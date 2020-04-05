Aegis Bitcoin Trend

BTCJPY Specialization

This EA is specially optimized for BTCJPY and is not designed as a generic multi-currency EA.

The strategy has been developed specifically for the volatility and movement characteristics of the BTCJPY market.

Instead of excessive optimization, the focus was placed on:

Stability

Reproducibility

Adaptation to real market conditions

Long-term operation

Real Tick Forward Test – 1 Year

This EA has been tested using:

Real Tick data

1 year forward testing

BTCJPY M1 environment

The published results are based on forward test data using Real Tick simulation, not only OHLC optimization.

24-Hour BTCJPY Market Adaptation

Unlike strategies that rely on limited trading sessions, this EA is designed to operate across the full 24-hour BTCJPY market environment.

BTCJPY is a highly volatile market that moves continuously throughout the day.

This EA is designed to adapt to overall market movement and volatility rather than depending on a single trading session.

Recommended Starting Lot

Please start with 0.01 lots for initial testing and risk management.

BTCJPY is a highly volatile market.

Starting with a smaller lot size is recommended to better understand the EA behavior and risk profile.

Lot Optimization Results

Optimization tests from 0.01 to 0.20 lots were conducted.

Please refer to the lot optimization results according to your capital size and risk tolerance.

The EA maintains a relatively stable Profit Factor structure across different lot sizes.

Key Features

BTCJPY specialized strategy

Real Tick forward tested

Trend-following logic

Optimized for BTC volatility

Stable parameter structure

Designed for long-term operation

Important Notice

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Trading BTCJPY involves significant risk due to high volatility.

Please use proper risk management and test carefully before increasing lot sizes.



