer of robust MT5 Expert Advisors & dashboards
    🔹 Focused on risk management, equity protection & automation
    🔹 Global community leader, sharing transparent trading solutions
    18 产品 1 信号
  • 版本: 6.36
  • 更新: 12 八月 2026
  • 激活: 5

Official Purchase Notice

CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe.

CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 Overview

CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, momentum, volatility, and market structure analysis before opening a trade. The EA continuously evaluates market conditions using a weighted decision engine and adapts its trading, recovery, and risk management according to the selected risk profile, account size, and current market environment.
AMI is designed to provide controlled basket management while maintaining comprehensive risk protection through adaptive position sizing, drawdown control, market-regime analysis, and integrated recovery management.
The EA features three dashboard layouts (Full, Compact, and Micro) together with an Institutional Statistical Companion Panel, allowing traders to monitor market conditions and EA status without obstructing the trading chart.
Main FeaturesAdaptive Multi-Factor Entry Engine AMI evaluates trend direction, momentum, volatility, and recent price structure using multiple technical factors before allowing a trade.
Weighted Confidence System Every potential BUY and SELL opportunity receives a confidence score. New trading cycles are opened only when the required confidence level and market regime conditions are satisfied.
Market Regime Detection Automatically identifies:
Trending
Transitional
Ranging
The selected entry policy determines which market regimes are eligible for trading.
Adaptive Risk Management Supports:
Standard Accounts
Cent Accounts
Automatic Account Detection
The Auto Risk engine automatically scales position sizing according to effective account balance while respecting broker limitations and the selected risk profile.
Dynamic Recovery Management Recovery orders use adaptive spacing together with exposure controls and account-tier protection to help manage basket expansion during adverse market conditions.
Automatic protection may reduce:
Recovery multiplier
Maximum lot size
Maximum basket size
even when larger values are configured.
Basket Management Automatically manages:
Basket average price
Basket Take Profit
Money-based Basket Trailing
Basket profit locking
Optional Hedge Protection The internal hedge engine may open controlled hedge positions when its protection criteria are satisfied.
Persistent Drawdown Protection The EA continuously monitors account equity and stops opening new trading cycles when the selected maximum equity drawdown is reached (1%–15%).
The latest versions also preserve drawdown information, basket state, and operational status after EA or terminal restart.
Economic Calendar Filter The built-in MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar filter can temporarily pause new trading around selected medium- and high-impact news events when calendar data is available.
Existing baskets continue to be managed according to the EA's protection logic.
Automatic Timeframe Adaptation Trading signals may be generated using:
Automatic Symbol-Based Timeframe
Current Chart Timeframe
User-Selected Manual Timeframe
Institutional Dashboard Three dashboard layouts are available:
Full
Compact
Micro
The dashboard displays:
Signal direction
Confidence
Market regime
Spread
Trading session
News status
Basket status
Risk profile
Drawdown
Performance statistics
Broker information
Statistical Companion Panel
Statistical Companion Panel A compact statistical panel provides additional market context, including:
Statistical edge
Market condition
Recovery guidance
Market state
The panel is informational only and does not influence trading decisions.
Manual Chart Controls The on-chart control panel allows users to:
Enable/Disable BUY cycles
Enable/Disable SELL cycles
Freeze new trading cycles
Continue managing existing baskets
Open or close baskets manually
Panel states remain synchronized after EA restart.
Trading Logic AMI continuously evaluates BUY and SELL opportunities using its weighted decision engine.
Before opening a new trading cycle, the EA verifies:
Signal confidence
Market regime
Spread conditions
Trading session
News filter
Equity protection
Basket exposure
Recovery protection
Risk profile
Only when all active conditions are satisfied will a new trading cycle begin.
Existing baskets continue to be managed independently through adaptive recovery, basket management, trailing profit, hedge protection, and risk controls.
Recommended Usage Start with the default settings.
XAUUSD on M15 or M30 is the recommended starting configuration.
Test each broker and symbol individually using Strategy Tester with real-tick data before live trading.
Use a unique Magic Number for each EA instance.
Run the EA on a VPS for uninterrupted operation and Economic Calendar updates.
Avoid attaching multiple EA instances with the same Magic Number on the same symbol.
For both Standard and Cent accounts, the recommended setting is RISK_AUTO. AMI automatically adapts its trading behavior according to the detected account size and broker conditions.
Input ParametersTrading Enable BUY trading
Enable SELL trading
Enable Hedge Protection
Trading Session Start Hour
Trading Session End Hour
Magic Number
Account Risk Account Balance Mode
Risk Profile
Initial Lot
Auto Lot
Maximum Cycle Risk
Maximum Equity Drawdown
Recovery & Basket Management Maximum BUY Basket Orders
Maximum SELL Basket Orders
Recovery Multiplier
Maximum Lot Size
Basket Take Profit
Basket Trailing Profit
Basket Profit Lock
Signal Filters Timeframe Adaptation Mode
Manual Signal Timeframe
Entry Confidence Mode
Market Regime Mode
Economic Calendar Filter
Dashboard Dashboard Mode
Statistical Companion Panel
Cycle Toolbox Visibility
Basket Levels
Signal Markers
Closed Trade Profit Drawing
Important Risk Notice This Expert Advisor uses recovery-based basket management and optional martingale-style position progression. During prolonged one-directional market conditions, significant floating drawdown may occur.
The drawdown protection system prevents new trading once the configured equity drawdown level is reached. However, it cannot guarantee that losses will stop exactly at the selected percentage because of market gaps, slippage, spread widening, execution delays, and exposure from already open positions.
Backtest results and historical performance do not guarantee future results. Always test the EA using your intended broker, symbol, account type, and deposit size before trading on a live account. Use risk settings appropriate to your financial situation.
评分 2
mag108108
45
mag108108 2026.06.19 05:30 
 

Very good first impression. The EA was easy to set up, without too many confusing options. I only adjusted the essentials and it started running smoothly. What I like most is that it feels stable and predictable, not like something I have to constantly watch. The panel is clear, useful, and can be minimized when needed. So far, everything looks very promising. I will keep testing it, but at the moment I am very satisfied.

wymtb
387
wymtb 2026.06.17 19:15 
 

It is actually far too early to write a review, as I have only been using the Expert Advisor since yesterday. However, its simplicity and the results are simply fantastic. All I had to configure were the trading hours (2:00 AM to 10:00 PM) and the Magic Number. At no point was I worried that something strange might happen, a concern I’ve had with many other Expert Advisors. If things stay this way, I’ve finally found an Expert Advisor that I can simply let run on its own. The panel displays all relevant information but can also be minimized in two stages. If my assessment changes, I will update this review accordingly. I will upload a screenshot of the panel in the comments section.

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传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
专家
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AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
专家
AiQ Gen 2 – 更快。更智能。前所未有的强大。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了这一变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 AiQ Gen 2是这条路线上的下一次进化。 AiQ Gen 2为完全不同层次的速度而生。挂单是其优势的核心，使其能够在动能扩展之前精准定位，然后让自适应智能接管。 大多数AI工具回答一次就忘记一切。 AiQ Gen 2不会。 它记住每一个挂单设置、每次下单或调整背后的推理、为什么触发或为什么等待，以及市场的确切反应。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是一个围绕精准挂单执行构建的高速专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。AiQ Gen 2从真实结果中学习，磨练其选择能力，优化执行时机，并持续改进在实盘条件下的响应方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 AiQ Gen 2作为一个强大的独立系统运行，干净、精准且快速。对于希望进行可选生态系统集成的交易者，它也可以无缝接入Syna作为专属Agent，共享持久记忆并将其高速挂单优势贡献给更广泛的投资组合。
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (43)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
精准、高效、稳定 不只是一个EA，而是一套完整的交易系统 PythonX M1 Scalper 是专为 XAUUSD 1分钟图表 设计的智能交易系统，依托高频市场结构与价格行为逻辑，结合多重指标过滤，精准捕捉高胜率交易机会。 我们在 9 家全球主流经纪商平台上进行了长达十年以上的历史测试，每次初始资金仅为 $500，均取得卓越表现，最高净利润超过 $500,000 。 无马丁，无网格，逻辑公开，稳定可控。 智能进场逻辑 —— 多指标联合过滤系统 PythonX 的进场策略并非依赖单一信号，而是通过以下指标的组合分析，提升交易信号的质量与稳定性： 吞没形态识别（Engulfing Pattern） CCI趋势确认 RSI动量支持 EMA均线趋势过滤 成交量激增检测（Volume Spike） 即便部分过滤条件在设置中关闭，它们仍辅助其它条件判断，从而强化整套交易逻辑的协同过滤效果。 风控设置概览 固定止盈：170 点 固定止损：145 点 可开启或关闭 24 小时交易 可灵活选择交易日（周一至周五） 不使用马丁策略 不使用加仓网格 此策略的交易频率适中，注重稳定回报与可控风险的结合。
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
专家
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Undefeated Triangle MT5
Nauris Zukas
4.27 (11)
专家
描述。 该产品是作为“ PULSE_OF_MARKET ”项目的一部分创建的。 EA“Undefeated Triangle”是一个先进的系统，利用澳元、加元和新西兰元货币之间的独特波动。历史结果表明，组合中使用的这些对总是在向一个方向快速移动后返回第一个移动的对。这种观察可以允许包含一个网格-鞅系统，该系统可以获得这些独特情况的最大点数。 EA“不败三角”仅使用 3 对：AUDCAD、AUDNZD 和 NZDCAD。 MT4 version 好处。 真实账户监控 ； 比类似的替代品便宜得多； 操作迷你账户甚至 1 美元； 没有复杂的针参数； 便于使用。 参数。 Short Name (In Comment Section) – 出现在评论部分的日记或帐户历史中；  Print Logs On Chart - 开/关信息面板；  Display Options – 允许调整 4K 显示分辨率；  One Chart Setup Pairs – 选定的交易对列表（必须更改后缀）；  Magic - 交易头寸标识符；  No more Initial Trades (onl
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
专家
*** 请将其附加到 M1 或 M5 图表，以获得最佳效果和快速进出场 *** Minting – 黄金剥头皮（精简版 / Lite Edition） 是由 Ramulo Software Ltd. 开发的一款精简而专业级的智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）的高波动性和高盈利潜力而设计。它将基于 EMA 的智能市场结构、ATR 趋势识别、分级美元追踪止盈以及严格的回撤控制融合为一套轻量、高效、易于运行的交易系统。 Minting 是进入 Emerge 生态系统的入口级产品。它经过刻意简化，旨在提供稳定性、透明性和持续性的账户增长。官方推荐的路径是：使用 Minting 所产生的利润升级到 Emerge —— 更高级的旗舰 EA，拥有更强的交易智能、更深入的市场逻辑以及更激进的盈利能力。 本 EA 的核心理念是： 先保护资金，其次创造利润。 核心交易逻辑 Minting 使用精炼的 EMA 结构： 快速 EMA（5） 慢速 EMA（9） 并结合： 基于 ATR 的趋势检测 多周期确认（M1、M5、M15） 针对趋势市场与震荡市场的独立交易逻辑 这使 Minting 能够
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
专家
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
专家
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – 原创。现在更智能、更强大、前所未有的卓越。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了整个变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2是那个原创愿景的下一次进化。 我们没有替换原版。我们让它进化了。 大多数系统响应一次、行动一次，然后忘记一切。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2不会。 它记住每一笔交易、每一个决策、每一个结果，以及为什么入场、为什么持有、为什么退出背后的确切推理。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是原版Mean Machine，重建为持久的专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。Mean Machine GPT Gen 2从真实结果中学习，跨越变化的市场状态进行适应，并持续优化在实盘条件下应用均值回归和趋势跟随逻辑的方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 核心保持不变：围绕英联邦货币对构建的专业策略，针对低波动性时段优化，由Sacred Phi仓位管理和多模型共识驱动。 但现
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
专家
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
专家
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业 XAUUSD 网格、马丁格尔、对冲与篮子风险控制交易EA 产品概述 Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 是一款主要为 XAUUSD 交易开发的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统。该EA结合了网格交易、马丁格尔式手数递增、可选对冲、篮子利润管理、交易时段控制、新闻过滤、美联储事件过滤、回撤保护、点差控制以及基于规则的市场风险防御模块。 该EA采用篮子级别的交易管理方式。它不是将每一笔订单作为单独交易处理，而是可以将多个由EA管理的持仓作为一个完整交易周期进行统一管理。根据用户选择的设置，当价格朝不利方向移动时，EA可以开立额外订单，按照马丁格尔逻辑增加手数，使用分阶段网格距离，并通过对冲逻辑管理不利市场波动。 该EA的主要目标是为 XAUUSD 提供一个结构化的篮子交易管理框架，并配备可调节的风险控制工具。它并不是低风险交易系统。网格和马丁格尔策略可能会快速增加市场敞口，尤其是在市场出现强烈单边走势时。因此，该EA内置了多种防御工具，包括回撤限制、每日亏损保护、篮子总手数限制、最大单笔
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
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Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
专家
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
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CasperIT Surfer Wave Rider
Imad Saadeh
专家
Surfer Wave Rider is designed for XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. The Expert Advisor manages directional baskets through a controlled six-layer recovery structure. It uses fixed minimum price spacing for the first recovery entry and requires confirmed PSAR and RSI reversal conditions for later recovery decisions. The strategy includes an internal Rainbow corridor for the reserved final recovery layer. This layer is not released by distance alone. It requires the configured marke
CasperIT Sniper Trade Manager
Imad Saadeh
专家
CasperIT Sniper Trade Manager Precision Breakout Sniper for XAUUSD & Fast Markets CasperIT Sniper Trade Manager is a professional semi-automated breakout trading Expert Advisor designed for traders who want precision entries, strong momentum confirmation, and intelligent automated trade management. You select your preferred lot size and arm the sniper. From that moment, the EA continuously monitors the market and only executes trades when all institutional-grade filters align. The EA is speciall
CasperIT F22 Raptor
Imad Saadeh
专家
CasperIT F22 Raptor Adaptive Institutional Trading System for Gold & Crypto Markets CasperIT F22 Raptor is a professional multi-layer trading system developed for traders who want intelligent automation with strong capital protection. The EA combines adaptive market analysis, basket management, recovery intelligence and institutional-style risk control into one integrated trading framework. Designed for both Forex and Crypto markets, the system dynamically adapts to different market conditions w
CasperIT Trade Manager Professional
Imad Saadeh
5 (1)
实用工具
**CasperIT Trade Manager Professional** CasperIT Trade Manager Professional is a manual trading assistant for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders open, protect, monitor, and manage trades directly from the chart panel. The product is designed for traders who enter trades manually and want better control over risk, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and position management. **Main Advantages** - Clean professional chart panel - One-click BUY and SELL buttons - Close all managed trades from the
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Imad Saadeh
5 (3)
指标
Floating DD Tracker — Free Risk Monitoring Indicator for MT5 Floating DD Tracker is a lightweight and professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders monitor real-time floating drawdown directly on the chart. The indicator continuously tracks your current floating drawdown, records the highest drawdown reached, and displays the historical maximum DD with the exact date and time it occurred. Its compact neon-style dashboard is optimized for all chart sizes and provides instant visual
FREE
CasperIT Trend Reversal Signals
Imad Saadeh
指标
CasperIT Trend Reversal Signals Overview CasperIT Trend Reversal Signals is a simple and powerful trend-following indicator designed to help traders identify potential market reversals and trend continuation opportunities. 100% NO REPAINT! The indicator automatically classifies market conditions into three easy-to-understand signal types: Reversal Signals Strong Trend Signals Weak Trend Signals This allows traders to quickly recognize when a new trend may be starting and when an existing trend i
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CasperIT M Trade Manager
Imad Saadeh
5 (1)
实用工具
CasperIT Manual Trade Manager MT5 FREE CasperIT Manual Trade Manager is a free trading utility for MetaTrader 5. It helps manual traders open positions, control risk, and protect profitable trades from a compact chart panel. The utility does not generate automatic entry signals or promise profits. You remain in control of every trade. Main Features - One-click **BUY** and **SELL** buttons - Automatic risk-based lot calculation - ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit - Break-even protection aft
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CasperIT Volume Intelligence PRO
Imad Saadeh
指标
CasperIT Volume Intelligence PRO Institutional Smart Money & Exhaustion Indicator for MT5 CasperIT Volume Intelligence PRO is an advanced institutional-grade volume and momentum analysis indicator designed for traders seeking deeper market insight beyond traditional indicators. Built with a proprietary Trend Memory Engine, the indicator combines smart volume analysis, momentum pressure detection, climax exhaustion logic, and scout signal technology to identify high-probability market conditions
CasperIT Risk Guardian MT5
Imad Saadeh
实用工具
CasperIT Risk Guardian MT5 CasperIT Risk Guardian MT5 is an account-risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor drawdown, review open exposure, receive warnings, and apply optional protection actions when configured limits are reached. The utility does not open trades or promise trading results. It is designed to support disciplined risk management for personal accounts and evaluation accounts. Main Advantages Monitor daily and overall account drawdown in real time. Use fi
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CasperIT NewsRadar Bias MarketHours
Imad Saadeh
指标
CasperIT News Radar + Bias Scanner + Market Hours Free Professional Market Intelligence Dashboard for MT5 CasperIT News Radar + Bias Scanner + Market Hours Free is a lightweight and professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders quickly understand market conditions directly from the chart. The indicator combines: Market Bias Detection ADX Trend Strength Analysis Trading Session Monitoring Economic News Display Professional Dashboard Interface All information is displayed inside a c
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CasperIT Gold Matrix Pro
Imad Saadeh
专家
CasperIT Gold Matrix Pro MT5 Institutional Hybrid Recovery EA for XAUUSD CasperIT Gold Matrix Pro MT5 is a professional XAUUSD trading system built for MetaTrader 5, designed around controlled recovery logic, adaptive basket management, intelligent execution filtering, and institutional-style risk compression. The EA was specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe and focuses on maintaining controlled drawdown behavior while allowing consistent structured recovery during volatil
CasperIT Trade Info UltraLight MT5
Imad Saadeh
指标
Trade Info Lightweight Dashboard MT5 Trade Info Lightweight Dashboard MT5 is a modern and lightweight performance dashboard designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to monitor trading results clearly and efficiently directly from the chart. The indicator displays detailed daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly trading statistics in a clean and professional interface without slowing down the platform. It is optimized for low resource usage and suitable for manual traders, scalpers, swing traders, a
FREE
CasperIT MTF TrendMatrix PRO
Imad Saadeh
指标
CasperIT MTF TrendMatrix PRO Short Description Multi-timeframe trend matrix indicator with closed-bar chart signals, confidence filtering, continuation cooldowns and a historical signal report. Full Description CasperIT MTF Trend Matrix PRO is a chart-window indicator for MetaTrader 5. It summarizes trend conditions across multiple timeframes and displays the result in a compact panel. The indicator evaluates EMA alignment, RSI behavior, MACD momentum, price structure, ADX trend phase and ATR ma
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Imad Saadeh
指标
CasperIT PSAR RSI Trend Signals PRO CasperIT PSAR RSI Trend Signals PRO is a clean chart indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction, reversal points, and continuation strength using PSAR and RSI logic. The indicator displays clear BUY and SELL signal dots directly on the chart, with optional signal wording and a professional dashboard panel. The dashboard shows the current trend, last signal, RSI strength, reversal statistics, strong signal count, recent dot activity, and a mult
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Imad Saadeh
指标
CasperIT Z-Score Intelligence MT5 CasperIT Z-Score Intelligence is a professional market stretch indicator for MetaTrader 5. It uses Z-Score analysis to measure how far price has stretched from its statistical mean and presents the result through a clean institutional dashboard. The indicator is designed to help traders identify overbought, oversold, stretched, and extreme market conditions. It does not open trades. It provides market context, probability guidance, regime classification, and v
CasperIT Gold Quant Pro MT5
Imad Saadeh
专家
CasperIT Z-Score Gold Stochastic MA EA is an advanced XAUUSD trading system that combines Stochastic MA signal detection with institutional-grade Z-Score market stretch analysis, capital preservation controls, and adaptive profit protection. The EA is optimized for XAUUSD M30 and includes intelligent session filtering, previous-candle midpoint profit trailing, soft Z-Score risk balancing, and drawdown protection mechanisms designed to improve consistency during changing market conditions. Key Fe
CasperIT Hybrid Scalper Pro
Imad Saadeh
专家
CasperIT Hybrid Manual Scalper Pro MT5 CasperIT Hybrid Manual Scalper Pro is a professional trading assistant and semi-automated Expert Advisor developed for traders seeking institutional-grade market analysis and disciplined trade execution. The EA combines trend strength analysis, multi-timeframe confirmation, volatility assessment, and intelligent trade management into a compact trading dashboard. The system is designed to identify high-quality market conditions while avoiding low-probability
筛选:
mag108108
45
mag108108 2026.06.19 05:30 
 

Very good first impression. The EA was easy to set up, without too many confusing options. I only adjusted the essentials and it started running smoothly. What I like most is that it feels stable and predictable, not like something I have to constantly watch. The panel is clear, useful, and can be minimized when needed. So far, everything looks very promising. I will keep testing it, but at the moment I am very satisfied.

Imad Saadeh
1827
来自开发人员的回复 Imad Saadeh 2026.06.19 05:46
Thanks for the great feedback! 🙌 Glad the EA setup was smooth, stable, and clear. Your insights motivate us — looking forward to your continued testing results!
wymtb
387
wymtb 2026.06.17 19:15 
 

It is actually far too early to write a review, as I have only been using the Expert Advisor since yesterday. However, its simplicity and the results are simply fantastic. All I had to configure were the trading hours (2:00 AM to 10:00 PM) and the Magic Number. At no point was I worried that something strange might happen, a concern I’ve had with many other Expert Advisors. If things stay this way, I’ve finally found an Expert Advisor that I can simply let run on its own. The panel displays all relevant information but can also be minimized in two stages. If my assessment changes, I will update this review accordingly. I will upload a screenshot of the panel in the comments section.

Imad Saadeh
1827
来自开发人员的回复 Imad Saadeh 2026.06.18 04:44
Thank you very much for taking the time to share your experience. I completely agree that it is still early, and I appreciate your balanced approach. The real test of any Expert Advisor is how it performs consistently over time and across different market conditions. I'm especially pleased to hear that you found the setup process straightforward. One of the main objectives behind AMI was to create an EA that does not require endless optimization or constant parameter adjustments. The goal is to allow traders to focus on risk management while the EA handles the market analysis and execution logic internally. Your comment about not worrying that "something strange might happen" is particularly valuable feedback. A great deal of development effort has gone into building transparency, risk controls, decision auditing, and dashboard monitoring so users can understand what the EA is doing at all times. I'm also glad you find the new Full, Compact, and Micro dashboard modes useful. Different traders have different preferences, and the ability to reduce the panel size while keeping key information visible was one of the most requested improvements. Thank you again for your honest feedback and for sharing a screenshot with the community. Please continue to monitor the EA and feel free to update your review over time as you gain more experience with it. Long-term feedback is extremely valuable and helps guide future improvements. Wishing you continued success with AMI, and thank you for being part of the journey.
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