Fibonacci convergence master TTT

5

Launch promotion

For a limited time only: 

30$ instead of 157$

Summary

Shows multiple Fibonacci retracements, projections and expansions ratios at a glance

Description

A Fibonacci confluence level is a price zone where Fibonacci retracements, projections and expansions meet closely when measuring a swing

This technique is used by  intermediate and advanced traders to detect possible reversal zones

Tired of manually drawing the same Fibonacci ratios for the same X, A, B, C points to eventually find a confluence level?

Curious to see if a past Fibonacci confluences have an influence on the current price?

You will be surprised to see how many of these confluence levels do!

Features

  • Draws immediately the latest Fibonacci retracements, projections and expansions on the last swing of the current timeframe

  • See in a snap second your confluence ratios without wasting any time drawing them

  • A, B and C points are easy to drag and drop anywhere on the chart: allowing you adjust your measures with great simplicity
Reviews 1
fxcommentary
1928
fxcommentary 2020.03.23 05:45 
 

I recommend this tool for traders who like to measure manually. Makes it as simple as possible. Thank you.

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Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
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Breakout master TTT
The Trading Team Ltd
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Launch promotion For a limited time only: 30$ instead of 67$! Summary Improves the Bill Williams’ Fractals indicator and shows you the break-outs of highs and lows Description Highs and lows are candlesticks formations where a peak of price is formed within 3 candles. The Bill Williams’ Fractals indicator shows these highs and lows What if you could see the real peaks? Where peaks of price are formed of 5 candles to remove the noise? Or 100 candles: 50 to the left, 50 to the right to spot the m
Trend lines master
The Trading Team Ltd
5 (1)
Indicators
Summary Create precise, high-probability trend lines in seconds with this powerful automated tool. Description Trend Lines Master revolutionizes your technical analysis workflow by automatically generating precise trend lines based on proven methodologies. No more tedious manual drawing or second-guessing your chart patterns! This advanced indicator leverages Bill Williams Fractals to identify critical market pivot points and generates both inner and outer trend lines with remarkable accuracy. S
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fxcommentary 2020.03.23 05:45 
 

I recommend this tool for traders who like to measure manually. Makes it as simple as possible. Thank you.

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