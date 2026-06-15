CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader
- 专家
-
Imad Saadeh
- 版本: 6.36
- 更新: 12 八月 2026
- 激活: 5
Official Purchase Notice
CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe.
CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 OverviewCasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, momentum, volatility, and market structure analysis before opening a trade. The EA continuously evaluates market conditions using a weighted decision engine and adapts its trading, recovery, and risk management according to the selected risk profile, account size, and current market environment.
AMI is designed to provide controlled basket management while maintaining comprehensive risk protection through adaptive position sizing, drawdown control, market-regime analysis, and integrated recovery management.
The EA features three dashboard layouts (Full, Compact, and Micro) together with an Institutional Statistical Companion Panel, allowing traders to monitor market conditions and EA status without obstructing the trading chart.
Main FeaturesAdaptive Multi-Factor Entry Engine AMI evaluates trend direction, momentum, volatility, and recent price structure using multiple technical factors before allowing a trade.
Weighted Confidence System Every potential BUY and SELL opportunity receives a confidence score. New trading cycles are opened only when the required confidence level and market regime conditions are satisfied.
Market Regime Detection Automatically identifies:
Trending
Transitional
Ranging
The selected entry policy determines which market regimes are eligible for trading.
Adaptive Risk Management Supports:
Standard Accounts
Cent Accounts
Automatic Account Detection
The Auto Risk engine automatically scales position sizing according to effective account balance while respecting broker limitations and the selected risk profile.
Dynamic Recovery Management Recovery orders use adaptive spacing together with exposure controls and account-tier protection to help manage basket expansion during adverse market conditions.
Automatic protection may reduce:
Recovery multiplier
Maximum lot size
Maximum basket size
even when larger values are configured.
Basket Management Automatically manages:
Basket average price
Basket Take Profit
Money-based Basket Trailing
Basket profit locking
Optional Hedge Protection The internal hedge engine may open controlled hedge positions when its protection criteria are satisfied.
Persistent Drawdown Protection The EA continuously monitors account equity and stops opening new trading cycles when the selected maximum equity drawdown is reached (1%–15%).
The latest versions also preserve drawdown information, basket state, and operational status after EA or terminal restart.
Economic Calendar Filter The built-in MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar filter can temporarily pause new trading around selected medium- and high-impact news events when calendar data is available.
Existing baskets continue to be managed according to the EA's protection logic.
Automatic Timeframe Adaptation Trading signals may be generated using:
Automatic Symbol-Based Timeframe
Current Chart Timeframe
User-Selected Manual Timeframe
Institutional Dashboard Three dashboard layouts are available:
Full
Compact
Micro
The dashboard displays:
Signal direction
Confidence
Market regime
Spread
Trading session
News status
Basket status
Risk profile
Drawdown
Performance statistics
Broker information
Statistical Companion Panel
Statistical Companion Panel A compact statistical panel provides additional market context, including:
Statistical edge
Market condition
Recovery guidance
Market state
The panel is informational only and does not influence trading decisions.
Manual Chart Controls The on-chart control panel allows users to:
Enable/Disable BUY cycles
Enable/Disable SELL cycles
Freeze new trading cycles
Continue managing existing baskets
Open or close baskets manually
Panel states remain synchronized after EA restart.
Trading Logic AMI continuously evaluates BUY and SELL opportunities using its weighted decision engine.
Before opening a new trading cycle, the EA verifies:
Signal confidence
Market regime
Spread conditions
Trading session
News filter
Equity protection
Basket exposure
Recovery protection
Risk profile
Only when all active conditions are satisfied will a new trading cycle begin.
Existing baskets continue to be managed independently through adaptive recovery, basket management, trailing profit, hedge protection, and risk controls.
Recommended Usage Start with the default settings.
XAUUSD on M15 or M30 is the recommended starting configuration.
Test each broker and symbol individually using Strategy Tester with real-tick data before live trading.
Use a unique Magic Number for each EA instance.
Run the EA on a VPS for uninterrupted operation and Economic Calendar updates.
Avoid attaching multiple EA instances with the same Magic Number on the same symbol.
For both Standard and Cent accounts, the recommended setting is RISK_AUTO. AMI automatically adapts its trading behavior according to the detected account size and broker conditions.
Input ParametersTrading Enable BUY trading
Enable SELL trading
Enable Hedge Protection
Trading Session Start Hour
Trading Session End Hour
Magic Number
Account Risk Account Balance Mode
Risk Profile
Initial Lot
Auto Lot
Maximum Cycle Risk
Maximum Equity Drawdown
Recovery & Basket Management Maximum BUY Basket Orders
Maximum SELL Basket Orders
Recovery Multiplier
Maximum Lot Size
Basket Take Profit
Basket Trailing Profit
Basket Profit Lock
Signal Filters Timeframe Adaptation Mode
Manual Signal Timeframe
Entry Confidence Mode
Market Regime Mode
Economic Calendar Filter
Dashboard Dashboard Mode
Statistical Companion Panel
Cycle Toolbox Visibility
Basket Levels
Signal Markers
Closed Trade Profit Drawing
Important Risk Notice This Expert Advisor uses recovery-based basket management and optional martingale-style position progression. During prolonged one-directional market conditions, significant floating drawdown may occur.
The drawdown protection system prevents new trading once the configured equity drawdown level is reached. However, it cannot guarantee that losses will stop exactly at the selected percentage because of market gaps, slippage, spread widening, execution delays, and exposure from already open positions.
Backtest results and historical performance do not guarantee future results. Always test the EA using your intended broker, symbol, account type, and deposit size before trading on a live account. Use risk settings appropriate to your financial situation.
Very good first impression. The EA was easy to set up, without too many confusing options. I only adjusted the essentials and it started running smoothly. What I like most is that it feels stable and predictable, not like something I have to constantly watch. The panel is clear, useful, and can be minimized when needed. So far, everything looks very promising. I will keep testing it, but at the moment I am very satisfied.