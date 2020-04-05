Tokyo Dawn Carry Daily GBPJPY

Tokyo Dawn Carry — a research-built GBPJPY daily EA that trades ONE hour of the Tokyo open, then steps aside.

by Urban-flux | MetaTrader 5 | GBPJPY only | BUY only | ~1 hour holding time

We do not hide our numbers. Every figure below is reproducible in your own MT5 Strategy Tester on GBPJPY H1. Choose an EA by verifiable evidence, not by marketing noise.

─── PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS (BACKTEST 2020–2025) ───

⚠ Historical backtest results — NOT a profit guarantee. Please read the "Honest disclosure" section below.

Profit factor 2.14 · win rate 63.8% (in-sample: 326 trades · average +3.91 pips per trade)

(in-sample: 326 trades · average +3.91 pips per trade) Out-of-sample: average +5.96 pips per trade — on data the logic was never tuned on, the strategy performed BETTER than in-sample. That is the exact opposite of curve-fitting.

— on data the logic was never tuned on, the strategy performed BETTER than in-sample. That is the exact opposite of curve-fitting. Realistic-fill MT5 backtest: profit factor approximately 3.5 (execution delay + real spread modeled — realistic conditions, not idealized ones)

(execution delay + real spread modeled — realistic conditions, not idealized ones) The underlying Tokyo-open edge was positive in ALL 6 years, 2020–2025, measured daily — through the COVID crash, historic JPY weakness and the BoJ policy shift.

— through the COVID crash, historic JPY weakness and the BoJ policy shift. Walk-forward analysis: 5 out of 5 windows passed (100%) — the edge survives when the test windows are shifted.

Those six years contain three fundamentally different market regimes. These are not numbers produced by optimizing for one friendly market environment.

─── DESIGN PHILOSOPHY ───

No martingale. No grid. No indicator stacking (no RSI / MA / MACD / Bollinger). One clearly stated market hypothesis, two transparent filters and a strict time-based exit. That is the whole system.

During the first hour of the Tokyo session, GBPJPY frequently shows a recurring yen-selling / pound-buying flow. Tokyo Dawn Carry does not blindly buy at a fixed time — it buys only when the day's setup is favorable, holds for about one hour, and closes. Exposure stays short by design.

─── HOW IT WORKS (FULLY DISCLOSED) ───

1. Price-position filter (no look-ahead). At GMT 01:00 the EA reads the previous completed hourly bar (GMT 00) and enters only if the GMT 01 open sits in the lower part of that range — i.e. there is still room to the upside. It avoids buying into an already over-extended move.

At GMT 01:00 the EA reads the previous completed hourly bar (GMT 00) and enters only if the GMT 01 open sits in the lower part of that range — i.e. there is still room to the upside. It avoids buying into an already over-extended move. 2. Spread filter. If the spread is wider than the threshold at GMT 01:00, the EA waits a few minutes for it to normalize. If it does not, the day is skipped. It refuses to trade when costs are unfavorable.

If the spread is wider than the threshold at GMT 01:00, the EA waits a few minutes for it to normalize. If it does not, the day is skipped. It refuses to trade when costs are unfavorable. 3. Time-based exit. The core position is closed about one hour later, at GMT 02:00 — no overnight directional risk on the main trade.

The core position is closed about one hour later, at GMT 02:00 — no overnight directional risk on the main trade. 4. Optional breakout layer (Phase 2, ON/OFF). On strongly trending days a BuyStop above the entry can capture additional upside. On quiet days it never triggers, so no-signal days cost nothing.

Every decision is made only after the previous bar has closed. There is no look-ahead anywhere in the logic.

─── WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT ───

Built from an explicit hypothesis and a research process — not from "the chart looked good".

In-sample vs out-of-sample separation and execution-model assumptions fully disclosed. We believe few EAs in this market open up their validation process to this degree.

~1 hour holding time — no overnight risk, no "hold and pray" through deep floating drawdowns.

Trades only when conditions align; on unfavorable days it chooses to do nothing (No-Trade is a feature, not a flaw).

Load the included set file and the recommended configuration is applied in one click.

─── REQUIREMENTS & SETUP ───

Platform: MetaTrader 5 only (no MT4 version).

Symbol: GBPJPY only · Timeframe: H1.

Broker: low-spread ECN/STP account. Server time GMT+2 (winter) / GMT+3 (summer) recommended (e.g. IC Markets, Pepperstone).

VPS strongly recommended: the EA must be online at GMT 01:00–02:00.

Hedging account recommended if you enable Phase 2.

Included: the EA, a recommended GBPJPY set file, and a user manual.

─── WHO IT IS FOR ───

Traders who want a focused, explainable single-pair / single-session strategy.

Traders who cannot watch charts all day (the EA works about one hour per day).

Traders who want to avoid long holding times and overnight exposure.

Probably NOT for you if you want trades every single day, or want to buy and sell in every market condition. This EA is deliberately narrow. We believe that focus is exactly why the numbers hold up under validation.

─── HONEST DISCLOSURE (PLEASE READ BEFORE BUYING) ───

We value transparency over hype.

All figures above are backtest results. Past performance does not guarantee future profits.

results. Past performance does not guarantee future profits. No live forward track record has been published for this version yet. Forward testing is in progress and this page will be updated as data accumulates.

Weekday spreads at the GMT 01:00 entry are modeled as a realistic approximation, not tick-measured for every session. Your actual costs will vary by broker.

GBPJPY is one of the most volatile JPY crosses. News spikes (BoE rate decisions, UK CPI, NFP) can trigger the emergency stop.

This is a directional BUY-only strategy. It carries directional risk — losing trades, losing weeks and drawdowns will happen.

This product is an automated trading tool, not investment advice. Use money you can afford to risk, always verify on a demo account first, and trade at your own responsibility.

─── HOW TO START ───

Download the free demo and run it in the MT5 Strategy Tester on GBPJPY H1, 2020–2025. Within minutes you can reproduce every number above in your own environment. We ask you to verify before you buy precisely because we are confident in the numbers. Questions before purchase? Message us on MQL5 anytime.