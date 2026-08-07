Naminori Trend Following System

  • Experts
  • Taihei Kono
    Taihei Kono

    Taihei Kono

    Hello, I’m a system developer who loves trading.
    I mainly develop fully automated Expert Advisors (EAs).
    My mission is to provide continuous forward testing signals and deliver regular updates, including bug fixes and performance improvements.
    3 topics 4 comments
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 7 August 2026
  • Activations: 10

Thank you for visiting the Naminori product page.


This EA is a fully automated trading system specialized in swing trading for JPY cross pairs. All trades are executed automatically without manual intervention.

The system can be used with its default settings, making it easy to get started without extensive configuration. For users who prefer more control, each strategy can be individually enabled or disabled, and settings such as lot size and spread limits can be adjusted as needed.

Each strategy is built on Dow Theory and incorporates widely used technical indicators such as Moving Averages and RSI.

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Key Features of This EA

① Risk Diversification Through Multiple Independent Strategies

Naminori consists of four strategies designed to perform under different market conditions.

Each strategy operates independently and does not share entry or exit logic with the others.

By avoiding reliance on a single trading logic, the system aims to reduce the impact of unfavorable periods in any one strategy and achieve greater risk diversification.


② Strict Position Management

Each strategy is limited to holding a maximum of one position at a time. The system does not use grid trading or martingale techniques.

In addition, the entire system is limited to a maximum of four open positions, helping to prevent excessive market exposure.

This approach is designed to reduce the likelihood of large drawdowns and promote more stable long-term performance.


③ Let Profits Run, Keep Losses Small

The core concept of Naminori is simple.

When a strong trend develops and aligns with the strategy logic, the system seeks to capture larger profits.

On the other hand, when market conditions are unfavorable or trends fail to develop as expected, the system aims to exit trades with minimal losses whenever possible.

Rather than trying to profit from every market movement, Naminori is designed to protect capital during difficult market conditions while maximizing opportunities during favorable ones.

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Input Parameters

Global settings

・Display comments on chart (ON / OFF) – Show or hide chart information

・Enable daily loss limit (ON / OFF) – Enable daily drawdown protection

・Daily loss limit (%) – Maximum allowed daily loss based on account balance

・Maximum total open positions – Maximum number of open positions across all strategies

・Use separate lot settings per logic – Enable individual lot settings per strategy


Lot size settings (Global)
・[Global] Lot calculation type – Select fixed lot or dynamic lot sizing

・[Global] Risk Mode - Select the risk profile for Dynamic Lot Size mode.

・[Global] Fixed lot size – Used when fixed mode is selected

・[Global] Dynamic lot scaling factor – Sets the scaling factor for dynamic mode(Only when Risk Mode is set to "Manual")

In dynamic mode, the scaling factor and lot size are inversely related.
A higher value results in smaller lot sizes (lower risk), while a lower value results in larger lot sizes (higher risk).


Strategy-specific settings (Strategy 1–4)

・Enable Strategy – Enable or disable each strategy

・Magic Number – Unique identifier for each strategy

・Spread limit (points) – Maximum allowed spread per strategy


Lot size settings (per strategy) (Applied when “Use separate lot settings per logic” is set to true)

・Lot calculation type – Select fixed or dynamic lot sizing

・Risk Mode - Select the risk profile for Dynamic Lot Size mode.

・Fixed lot size (if fixed mode is used) – Used when fixed mode is selected

・Lot scaling factor (for dynamic mode) – Scaling factor for dynamic lot sizing(Only when Risk Mode is set to "Manual")


Daily loss limit settings
You can enable “Enable daily loss limit (ON/OFF)” and set “Daily loss limit (%)” if needed.

When enabled, the system monitors account balance based on the starting balance of the current trading day. If losses reach or exceed the specified threshold, all open positions are closed and trading is stopped until the next trading day. (Applies only to orders linked to the respective strategy magic numbers.)

The starting balance is reset daily at the New York rollover time (17:00 New York time), which is a standard reset time in the forex market. The account balance is checked every 15 seconds.


Additional Notes on the Lot Scaling Factor

Estimated maximum drawdown for the main preset values:

  • 3000 (Medium Risk) → Approximately 20–30%
  • 5000 (Conservative) → Approximately 15–20%
  • 7500 (Low Risk) → Approximately 10–15%
  • 10000 (Very Low Risk) → Approximately 5–8%
  • 1500 (High Risk) → Approximately 50–60%

These estimates are based on both back testing and forward testing results.

Actual drawdown may be higher or lower depending on market conditions, volatility, and future price behavior.

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Backtest results

The results shown below are based on the Conservative risk setting (Dynamic Lot Scaling Factor = 5000).

Test Period: January 2020 – June 2026


Strategy 01 – GBPJPY: https://c.mql5.com/31/2145/naminori-trend-following-system-screen-8954.png

Strategy 02 – USDJPY: https://c.mql5.com/31/2145/naminori-trend-following-system-screen-7840.png

Strategy 03 – USDJPY: https://c.mql5.com/31/2145/naminori-trend-following-system-screen-7418.png

Strategy 04 – USDJPY: https://c.mql5.com/31/2145/naminori-trend-following-system-screen-2555.png


All Strategies Combined: https://c.mql5.com/31/2145/naminori-trend-following-system-screen-8104.png

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Price notice


The current price is an initial introductory price.
As forward testing data and user feedback accumulate, the price may change in the future.

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Disclaimer


This EA does not guarantee profits.
Losses may occur depending on market conditions.

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Final note

My role is to provide long-term forward testing results and continuously improve system performance, including bug fixes.

I hope this system will be beneficial to your trading journey.


Forward test signals for this EA are available on the page below.

https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2368930

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5 (16)
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
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AI Scalping EA for EURUSD and BTCUSD Promo Price The EA is currently available at a discounted price. Only 3 slots are left at this price. After the discount period, the regular price will be $1999 . JOIN GROUP: Click here Input Guide: Open the input guide Setfile: Download the recommended setfile Live signal: [ Click Here ] Other EAs you may like: AI Aurum Pivot | Vega Bot | Bitcoin Scalping !!! When purchasing this EA, you may have a chance to receive Diamond Quant and bonus EAs from the priva
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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5 (19)
Experts
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4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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