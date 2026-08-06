QuantEx Spike Indicator

QuantEx Spike Indicator is a specialized MT5 indicator designed for Boom and Crash spike-style market conditions. The indicator provides clean spike signals directly on the chart, using a proprietary technical framework for both Boom and Crash style instruments.

QuantEx Spike Indicator is designed for M1 chart entries, with M15 trend context displayed on the information panel. On Boom-style instruments, the indicator is designed to display Buy signals only. On Crash-style instruments, it is designed to display Sell signals only.


Key Features

  • Specialized Boom and Crash spike signal indicator.

  • Boom-style instruments: Buy signals.

  • Crash-style instruments: Sell signals.

  • Designed for M1 chart usage.

  • M15 trend status: UP, DOWN, or FLAT.

  • Moving Average reference lines.

  • Clean on-chart information panel.

  • Audible alerts.

  • Mobile push notifications.

  • Simple setup with only three visible inputs.


Information Panel

The built-in panel displays key chart information at a glance:

  • Current symbol

  • Entry timeframe status

  • Market mode

  • M15 trend status

  • Last signal

  • Account equity

  • Audible alert status

  • Push notification status


If the indicator is not attached to an M1 chart, the panel will show that M1 is required for entry signals.


How to Use

  1. Purchase or rent the indicator.

  2. Install it in your MT5 terminal.

  3. Attach QuantEx Spike Indicator to an M1 Boom or Crash chart.

  4. Review the spike signal markers, M15 trend status, and moving average context.

  5. Use the indicator together with your own trading plan, risk management, and market analysis.


Settings

Threshold

  • Adjusts signal sensitivity. Default value: 2.
  • Higher values may reduce signals. Lower values may increase signals.

Audible Alerts

  • Turns chart sound alerts ON or OFF.

Push Notifications

  • Turns mobile push notifications ON or OFF. Please ensure that push notifications are correctly configured in your MT5 terminal settings.

Supported Markets

  • QuantEx Spike Indicator is designed for compatible Boom and Crash style instruments available on MT5.
  • Behaviour may vary depending on the broker, symbol naming, instrument specifications, timeframe, spread, volatility, and market conditions.

Important Notes

  • QuantEx Spike Indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades and should not be used as a standalone trading system.
  • The indicator is designed for spike-style market conditions and is intended to be used on M1 charts. Signals may not appear on unsupported symbols or non-M1 timeframes.
  • Always test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Disclaimer

Forex, synthetic indices, and derivative trading involve risk. Market conditions can change quickly, and losses may occur. This product does not provide financial advice, investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user. Use proper risk management and do not trade with funds you cannot afford to lose.


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# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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A2SR for MT5 Automated Actual Support & Resistance + Trading Instruments. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog    Powerful, Genuine, and Time-Saving For Smarter Trading Decision     +  EA-Compatible Objects . Key Advantages Leading Actual SR Levels (Not Lagging, Not Repainting) After years of proven reliability on MT4 since 2014 , - A2SR is now available for MetaTrader 5. It gives trader
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SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
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