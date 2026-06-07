CasperIT Trend Reversal Signals Professional

CasperIT PSAR RSI Trend Signals PRO

CasperIT PSAR RSI Trend Signals PRO is a clean chart indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction, reversal points, and continuation strength using PSAR and RSI logic.

The indicator displays clear BUY and SELL signal dots directly on the chart, with optional signal wording and a professional dashboard panel. The dashboard shows the current trend, last signal, RSI strength, reversal statistics, strong signal count, recent dot activity, and a multi-timeframe PSAR trend view.

100% NO REPAINT!



Main Advantages

Clear BUY and SELL reversal signals

Strong and weak trend continuation markers

PSAR and RSI-based trend confirmation

Multi-timeframe PSAR dashboard

Professional institutional-style panel

Optional chart wording for easier signal reading

Popup, push, and email alerts

Lightweight visual design for clean chart reading

Dashboard location limited to Top Left or Bottom Left for better chart control

Main Features

BUY Reversal and SELL Reversal dots

BUY Strong and SELL Strong continuation dots

Weak trend dots for active trend tracking

Optional chart text labels

Real-time dashboard panel

RSI strength display

Reversal and strong signal counters

Recent visible dot counter

M15, M30, H1, and H4 PSAR matrix

Clean left-side panel positioning

Input Parameters

ShowContinuationMarks: Show or hide strong and weak continuation dots.

ShowChartWording: Show or hide text labels on the chart.

ShowReversalWording: Show BUY/SELL Reversal wording.

ShowStrongWording: Show BUY/SELL Strong wording.

WordingFontSize: Font size for chart signal wording.

WordingOffsetPoints: Distance between wording and candles.

MaxWordingBars: Maximum number of bars where wording objects are drawn.

Alerts

FlagAlert: Enable terminal popup alerts.

FlagPush: Enable mobile push notifications.

FlagMail: Enable email notifications.

Dashboard