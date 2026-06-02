CasperIT Volume Intelligence PRO
- Indicators
-
Imad Saadeh🔹 Professional gold & crypto trader (GMT+2)
🔹 Developer of robust MT5 Expert Advisors & dashboards
🔹 Focused on risk management, equity protection & automation
🔹 Global community leader, sharing transparent trading solutions
- Version: 1.77
- Updated: 2 June 2026
- Activations: 5
Institutional Smart Money & Exhaustion Indicator for MT5
CasperIT Volume Intelligence PRO is an advanced institutional-grade volume and momentum analysis indicator designed for traders seeking deeper market insight beyond traditional indicators.
Built with a proprietary Trend Memory Engine, the indicator combines smart volume analysis, momentum pressure detection, climax exhaustion logic, and scout signal technology to identify high-probability market conditions with exceptional visual clarity.
The system is specially optimized for:
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XAUUSD (Gold)
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BTCUSD (Crypto)
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Forex Major Pairs
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Indices
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Synthetic Markets
Key Features
Institutional Volume Intelligence
Analyze real-time buying and selling pressure using advanced volume imbalance calculations and directional momentum detection.
Trend Memory Engine
The indicator continuously tracks recent market behavior to improve trend continuation analysis and reduce noisy signals.
Climax Exhaustion Detection
Detect potential market exhaustion zones where aggressive buying or selling pressure may be nearing completion.
Scout Entry Signals
Early scout signals help identify possible institutional positioning before major market expansion occurs.
Smart Momentum Analysis
Combines candle spread, momentum force, and directional pressure to filter weak market conditions.
Professional On-Chart Visualization
Clear circles, labels, and directional alerts positioned intelligently above and below candles for easy chart interpretation.
Push Notifications & Alerts
Receive instant notifications for:
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Scout Buy/Sell
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Climax Exhaustion
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Trend Pressure Changes
Optimized for Modern Trading
Designed for scalping, intraday trading, and swing trading across multiple timeframes.
Recommended Timeframes
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M1
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M5
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M15
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M30
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H1
Recommended Instruments
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XAUUSD
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BTCUSD
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EURUSD
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GBPUSD
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NASDAQ
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US30
Main Benefits
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Detect potential reversals earlier
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Identify institutional pressure zones
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Reduce false momentum entries
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Improve market timing
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Enhance trend confirmation
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Visualize exhaustion conditions clearly
Indicator Components
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Volume Intelligence Engine
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Trend Memory Logic
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Climax Exhaustion Detection
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Scout Signal Engine
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Momentum Pressure Analysis
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Institutional Signal Filters
Important Notes
This indicator does not repaint closed candles.
For best performance, use proper risk management and combine with your trading strategy and market structure analysis.
Version
CasperIT Volume Intelligence PRO v1.41 Institutional Edition
Developed by CasperIT