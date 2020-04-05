Aegis XAU EA

Aegis XAU EA


Aegis Series Vol.5




Designed for today's XAUUSD market.

Aegis XAU EA is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe.

Unlike strategies that focus primarily on long historical performance, this EA places greater emphasis on recent market conditions. While extensive testing was performed over a 7-year period, the development process prioritized recent Forward Test results, the latest 2-year performance, and current market behavior to create a strategy better suited to today's trading environment.


Main Features

Optimized for XAUUSD

Recommended timeframe: M1

EMA Trend + Pullback Entry

ADX Trend Filter

ATR Volatility Filter

RSI Trend Confirmation

Optimized trading session (4:00 excluded)

One position at a time

Fixed lot operation


Recommended Environment

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

Recommended minimum balance: USD 4,000

Recommended preset: 🔵 Balanced (0.02 Lot)


Available Presets

🟢 Stable – 0.01 Lot

🔵 Balanced – 0.02 Lot (Recommended)

🟡 Growth – 0.03 Lot

🟠 Dynamic – 0.04 Lot

🔴 Aggressive – 0.05 Lot


🔵 Recommended Preset 
Balanced (0.02 Lot)

7yearsForward   2026          (01/01~06/29)
Initial
  USD 4,000  USD 4,000
Forward
  28 Months  6 Months
PF
 1.41 1.98 
Max DD
 15.24% 18.29%
Trades 709 142 
Profit
 USD 8,256.48  USD 6868.93 
Avg/Month
 USD 295  USD 1144 
 

Backtest

Backtest Period

2019/06/30 – 2026/06/29

Forward Test

From 2024/02/28

This EA has been evaluated using multiple test periods, including long-term historical testing, forward testing, and recent market performance. Development decisions were based on balancing profitability, drawdown, and trading frequency rather than optimizing for a single historical period.


Although higher Profit Factors were observed on some higher timeframes, the M1 timeframe was selected because it provided substantially more trading opportunities while maintaining a favorable balance between profitability and drawdown.


About This EA
Aegis XAU EA is intended for traders who prefer strategies that adapt to current market characteristics rather than relying only on long-term historical optimization.

As with any trading system, market conditions change over time and future performance cannot be guaranteed. Please test the EA on a demo account or with the free version before deciding whether it suits your trading style.

If you enjoy the EA, your support through renting or purchasing is greatly appreciated.

Thank you for using the Aegis Series.


Important Notice

Before using this EA on a live account, it is strongly recommended to test it on a demo account to ensure it matches your trading style and broker environment.

When trading on a live account, consider starting with a small position size, such as 0.01 lot, and gradually increase your lot size only after you have gained sufficient confidence in the EA's performance.

Although this EA has been extensively tested, financial markets are constantly changing and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and trade only with funds you can afford to risk.

By purchasing or using this EA, you acknowledge that all trading decisions and their results are your own responsibility.


Launch Promotion
 This EA starts with a special introductory price.
As the number of downloads increases, the price will gradually increase.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
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