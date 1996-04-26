FORBEX Symbol Changer

One Click Away.

If you experience any issues, have questions, or would like to learn more about the system and its methodology, please feel free to get in touch.

Please contact me, and I will guide you through the entire installation process via AnyDesk to ensure everything is installed correctly and fully ready to use even before the purchase.

FORBEX Philosophy

Built by traders for traders, FORBEX tools focus on simplicity, efficiency, and practical workflow improvements that help keep your attention where it belongs: on the market.

FORBEX Symbol Changer is a lightweight chart navigation tool designed to streamline your workflow and eliminate the need to manually browse Market Watch or open multiple charts.

With a single click, switch instantly between your favorite trading instruments and timeframes while maintaining a clean, organized workspace.

Dynamic Market Watch Integration

Unlike static symbol panels, FORBEX Symbol Changer automatically reads the instruments currently visible in your Market Watch window.

Any symbol you add to Market Watch becomes available directly inside the FORBEX Symbol Changer panel.

This means you have complete flexibility to display and trade exactly the instruments you want:

Forex Pairs

Indices

Commodities

Metals

Cryptocurrencies

CFDs

Custom Broker Symbols

Simply add or remove instruments from Market Watch and the panel updates automatically.

Your Market Watch becomes your trading dashboard.

Key Features

✔ Automatically displays all symbols currently visible in Market Watch

✔ One-click symbol switching

✔ One-click timeframe switching

✔ Multi-page symbol dashboard

✔ Active symbol highlighting

✔ Active timeframe highlighting

✔ Fully customizable colors and layout

✔ Lightweight and resource-friendly

✔ No manual symbol configuration required

✔ Works with Forex, Indices, Commodities, Metals, Crypto, and CFDs

Why Use FORBEX Symbol Changer?

Navigating through dozens of symbols and timeframes can interrupt focus and slow down decision-making. FORBEX Symbol Changer keeps all essential markets within immediate reach, allowing you to move from chart to chart in seconds.

Whether you monitor a handful of instruments or an entire watchlist, the panel provides a simple and efficient way to stay organized and react quickly to market opportunities.