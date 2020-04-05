Aegis XAU EA





Aegis Series Vol.5













Designed for today's XAUUSD market.

Aegis XAU EA is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe.

Unlike strategies that focus primarily on long historical performance, this EA places greater emphasis on recent market conditions. While extensive testing was performed over a 7-year period, the development process prioritized recent Forward Test results, the latest 2-year performance, and current market behavior to create a strategy better suited to today's trading environment.





Main Features

Optimized for XAUUSD

Recommended timeframe: M1

EMA Trend + Pullback Entry

ADX Trend Filter

ATR Volatility Filter

RSI Trend Confirmation

Optimized trading session (4:00 excluded)

One position at a time

Fixed lot operation





Recommended Environment

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

Recommended minimum balance: USD 4,000

Recommended preset: 🔵 Balanced (0.02 Lot)





Available Presets



🟢 Stable – 0.01 Lot

🔵 Balanced – 0.02 Lot (Recommended)

🟡 Growth – 0.03 Lot

🟠 Dynamic – 0.04 Lot

🔴 Aggressive – 0.05 Lot





🔵 Recommended Preset

Balanced (0.02 Lot)





7yearsForward 2026 (01/01~06/29) Initial

USD 4,000 USD 4,000 Forward

28 Months 6 Months PF

1.41 1.98 Max DD

15.24% 18.29% Trades 709 142 Profit

USD 8,256.48 USD 6868.93 Avg/Month

USD 295 USD 1144

Backtest



Backtest Period

2019/06/30 – 2026/06/29

Forward Test

From 2024/02/28

This EA has been evaluated using multiple test periods, including long-term historical testing, forward testing, and recent market performance. Development decisions were based on balancing profitability, drawdown, and trading frequency rather than optimizing for a single historical period.





Although higher Profit Factors were observed on some higher timeframes, the M1 timeframe was selected because it provided substantially more trading opportunities while maintaining a favorable balance between profitability and drawdown.





About This EA

Aegis XAU EA is intended for traders who prefer strategies that adapt to current market characteristics rather than relying only on long-term historical optimization.

As with any trading system, market conditions change over time and future performance cannot be guaranteed. Please test the EA on a demo account or with the free version before deciding whether it suits your trading style.

If you enjoy the EA, your support through renting or purchasing is greatly appreciated.

Thank you for using the Aegis Series.





Important Notice



Before using this EA on a live account, it is strongly recommended to test it on a demo account to ensure it matches your trading style and broker environment.

When trading on a live account, consider starting with a small position size, such as 0.01 lot, and gradually increase your lot size only after you have gained sufficient confidence in the EA's performance.

Although this EA has been extensively tested, financial markets are constantly changing and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and trade only with funds you can afford to risk.

By purchasing or using this EA, you acknowledge that all trading decisions and their results are your own responsibility.





Launch Promotion

This EA starts with a special introductory price.

As the number of downloads increases, the price will gradually increase.



