CasperIT Gold Matrix Pro
- Experts
-
Imad Saadeh🔹 Professional gold & crypto trader (GMT+2)
🔹 Developer of robust MT5 Expert Advisors & dashboards
🔹 Focused on risk management, equity protection & automation
🔹 Global community leader, sharing transparent trading solutions
- Version: 1.941
- Updated: 10 July 2026
- Activations: 10
CasperIT Gold Matrix Pro MT5 is a professional XAUUSD trading system built for MetaTrader 5, designed around controlled recovery logic, adaptive basket management, intelligent execution filtering, and institutional-style risk compression.
The EA was specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe and focuses on maintaining controlled drawdown behavior while allowing consistent structured recovery during volatile market conditions.
Unlike traditional aggressive martingale systems, CasperIT Gold Matrix Pro MT5 integrates multiple layers of protection, spread intelligence, trend alignment, and execution pacing to create a more stable and commercially viable trading architecture.
Main FeaturesInstitutional Hybrid Recovery Engine
Adaptive recovery logic designed to manage difficult market phases while maintaining controlled basket exposure.Smart Execution Control
The EA filters entries using trend alignment and execution pacing logic to avoid poor-quality market conditions.Adaptive Basket Management
Dynamic basket handling with:
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basket TP logic
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recovery compression
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selective averaging
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controlled order sequencing
Integrated protection layers help reduce uncontrolled basket expansion and excessive exposure.Spread Intelligence System
Adaptive spread filtering designed specifically for XAUUSD volatility and broker spread fluctuations.Session-Based Trading
Optimized for:
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London Session
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New York Session
with optional session filtering.Smart Daily Protection
Includes:
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Daily target protection
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Equity drawdown protection
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Daily range awareness
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Trading pause controls
Professional real-time dashboard displaying:
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market status
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trend condition
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spread status
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daily performance
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DD monitoring
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basket information
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session information
Users can manually pause trading directly from the chart panel while keeping basket management active.Commercial Input Lockdown
Only essential user settings remain visible to protect the optimized internal trading architecture.Recommended Settings
|Parameter
|Recommendation
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M5
|Account Type
|Any
|Leverage
|1:500 or higher
|Recommended Account
|50k cent or equivalent
|Initial Lot
|0.10
|Max Orders
|2
For best performance:
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Low latency execution
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Stable spreads
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Hedging-enabled accounts
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ECN or Raw spread accounts preferred
The EA combines:
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trend participation
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controlled recovery
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adaptive basket handling
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spread-aware execution
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market condition filtering
to build a more stable gold trading environment compared to traditional unrestricted recovery systems.
The system is optimized to avoid excessive overtrading while maintaining the ability to recover efficiently during temporary adverse price movement.Risk Notice
Trading leveraged products carries significant risk.
Although the EA includes multiple protection layers and controlled recovery logic, no trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate market risk.
Users should:
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use proper risk management
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test on demo accounts first
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understand recovery-system behavior before live deployment
CasperIT Gold Matrix Pro MT5 is best suited for traders looking for:
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structured XAUUSD automation
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controlled recovery logic
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adaptive basket management
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lower DD focus
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institutional-style execution behavior
✅ XAUUSD Optimized
✅ Institutional Dashboard
✅ Adaptive Basket Recovery
✅ Controlled DD Architecture
✅ Spread Intelligence
✅ Session Filtering
✅ Smart Daily Protection
✅ Manual Pause Control
✅ Commercial Input Lockdown
✅ MT5 Native Expert Advisor
XAUUSD | M5 | 50k Cent Account | 0.10 Initial Lot | Max Orders: 2