XenSmart

5

XenSmart Automated Trading Solution

XenSmart is an advanced algorithmic trading system that utilizes Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and precise breakout strategies. The bot is highly adaptable, designed to efficiently execute both day trading and swing trading setups depending on current market structure and volatility.

Dynamic Pricing Structure Please note that a dynamic pricing schedule is currently in effect. Starting from an initial price of $189, the acquisition price may increase by fixed increments of +$50 every single day, continuing until the product reaches its final, fixed value of $999. We strongly recommend securing your license early to take advantage of the current rate before the next daily price rise.

Contact Information To secure your license or if you have any questions, please send me a private message directly through my MQL5 profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/krzychq

Disciplined Market Engagement

This automated trading system is engineered for traders seeking a professional, disciplined approach to the financial markets. It operates exclusively on true trading principles, prioritizing capital preservation and robust risk management over aggressive, high-risk strategies.

The trading logic completely eliminates the use of dangerous methods such as martingale, grid trading, or any form of averaging down without definitive risk controls. Systems that operate without predefined stop losses are fundamentally excluded from this bot's architecture.

Instead, every single position opened by the algorithm is strictly governed by a calculated hard stop loss. This stop loss is determined based on real-time market volatility and structural analysis before any entry is made. The bot relies entirely on validated technical analysis and price action setups characterized by favorable risk-reward ratios. The primary objective is account safety and consistent, verifiable performance over the long term.

Setup Instructions

  • Recommended Asset: XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe: The system is fully adaptable and can be attached to any timeframe chart.

  • Broker Requirements: Using a RAW ECN broker is highly recommended to ensure tight spreads and the best possible execution speed.

  • Hosting: It is strongly advised to run the software on a dedicated VPS to guarantee 24/7 uninterrupted operation and low latency to the broker's servers.

Risk Warning

Trading in financial markets, including Forex and CFDs, carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The use of margin and leverage can amplify both potential profits and potential losses. Before deciding to use any automated trading software, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk tolerance. Past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment; therefore, you should never invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

Reviews 2
ewelina.k
19
ewelina.k 2026.06.07 18:14 
 

I have purchased XenSmart few days ago and I can't believe how well it has been working already. In only 2 days it managed to make 8% of my account with only 2% risk set. It feels very safe as it doesn't use martingale trading which made me lose money in the past. All backtesting proved that it works well even in difficult market conditions and has high recovery factor. It also have protective feature to close the trade 1 hour before friday market closure to prevent swap fees being added. I would highly recommend XenSmart to everyone who wants to make it a long term investment.

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ewelina.k
19
ewelina.k 2026.06.07 18:14 
 

I have purchased XenSmart few days ago and I can't believe how well it has been working already. In only 2 days it managed to make 8% of my account with only 2% risk set. It feels very safe as it doesn't use martingale trading which made me lose money in the past. All backtesting proved that it works well even in difficult market conditions and has high recovery factor. It also have protective feature to close the trade 1 hour before friday market closure to prevent swap fees being added. I would highly recommend XenSmart to everyone who wants to make it a long term investment.

Sylwunia86
34
Sylwunia86 2026.06.03 19:59 
 

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