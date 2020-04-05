CasperIT Surfer Wave Rider

  • Experts
  • Imad Saadeh
    Imad Saadeh

    Imad Saadeh

    • IT Manager at  Tannourine Mineral Water Co. SAL
    • Lebanon
    • 1801
    5 (7)
    🔹 Professional gold & crypto trader (GMT+2)
    🔹 Developer of robust MT5 Expert Advisors & dashboards
    🔹 Focused on risk management, equity protection & automation
    🔹 Global community leader, sharing transparent trading solutions
    18 products
  • Version: 5.0
  • Activations: 5

Surfer Wave Rider is designed for XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. The Expert Advisor manages directional baskets through a controlled six-layer recovery structure. It uses fixed minimum price spacing for the first recovery entry and requires confirmed PSAR and RSI reversal conditions for later recovery decisions.

The strategy includes an internal Rainbow corridor for the reserved final recovery layer. This layer is not released by distance alone. It requires the configured market excursion to be armed and a later favorable confirmed reversal.

Surfer Wave Rider is a martingale and recovery system. It can experience extended floating drawdown during sustained one-directional movement. It should be tested in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use.

Main functions

Automatic XAUUSD basket trading on MT5 hedging accounts.

Equity-adaptive initial lot profile referenced to account equity.

Independent Buy and Sell basket accounting.

Six-position maximum recovery structure per direction.

First recovery entry based on the protected minimum price distance.

Later recovery entries require fresh PSAR and RSI confirmation.

Expanded fifth-layer distance control.

Reserved sixth layer using Rainbow excursion and later reversal confirmation.

Net-positive paired overlap settlement with execution buffer.

Basket take-profit management using price-distance calculations.

Automatic adaptation to symbol digits and broker point size.

Daily XAUUSD range monitoring using ADR and percentile references.

Adaptive martingale reduction during expanded market conditions.

Emergency equity drawdown protection.

Broker-day maximum-profit lock and automatic next-day reset.

Native MT5 economic-calendar monitoring.

Friday new-cycle pause and Monday delayed opening.

Existing basket management remains separate from fresh-cycle scheduling.

Post-basket cooldown and new-bar re-entry protection.

Latest confirmed reversal marker on the chart.

Two-row responsive status panel and session ribbon.

Manual Buy and Sell controls at the lower-left of the chart.

Persistent recovery, overlap and cooldown state across normal terminal restarts.

Recovery sequence

The initial position follows the confirmed PSAR and RSI cycle direction.

Recovery layer two requires the protected minimum adverse price distance.

Layers three and four require the minimum distance and a fresh favorable PSAR and RSI reversal after the preceding same-side entry.

Layer five uses an expanded minimum distance and a fresh favorable reversal.

Layer six remains reserved. It requires the Rainbow corridor excursion to be armed and a later favorable confirmed reversal before release.

Account protection

The Expert Advisor includes emergency maximum drawdown protection, a broker-day profit limit, adaptive equity security stages and an XAUUSD daily-range risk budget. When a daily lock is activated, the EA remains locked until the next broker day according to server time.

The maximum drawdown input is an emergency liquidation level and not a guaranteed maximum realized loss. Fast price movement, slippage, gaps, execution delays, commissions and broker conditions can cause the final result to differ from the selected percentage.

News and schedule protection

The native MetaTrader 5 economic calendar is used to monitor relevant high-importance events. The default profile pauses new activity around the protected news window without depending on DLL files or external WebRequest services.

The schedule uses broker server time. Users should verify the displayed server time before changing the session, Friday pause or Monday opening values.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 desktop or VPS terminal.

Hedging account supporting multiple positions on one symbol.

XAUUSD or the broker's corresponding Gold symbol.

M5 chart recommended.

Algo Trading enabled.

Sufficient XAUUSD history for M5, M15, H1 and D1 calculations.

Native MT5 economic-calendar access for automatic news monitoring.

Stable connection and continuous terminal operation while baskets are open.

Demo and Strategy Tester evaluation before live use.

Important limitations

Netting accounts are not supported because they cannot preserve independent position layers and paired overlap transactions.

The EA is designed for Gold and should not be assumed suitable for unrelated instruments.

The system uses martingale recovery and can sustain significant floating drawdown.

No result is guaranteed. Historical or Strategy Tester performance does not predict future results.

Different spreads, commissions, swaps, execution speeds and symbol specifications can change results.

Do not run multiple copies with the same symbol and Magic Number unless they are intentionally managing the same basket.

3. Public input parameters

Trading Access

Magic Number — Identifier used to separate this EA's positions from other strategies.

Trade Buy — Enables automatic Buy cycles.

Trade Sell — Enables automatic Sell cycles.

Use Auto Lot — Enables equity-adaptive starting-lot calculation.

Initial Lot — Reference starting lot and fixed lot when Auto Lot is disabled.

Broker-Time Schedule

Use Session Filter — Enables the daily new-cycle schedule.

Start Hour / Start Minute — New-cycle start time in broker server time.

End Hour / End Minute — New-cycle end time in broker server time.

Use Friday Cycle Pause — Stops new cycles from the configured Friday time.

Friday Pause Hour / Minute — Friday pause time in broker server time.

Use Monday Late Open — Delays new cycles on Monday.

Monday Open Hour / Minute — Monday opening time in broker server time.

News Protection

Use Auto News Filter — Enables native MT5 economic-calendar protection.

Account Protection

Use Emergency Max DD — Enables emergency equity drawdown protection.

Emergency Max DD Percent — Emergency account-equity drawdown threshold.

Use Max Daily Profit — Enables the broker-day profit lock.

Max Daily Profit Percent — Daily profit target measured against the broker-day reference equity.

Chart Display

Show Panel — Displays the main status and control panel.

Show Chart Lines — Displays managed basket and technical chart levels.

Panel X / Panel Y — Horizontal and vertical panel offsets.

4. Recommended default setup

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Account mode: Hedging

Auto Lot: Enabled

Initial Lot: 0.01

Session: 03:45 to 21:45 broker time

Friday new-cycle pause: 15:00 broker time

Monday opening: 08:00 broker time

Automatic news protection: Enabled

Emergency Max DD: 25%

Daily maximum profit: 1%

These are software defaults, not a recommendation of acceptable personal risk. Users should select limits that match their account and risk tolerance.


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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.64 (11)
Experts
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