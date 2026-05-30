Gold GRock EA v1

5

🚀 GRock EA – XAUUSD Smart Grid Recovery System

GRock EA is a professional automated trading solution developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The system combines trend-following logic, adaptive grid management, and integrated risk controls to provide a structured approach to automated gold trading.

Designed for traders seeking a balance between opportunity and risk management, GRock EA continuously analyzes market conditions and adapts its behavior based on volatility and trend strength.

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⚙️ Key Features

📊 Trend Confirmation Engine

GRock EA combines moving average and RSI analysis to identify prevailing market direction and filter low-quality trading opportunities.

🔁 Adaptive ATR-Based Grid

Grid spacing automatically adjusts according to current market volatility using ATR calculations, allowing the system to react dynamically to changing market conditions.

🧠 Recovery Management

Includes a controlled recovery mechanism with configurable lot scaling parameters and safety limits to help manage positions during adverse market movements.

🛡️ Risk Protection System

Built-in protection features include:

• Maximum equity drawdown control
• Daily loss limitation
• Trading pause functionality after predefined risk thresholds are reached

📉 Market Condition Filters

The EA can avoid unfavorable trading environments through the following:

• Volatility filtering
• Spread filtering
• Trading session controls
• Trend confirmation requirements

🔧 Advanced Trade Management

Integrated trade management tools include:

• Automatic breakeven
• ATR-based trailing stop
• Dynamic position handling
• Flexible exit management

📈 Professional Dashboard

The on-chart dashboard provides real-time information, including

• Account balance
• Equity
• Floating profit/loss
• Current drawdown
• Open positions
• Win statistics
• System status monitoring

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💡 Suitable For

• Traders seeking automated XAUUSD trading
• VPS-based trading environments
• Traders who prefer systematic execution
• Users looking for configurable risk management options

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⚙️ Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)

Account Type: ECN or low-spread account recommended

Execution Environment: VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

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📌 Important Notes

• Optimized for XAUUSD.
• Best results are achieved on the recommended timeframe.
• Proper risk settings should be selected according to account size and risk tolerance.
• Forward testing on a demo account is recommended before live deployment.

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⚠️ Risk Warning

GRock EA incorporates grid and recovery trading techniques. Although multiple risk-control mechanisms are included, no trading system can eliminate market risk.

Trading Forex, CFDs, and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market conditions can result in losses, including significant drawdowns during periods of prolonged adverse price movement.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions, risk settings, broker selection, and trading environment. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before trading with real funds.


Отзывы 3
XXX XXX
130
XXX XXX 2026.06.10 21:06 
 

So far so GOOD i like it .

Prakash Moorthy
362
Prakash Moorthy 2026.06.02 17:07 
 

very nice and great job

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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Эксперты
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Эксперты
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Shane Lee
5 (3)
Эксперты
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Burak Baltaci
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Xyron Edge MT4
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Эксперты
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
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Эксперты
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EA Gold Stuff - советник, разработанный специально для торговли золотом. В основе работы лежит открытие ордеров по индикатору  Gold Stuf f , таким образом советник работает по стратегии "Trend Follow", что означает следование за трендом. Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки для получения   персонального бонуса!   Вы можете получить бесплатную копию нашего индикатора Strong Support and Trend Scanner, пожалуйста, в личку. мне! Настройки и мануал  здесь  ПАРАМЕТРЫ Open new series - вкл./выкл. на
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Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
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Bypass Generator — это детерминированная скальпинговая система для XAUUSD, основанная на алгоритмах институционального уровня. Текущий сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Это не типичный советник (EA), который бездумно открывает сделку за сделкой, уничтожая вашу маржу и подвергая депозит ненужному риску. Каждая точка входа проходит через 16 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием единственной позиции. Здесь нет сеток, и каждая сделка имеет виртуальные Take Profit и Stop Loss. Кривая результатов бэктеста
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
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Эксперты
Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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4.94 (34)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
EA Black Dragon
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4.74 (568)
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EA Black Dragon работает на трендовом индикаторе. Советник открывает сделку по цвету индикатора, далее имеется возможность наращивать сеть ордеров или работать со стоп-лоссом.  ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller   Входящие параметры: ·         Open new series – True/False –вкл/выкл начало новой серии после закрытия всех орде
BF Scalper PRO
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4.05 (56)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
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Фильтр:
XXX XXX
130
XXX XXX 2026.06.10 21:06 
 

So far so GOOD i like it .

Tareq Zead Mousa Alhawatmah
1669
Ответ разработчика Tareq Zead Mousa Alhawatmah 2026.06.10 21:30
Thank you for taking the time to provide such thoughtful feedback. Your feedback is greatly appreciated and allows others to make more informed decisions. As a thank you for your support and contributions to the community, you have been selected to receive one of my Premium EAs. Please send me a private message so that we can arrange delivery. Thank you again, and best wishes for continued trading success!
Prakash Moorthy
362
Prakash Moorthy 2026.06.02 17:07 
 

very nice and great job

Heather112
14
Heather112 2026.06.02 16:58 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Tareq Zead Mousa Alhawatmah
1669
Ответ разработчика Tareq Zead Mousa Alhawatmah 2026.06.10 21:31
Thank you for taking the time to provide such thoughtful feedback. Your feedback is greatly appreciated and allows others to make more informed decisions. As a thank you for your support and contributions to the community, you have been selected to receive one of my Premium EAs. Please send me a private message so that we can arrange delivery. Thank you again, and best wishes for continued trading success!
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