QuantEx Indicator

QuantEx Indicator is a multi-market MT5 indicator designed to provide clean Buy and Sell signal markers directly on the chart.


It combines signal arrows, moving average context, trend status, alerts, and a clean information panel in one simple interface.


QuantEx Indicator can be used on supported Forex instruments, Volatility Indices, Jump Indices, Boom & Crash instruments, and other compatible MT5 synthetic index charts.


Key Features

  • Buy and Sell signal arrows.

  • Moving Average reference lines.

  • Information panel [Current symbol, asset name, timeframe, equity, and alert status displayed on-chart.]

  • Trend status: UP, DOWN, or FLAT.

  • Audible alerts.

  • Mobile push notifications.

  • Works across multiple chart timeframes.

  • Simple setup with only three visible inputs.


How to Use

  1. Purchase or rent the indicator.

  2. Install it in your MT5 terminal.

  3. Attach QuantEx Indicator to your chosen chart.

  4. Use the signals, trend status, and MA context alongside your own trading plan and risk management.


Settings

Threshold

  • Adjusts signal sensitivity. Default value: 2.
  • Higher values may reduce signals. Lower values may increase signals.

Audible Alerts

  • Turns chart sound alerts ON or OFF.

Push Notifications

  • Turns mobile push notifications ON or OFF. Please ensure notifications are configured correctly in MT5.


Supported Markets

  • Forex instruments

  • Volatility Indices

  • Jump Indices

  • Boom & Crash instruments

  • Other compatible MT5 synthetic index charts


Behaviour may vary depending on the broker, instrument, timeframe, spread, and market conditions.


Disclaimer

QuantEx Indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profitable trades. It should not be used as a standalone trading system. Forex, synthetic indices, and derivative trading involve risk. Use proper risk management and test on a demo account before live trading. This product does not provide financial advice or investment recommendations.

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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
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Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
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