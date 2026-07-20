WennideJordanOSC

Overview

Wennide.JordanOSC is an advanced algorithmic indicator built specifically for traders seeking high-probability trend reversals and institutional-grade precision. By combining multi-structure price action (ZigZag) with advanced momentum validation (MACD), this indicator filters out market noise and pinpoints clean, high-reward continuation and reversal points.

Designed to operate seamlessly on timeframes up to M30 max, JordanOSC provides clear, non-repainting visual signals that empower both manual traders and automated Expert Advisors to capture optimal market swings with a strict minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio of 1:2.

Key Features

  • Zero Repainting: Signals are strictly locked at the close of the candle, ensuring complete reliability during backtesting and live execution.

  • Dynamic Trend Filtering: Integrates a robust oscillator engine to filter out false breakouts during ranging market conditions.

  • Optimized for M30 and Below: Finely tuned for lower-to-medium timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30) where speed and accuracy matter most.

  • Plug & Play Integration: Fully compatible with custom Expert Advisors (EAs) via standard buffer calls ( iCustom ) for automated trading systems.

Risk Management & Stop Loss Placement

To ensure optimal trade execution and capital protection, proper Stop Loss (SL) placement is highly recommended:

  • For Buy Signals (Blue Arrow): Place your Stop Loss slightly below the most recent ZigZag swing low (the support structure where the arrow was generated), adding a buffer of 2 to 5 pips to account for spread and minor volatility.

  • For Sell Signals (Red Arrow): Place your Stop Loss slightly above the most recent ZigZag swing high (the resistance structure where the arrow was generated), adding a 2 to 5 pip buffer.

  • Target: Always aim for a minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio of 1:2.

Input Parameters

  • ZigZag Settings ( Depth , Deviation , Backstep ): Fine-tune the structural swing detection to match your preferred asset volatility.

  • MACD Settings ( Fast EMA , Slow EMA , Signal SMA ): Adjust momentum sensitivity for signal validation.

Dedicated Support & Continuous Development

Our development team is fully committed to providing robust algorithmic tools for your trading journey. If you encounter any technical issues, require assistance with optimal configuration, or have specific feature requests and suggestions for future updates, please do not hesitate to reach out. We continuously work to improve our software based on community feedback.


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A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Coefficient Of Determination
Dmytro Nabatov
Indicators
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Indicators
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
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