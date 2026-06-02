CasperIT Volume Intelligence PRO

  • Indicators
  • Imad Saadeh
    Imad Saadeh

    Imad Saadeh

    • IT Manager at  Tannourine Mineral Water Co. SAL
    • Lebanon
    • 1798
    5 (7)
    🔹 Professional gold & crypto trader (GMT+2)
    🔹 Developer of robust MT5 Expert Advisors & dashboards
    🔹 Focused on risk management, equity protection & automation
    🔹 Global community leader, sharing transparent trading solutions
    18 products
  • Version: 1.77
  • Updated: 2 June 2026
  • Activations: 5
CasperIT Volume Intelligence PRO

Institutional Smart Money & Exhaustion Indicator for MT5

CasperIT Volume Intelligence PRO is an advanced institutional-grade volume and momentum analysis indicator designed for traders seeking deeper market insight beyond traditional indicators.

Built with a proprietary Trend Memory Engine, the indicator combines smart volume analysis, momentum pressure detection, climax exhaustion logic, and scout signal technology to identify high-probability market conditions with exceptional visual clarity.

The system is specially optimized for:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • BTCUSD (Crypto)

  • Forex Major Pairs

  • Indices

  • Synthetic Markets

Key Features

Institutional Volume Intelligence

Analyze real-time buying and selling pressure using advanced volume imbalance calculations and directional momentum detection.

Trend Memory Engine

The indicator continuously tracks recent market behavior to improve trend continuation analysis and reduce noisy signals.

Climax Exhaustion Detection

Detect potential market exhaustion zones where aggressive buying or selling pressure may be nearing completion.

Scout Entry Signals

Early scout signals help identify possible institutional positioning before major market expansion occurs.

Smart Momentum Analysis

Combines candle spread, momentum force, and directional pressure to filter weak market conditions.

Professional On-Chart Visualization

Clear circles, labels, and directional alerts positioned intelligently above and below candles for easy chart interpretation.

Push Notifications & Alerts

Receive instant notifications for:

  • Scout Buy/Sell

  • Climax Exhaustion

  • Trend Pressure Changes

Optimized for Modern Trading

Designed for scalping, intraday trading, and swing trading across multiple timeframes.

Recommended Timeframes

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

  • M30

  • H1

Recommended Instruments

  • XAUUSD

  • BTCUSD

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • NASDAQ

  • US30

Main Benefits

  • Detect potential reversals earlier

  • Identify institutional pressure zones

  • Reduce false momentum entries

  • Improve market timing

  • Enhance trend confirmation

  • Visualize exhaustion conditions clearly

Indicator Components

  • Volume Intelligence Engine

  • Trend Memory Logic

  • Climax Exhaustion Detection

  • Scout Signal Engine

  • Momentum Pressure Analysis

  • Institutional Signal Filters

Important Notes

This indicator does not repaint closed candles.

For best performance, use proper risk management and combine with your trading strategy and market structure analysis.

Version

CasperIT Volume Intelligence PRO v1.41 Institutional Edition

Developed by CasperIT


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5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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