Fibonacci convergence master TTT

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Summary

Shows multiple Fibonacci retracements, projections and expansions ratios at a glance

Description

A Fibonacci confluence level is a price zone where Fibonacci retracements, projections and expansions meet closely when measuring a swing

This technique is used by intermediate and advanced traders to detect possible reversal zones

Tired of manually drawing the same Fibonacci ratios for the same X, A, B, C points to eventually find a confluence level?

Curious to see if a past Fibonacci confluences have an influence on the current price?

You will be surprised to see how many of these confluence levels do!

Features