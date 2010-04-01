Smart Signals


Introducing Smart Signals - Your Ultimate Expert Advisor for Precise Market Analysis and Trading Automation

Are you tired of spending countless hours analyzing market charts, looking for profitable trading opportunities? Look no further! Smart Signals is the expert advisor you've been searching for. With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, Smart Signals empowers traders to make informed decisions and automate their trading strategies effortlessly.


Key Features:

1. Multiple Indicator Integration: Smart Signals combines the power of various indicators to provide accurate and timely signals.

  • Moving Average: If Fast MA cross Slow MA, signal will be triggered-
  • RSI:  If rsi reaches overbought/oversold levels, signal will be triggered
  • Bollinger Bands: if the price touches upper or lower bands, signal will be triggered
  • Stochastic: if stochastic reaches overbought/oversold levels, signal will be triggered
  • ADX: if adx cross level and filtered with +DI and -DI for trend guidance, signal will be triggered
  • MACD: if macd crosses above sell level or below buy level(default 0)

you can choose the ones that align with your trading style and preferences.


2. Reliable Signal Generation: Don't miss out on potential trading opportunities. Smart Signals scans the market continuously, keeping a watchful eye on the selected indicators. When a signal is detected, you'll be instantly notified, ensuring that you never overlook a lucrative trade setup again. Stay ahead of the market with timely and accurate signals.

3. Customizable Trading Preferences: Smart Signals understands that every trader has unique strategies and risk appetites. You have the flexibility to customize the EA according to your preferences. If you prefer to manually execute trades, Smart Signals can provide you with reliable signals for analysis. On the other hand, if you prefer a more hands-off approach, you can grant Smart Signals permission to execute trades on your behalf, following your predefined rules and risk management settings.

4. Time Filter: Smart Signals offers a convenient time filter feature that allows you to define specific trading hours. By setting your preferred trading window, you can ensure that Smart Signals generates signals exclusively during that period. This feature is particularly beneficial for traders who have specific times when they want to focus on the market, eliminating unnecessary notifications outside of their preferred trading hours.

5. Time-Saving Automation: Bid farewell to the tedious hours spent on chart analysis. Smart Signals automates the process, saving you valuable time and effort. By harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology, you can free yourself from mundane tasks and focus on strategic decision-making, improving your overall trading efficiency.


Don't miss the opportunity to streamline your trading activities with Smart Signals. Invest in this powerful expert advisor today and unlock a new level of trading precision and automation. Boost your trading success and achieve your financial goals with Smart Signals by your side.


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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.78 (9)
Utilities
Duplicator for MetaTrader 5 — professional position duplicator inside one terminal A reliable Expert Advisor for traders who want to automatically duplicate already opened positions in MetaTrader 5, increase volume, apply custom lot settings, and manage duplicates with precise rules. It is a practical tool for manual trading, algorithmic systems, and flexible management of existing positions inside one terminal. Duplicator for MT5 does not open positions by its own trading strategy. Its role is
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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