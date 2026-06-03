DAX Expert Advisor

BTMNEXT DAX TRADER

BTMNEXT DAX TRADER is a professional automated trading system developed for the German stock index market (DAX / GER40 / DE40). The system utilizes advanced trading technologies and a dynamic position management structure designed to adapt to different market conditions.

BTMNEXT DAX TRADER features a hybrid trading approach capable of identifying both short-term market opportunities and stronger trending market movements. This allows the system to adapt to changing market environments and operate effectively under different trading scenarios.

BTMNEXT DAX Trader is designed to operate on the DAX (GER40) M5 timeframe.

Important: The EA is designed to run on a DAX (GER40) M5 chart. Using other timeframes may affect performance and signal accuracy.


Key Features

• Fully automated trade execution and management
• Short-term and trend-oriented trading approach
• Advanced position management system
• Intelligent profit protection mechanisms
• Dynamic risk management
• Session and market condition filters
• Mobile push notification support
• Detailed logging system
• Full MetaTrader 5 compatibility

BTMNEXT Manager Compatibility

BTMNEXT DAX TRADER can be used as a standalone trading solution or together with BTMNEXT Manager EA. This allows users to benefit from a more advanced position management and trade monitoring experience.

Users can choose to operate the system independently or integrate it within the broader BTMNEXT trading ecosystem.

Continuously Developed and Live-Tested

BTMNEXT DAX TRADER is not a system developed solely through theoretical testing. It is continuously improved and optimized based on long-term usage, real market conditions, and feedback gathered from live trading environments.

New updates are developed using practical trading experience and user feedback. Our goal is not simply to create a trading robot, but to build a sustainable and user-friendly trading ecosystem over the long term.

The BTMNEXT product family continues to evolve, and future updates will include additional improvements and enhancements.

Input Parameters

Lot Size
Defines the lot size used when opening new positions.

Premium Only
Allows the system to evaluate only the highest-quality trading opportunities.

Use External Manager
Designed for users who wish to use the system together with BTMNEXT Manager EA.

Use Session Filter
Restricts new trades to predefined trading sessions.

Enable Logs
Enables or disables expert log messages.

Use Push Notification
Enables or disables mobile push notifications.

More Information

The BTMNEXT product family is continuously developed and updated. Detailed product documentation, user guides, update notes, and information about other BTMNEXT solutions are available through the official BTMNEXT website.

Important Notice

Trading financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is strongly recommended to test the system on a demo account before using it on a live account.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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