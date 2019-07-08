Fibonacci convergence master TTT
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.12
- Activations: 5
Launch promotion
For a limited time only:
30$ instead of 157$
Summary
Shows multiple Fibonacci retracements, projections and expansions ratios at a glance
Description
A Fibonacci confluence level is a price zone where Fibonacci retracements, projections and expansions meet closely when measuring a swing
This technique is used by intermediate and advanced traders to detect possible reversal zones
Tired of manually drawing the same Fibonacci ratios for the same X, A, B, C points to eventually find a confluence level?
Curious to see if a past Fibonacci confluences have an influence on the current price?
You will be surprised to see how many of these confluence levels do!
Features
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Draws immediately the latest Fibonacci retracements, projections and expansions on the last swing of the current timeframe
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See in a snap second your confluence ratios without wasting any time drawing them
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A, B and C points are easy to drag and drop anywhere on the chart: allowing you adjust your measures with great simplicity
I recommend this tool for traders who like to measure manually. Makes it as simple as possible. Thank you.