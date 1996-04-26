QuantEx Retracements

QuantEx Retracement Indicator is a proprietary MT4 technical analysis tool designed to automatically plot important Fibonacci retracement and extension levels directly on the chart.
  • QuantEx Retracement Indicator can be used on all Forex pairs, indices, commodities, metals, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other MT4-supported symbols
  • The indicator helps traders identify potential pullback zones, continuation areas, and price reaction levels using a clean Fibonacci-based framework. It is designed to support chart analysis across different market conditions and timeframes.


Key Features

  • Automatic Fibonacci retracement plotting.

  • Automatic Fibonacci extension level plotting.

  • Designed for multi-timeframe chart analysis.

  • Works across compatible MT4 symbols.

  • Useful for identifying potential pullback and reaction zones.

  • Simple drag-and-drop setup.

  • Suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

  • Supports discretionary trading, price action analysis, and strategy confirmation.


How to Use

  1. Purchase or rent the indicator.

  2. Install it in your MT4 terminal.

  3. Attach QuantEx Retracement Indicator to your selected chart.

  4. Allow the indicator to plot the key Fibonacci levels automatically.

  5. Use the displayed levels together with your own trading strategy, market structure analysis, and risk management.


Suggested Markets

QuantEx Retracement Indicator may be used on compatible MT4 charts, including:

  • Forex pairs

  • Indices

  • Commodities

  • Metals

  • Stocks

  • Cryptocurrencies

  • Other supported MT4 instruments


Behaviour may vary depending on broker data, symbol specifications, timeframe, volatility, and market conditions.


Important Notes

  • QuantEx Retracement Indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades and should not be used as a standalone trading system.
  • The indicator is designed to assist with chart analysis by highlighting potential Fibonacci retracement and extension levels. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.

Disclaimer

Forex, synthetic indices, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrency trading involve risk. Market conditions can change quickly, and losses may occur. This product does not provide financial advice, investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Use proper risk management and test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account.


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无SKAM箭头指示器 无SKAM箭头指示器是一款自我优化的交易指标，旨在根据您的表现目标自动微调信号生成和TP/SL水平。 该指标无需手动测试数百个参数组合，而是搜索最适合你优化目标的设置，例如： 最低胜率 最大连败 最低交易次数 正净利润 这可以为交易者节省数小时甚至数天的手动优化时间。 该指标结合了成交量分析和价格行为，生成高质量的入场信号，同时在不同市场条件下保持一致性。 功能 > 自我优化参数 根据您的优化（TWEAK）目标自动调整信号和TP/SL设置。 >高概率条目 结合成交量和价格行为，实现可靠的交易设置。 > 自动TP和SL水平 每个信号都包含建议的止损和止损水平。 > 详细统计面板 跟踪重要表现指标，包括： 胜率 连胜 连败 总交易量 利润因子 平均RR 等...... > 100% 禁止重新涂装 信号在蜡烛关闭后永远不会移动、消失或改变。 如何使用 等待箭头信号。 指示器会自动绘制推荐的TP和SL水平。 这行就在这里。 在建议的止损和获利点设置。 等交易完成。 为什么选择NO SKAM？ 节省了无数小时的手动优化。 自动搜索更好的参数组合。
MasterDot
Andrey Kozak
指标
Master Dot for MetaTrader 4 Detect Volatility Exhaustion Before the Market Returns to Balance Master Dot is a professional non-repainting indicator designed to detect moments when price moves beyond its statistically expected volatility range. These situations often occur during sharp market impulses, liquidity grabs or temporary emotional moves, when price departs from its normal trading conditions. Instead of following trends, Master Dot highlights volatility exhaustion — moments where the mar
King of Forex Trend Cloud
Elias Mtwenge
指标
The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
FMCBR Predator MTF
Ricky Andreas
指标
ALL IN ONE INDICATOR :  Auto Multi Trend : Alligator_MTF ( Trend Is Your Friend )  Auto Fibo CBR : Breakout Confirmation  Auto Smart Money Area :  Download Here  https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools Alligator Fibo Musang CBR Alert Trend Scanner A Smart Indicator Powered by 3 Proven Trading Systems in One! This all-in-one indicator is designed for traders who want to analyze market direction quickly, accurately, and with ease. It combines 3 time-tested strategies to give you a trading edge:
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
指标
这是一个预测蜡烛收盘价的指标。 该指标主要用于 D1 图表。 该指标适用于传统外汇交易和二元期权交易。 该指标可以用作独立的交易系统，也可以作为您现有交易系统的补充。 该指标分析当前蜡烛，计算蜡烛本身内部的某些强度因素，以及前一根蜡烛的参数。 因此，该指标预测市场走势的进一步方向和当前蜡烛的收盘价。 由于这种方法，该指标既适用于短期盘中交易，也适用于中长期交易。 该指标允许您设置指标在分析市场情况期间将产生的潜在信号的数量。 在指标设置中有一个特殊的参数。 此外，该指标可以通过图表上的消息、电子邮件以及推送通知的形式通知新信号。感谢您的关注！交易愉快！ 购买后一定要写信给我！ 我会给你我的交易指标的建议！ 还可以获得奖金！
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Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity 是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT4）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 在較低的時間週期上效果最佳，例如 1 分鐘、5 分鐘與 15 分鐘圖表。 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 總結： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一款邏輯清晰、穩定高效的專業趨勢型
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
指标
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
指标
Scalper Inside PRO 帮你分析日内趋势，在入场前就把交易规划好。核心是三套专属策略，让你更精准地读懂市场。信号一出现，指标就自动判断行情方向并计算关键价位，你能提前看到潜在入场点、预期的止损以及多个止盈位。详尽的绩效统计会展示不同品种和策略在历史上的表现，帮你根据当前行情挑选合适的资产。它既可以作为独立的剥头皮工具，也可以融入你的系统，或者作为你自己 EA 的基础。运行于 MetaTrader 4 平台。 指标会直接在图表上标出入场、三个止盈位 - TP1、TP2、TP3 以及一个可选止损。你甚至可以接入自己的箭头指标，检验它们的统计数据和盈利能力。 购买后请直接联系我，即可获得指标的专属附赠 add-ons、更多关于实盘运用的说明，以及把它正确接入你自己交易系统和 EA 的帮助。 指标主要功能 内置三套专属交易策略，可即时切换。 箭头信号出现后即时计算价位：入场以及 TP1、TP2、TP3 多级目标立刻显示，方便你提前规划交易。开启手动或自动计算后，会显示止损位。 三套策略均内置优化模块：自动把参数适配到当前品种和周期，帮你快速筛选资产（仅在实时状态下可用）。 HTF
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
指标
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Linear Trend Predictor — 结合切入点和方向支撑线的趋势指标。按照突破高/低价通道的原理运作。该指标算法过滤市场噪音，考虑波动性和市场动态。 指示器功能  使用平滑方法，显示市场趋势和开立买入或卖出订单的切入点。  适合通过分析任何时间范围内的图表来确定短期和长期的市场走势。  输入参数可适应任何市场和时间范围，允许交易者独立定制指标。  设定的指示信号不会消失，也不会重新绘制——它是在蜡烛收盘时确定的。  几种类型的通知以箭头组合。  该指标既可以作为独立的交易系统使用，也可以作为其他交易系统的补充。  可供任何经验水平的交易者使用。 主要参数 Volatility Smoothing Level - 指标的主要参数，允许您配置指标以实现舒适的操作。 它的数字范围是 1 到 100，从而增加了您可以获得更长趋势运动的平滑度。 通过少量的数字，您可以获得短期走势并快速退出交易。 使用指标进行交易的时刻：  红线和箭头表示下降趋势和卖出开盘信号。止损应根据前一个上分形来设置。  黄线和箭头表示上升趋势和买入开盘信号。止损应根据前一个下分形来设置。
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
指标
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！   Quantum Breakout PRO 由拥有超过 13 年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发，旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
指标
在顺势交易中，主要的难点不在于找到一个水平位，而在于理解哪里才是一个真正有效的入场点。 价格经常对水平位产生反应，但无法延续 движение — 这会导致错误入场或错过行情。 Owl Smart Levels 不仅仅显示水平位 ，还会基于市场结构和回调构建区域。这使你可以以不同的方式评估入场点，并避免一部分虚假信号。 Owl Smart Levels 系统包含什么？ Owl Smart Levels 不只是标记水平位，而是一个 完整的交易模型 ，其中每个元素相互配合。 系统包含： Owl Smart Levels（指标） 显示趋势方向、回调区域，以及预定义的入场、止损和止盈水平 系统指南 解释如何在实战中使用信号：哪些情况需要考虑，哪些需要忽略，以及如何管理交易 交易决策清单 帮助你快速评估信号，避免基于“感觉”入场 Owl Helper 辅助EA 简化交易执行和管理 （一键下单） 说明、示例和策略 帮助你快速上手，并在实践中理解系统逻辑 最终，你获得的不是一个单独的工具，而是一个完整的交易框架 —— 从分析到执行。 阅读更多： Owl Smart Levels 如何发展
MTF Supply Demand Zones
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.82 (22)
指标
下一代自动化供需区。适用于任何图表的创新算法。所有区域都是根据市场的价格行为动态创建的。 两种类型的警报 --> 1) 当价格触及区域时 2) 当新区域形成时 你不会再得到一个无用的指标。您将获得一个完整的交易策略和经过验证的结果。     新的功能：     价格触及供需区时发出警报     创建新的供应/需求区时发出警报     推送通知警报     以点为单位的区域宽度标签     关于 MTF 的又一个时间表。因此，现在您将能够看到高于当前 3 个时间帧，而不是高于当前 2 个时间帧     启用/禁用警报/区域/MTF 功能的按钮 您获得的优势：     消除交易中的情绪。     客观化您的交易条目。     通过高概率设置提高您的利润。     节省绘图区域的时间。     像专业人士一样交易金融市场。     任何市场的即时多时间框架分析。 你在图表上看到了什么？     蓝色和红色矩形是当前时间范围的供需区。     虚线样式线是当前上方第一个时间范围内的供需区域。     实线样式线是当前上方第二个时间范围内的
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
指标
A. 什么是 A2SR ？   * 这是一个领先的技术指标（没有重绘，没有滞后）。  -  指导 ： -- 在  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- 和  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR 在确定支撑（需求）和阻力（供应）水平方面有一种特殊的技术。 与我们在网上看到的普通方式不同，A2SR 在确定实际 SR 级别时有一个独创的概念。 原技术不是从网上拿来的，也没有在网上公开过。 A2SR 将根据您的交易风格自动选择 SR 级别。 即使您正在更改时间范围，但 SR 级别仍将保留在其位置上。 因为实际的 SR 不是从你使用的时间范围内获得的。 A2SR 拥有完整的交易工具 。 实际支持（需求）和阻力（供应）的真正概念。 新闻事件和央行讲话的市场情绪。 新闻事件和趋势的主要货币强度 (MCS) 的真正概
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
指标
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7层过滤器 + RR保证系统的XAUUSD摆动交易完整系统 无重绘。无重画。无延迟。所有信号在确认后锁定。 买家奖励：购买现货许可证可免费获得AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ PDF手册。购买后在MQL5上向我发送消息。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5版本也已发售： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170916?source=Site +Profile+Seller 在活跃的交易社区中被黄金交易者使用和信赖。专为精确度和易用性而构建。 这是为谁设计的 工作或生活太忙无法盯盘M5/M15的交易者 只想交易经过过滤的高质量信号的人 隔夜持仓或离开屏幕时持仓的交易者 想要每个信号获得更大波动的交易者（M30上$8-$25，H1上$15-$40，H4上$30-$150） 厌倦了猜测TP/SL设置位置的人 因低时间框架虚假信号而疲惫的交易者
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
指标
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
指标
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
指标
棘手的发现和频率稀缺是最可靠的交易方案之一。该指标使用您喜欢的振荡器自动查找并扫描常规和隐藏的发散。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 容易交易 发现常规和隐藏的分歧 支持许多知名的振荡器 根据突破实现交易信号 显示适当的止损和获利水平 可配置的振荡器参数 可自定义的颜色和尺寸 按条形过滤大小差异 实现绩效统计 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 为了提供广阔的市场前景，可以使用不同的振荡器在同一张图表中多次加载该指标，而不会产生干扰。该指标支持以下振荡器： RSI CCI MACD OSMA 随机 动量 很棒的振荡器 加速器振荡器 威廉姆斯百分比范围 相对活力指数 由于差异可能会扩大很多，尤其是在外汇市场中，因此该指标产生了转折：它在等待交易突破之前等待donchian突破确认差异。最终结果是带有非常可靠的交易信号的重新粉刷指示器。 输入参数 幅度：用于寻找差异的之字形周期 振荡器-选择要加载到图表的振荡器。 突破期-交易信号的突破期，以柱为单位。 发散类型-启用或禁用发散类型：隐藏，常规或两者。 最小散度单位为条形-最小散度单位为条形
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
Miraculous 指标 – 100% 不重绘的外汇和二元期权工具，基于江恩九方图 这个视频介绍的 Miraculous 指标 是一款专为外汇和二元期权交易者开发的高精度、强大交易工具。该指标的独特之处在于它建立在传奇的 江恩九方图 和 江恩振动法则 之上，使其成为现代交易中可用的最精确预测工具之一。 Miraculous 指标 完全不重绘 ，这意味着它的信号在 K 线收盘后不会改变或消失——你看到的就是你得到的。这为交易者提供了可靠且一致的基础，让他们能够自信地进出场交易。 主要特点： 基于江恩九方图和江恩理论构建 100% 不重绘的信号系统 适用于所有时间周期（M1、M5、H1、H4、日线、周线） 适用于外汇和二元期权交易 清晰的买卖信号，准确率高 可用于剥头皮、日内交易或波段交易 兼容大多数 MT4 平台 这款工具旨在帮助初学者和专业交易者做出更好、更明智的决策。无论您是交易货币、指数还是二元期权，Miraculous 指标都将为您在市场中提供所需的优势。
Imbalance Volume Trend MT4
Denys Babiak
指标
Imbalance Volume Trend is a professional indicator for MetaTrader that combines Fair Value Gap (FVG) / Imbalance zones with volume imbalance analysis and a trend engine based on imbalances . The indicator automatically finds bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps, paints them on the chart as colored rectangles and calculates the percentage of volume domination of buyers over sellers (or vice versa) inside the breakout candle that created the imbalance. On top of that, it builds a trend of imbalance
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
指标
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
指标
GoldRush 趨勢箭頭信號 GoldRush 趨勢箭頭信號 指標為 XAU/USD 中的高速、短期短線交易者提供精確、實時的趨勢分析。 專為1分鐘時間框架設計，此工具顯示方向箭頭以明確顯示入場點，使短線交易者能在波動市場中自信操作。 該指標包含主要和次要警示箭頭。主要信號為白色和黑色方向箭頭，用於指示趨勢方向的轉變；次要信號為藍色和紅色箭頭，用於確認主要箭頭指示的方向並提示潛在交易入場點。 注意：當趨勢方向發生變化後僅出現一個主要警報箭頭時，請注意可能會出現多個次要藍/紅箭頭。次要信號將在滿足信號標準的任何蠟燭圖後出現，因此在長期趨勢移動中，螢幕上將顯示大量次要箭頭（如附帶的截圖所示）。您可在設置中開啟或關閉任一箭頭類型。 以下是我使用此指標進行交易的方式： - 對於買入入場，我會耐心等待白箭頭在蠟燭收盤時出現，並在下一根可用蠟燭收盤時出現藍箭頭時進行買入交易。 - 對於賣出入場，我會耐心等待黑箭頭在蠟燭收盤時出現，並在下一根可用蠟燭收盤時出現紅箭頭時進行賣出交易。 - 獲利了結/止損設置由使用者自行負責，但我個人使用最低R：R為1:2，並發現這在倫敦/紐約開盤等
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QuantEx Pivot Indicator
Savia Forex Software Solutions
指标
QuantEx Pivot Indicator is a practical MT4 technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify important Fibonacci-based pivot, support, and resistance levels directly on the chart. The indicator monitors price action and plots key levels using a structured calculation framework, giving traders a clearer view of potential reaction zones across different market conditions. QuantEx Pivot Indicator can be used on compatible currency pairs, indices, commodities, stocks, metals, and cryptocurre
QuantEx Indicator
Savia Forex Software Solutions
指标
QuantEx Indicator is a multi-market MT5 indicator designed to provide clean Buy and Sell signal markers directly on the chart. It combines signal arrows, moving average context, trend status, alerts, and a clean information panel in one simple interface. QuantEx Indicator can be used on supported Forex instruments, Volatility Indices, Jump Indices, Boom & Crash instruments, and other compatible MT5 synthetic index charts. Key Features Buy and Sell signal arrows. Moving Average reference line
QuantEx Spike Indicator
Savia Forex Software Solutions
指标
QuantEx Spike Indicator is a specialized MT5 indicator designed for Boom and Crash spike-style market conditions. The indicator provides clean spike signals directly on the chart, using a proprietary technical framework for both Boom and Crash style instruments. QuantEx Spike Indicator is designed for M1 chart entries , with M15 trend context displayed on the information panel. On Boom-style instruments, the indicator is designed to display Buy signals only. On Crash-style instruments, it is des
QuantEx EA
Savia Forex Software Solutions
专家
QuantEx EA is a multi-market Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to automate trade execution using a proprietary structured rules-based strategy framework. The EA combines automated Buy and Sell entries, trade management tools, and a clean on-chart trading panel. QuantEx EA can be used on compatible Forex instruments, Volatility Indices, Jump Indices, Boom & Crash instruments, and other supported MT5 synthetic index charts. Key Features Automated Buy and Sell trade execution. Market-awa
QuantEx Spike EA
Savia Forex Software Solutions
专家
QuantEx Spike EA is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for Boom and Crash style spike conditions. The EA is built for M1 chart execution , using structured and proprietary entry logic. It is designed to trade Boom-style instruments with Buy entries and Crash-style instruments with Sell entries, based on compatible symbol conditions. QuantEx Spike EA combines automated execution, spike-focused logic, moving average context, trade management settings, and a clean on-chart trading
QuantEx Pivot Indicator MT5
Savia Forex Software Solutions
指标
QuantEx Pivot Indicator   is a practical MT4 technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify important Fibonacci-based pivot, support, and resistance levels directly on the chart. The indicator monitors price action and plots key levels using a structured calculation framework, giving traders a clearer view of potential reaction zones across different market conditions. QuantEx Pivot Indicator can be used on compatible currency pairs, indices, commodities, stocks, metals, and cryptocur
QuantEx Retracements MT5
Savia Forex Software Solutions
指标
QuantEx Retracement   Indicator   is a proprietary MT5 technical analysis tool designed to automatically plot important Fibonacci retracement and extension levels directly on the chart. QuantEx Retracement Indicator can be used on all Forex pairs, indices, commodities, metals, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and Synthetic Indices. The indicator helps traders identify potential pullback zones, continuation areas, and price reaction levels using a clean Fibonacci-based framework. It is designed to suppo
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