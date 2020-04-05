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Stock Edge Fusion is an automated trading system for the US stock market that combines two independent strategies within a single solution. Each strategy implements a distinct market concept and can operate simultaneously, forming a balanced trading model. The system is built on a Plug & Play principle - just attach EA to any Stock chart (timeframe H1). You don't need any presets - all presets are inside.

Strategy Architecture

The system is based on a combination of two approaches: trading pullbacks and trading trends.

Strategy A — Stock Trader Pro



The first strategy is based on the Buy the Dip concept. It utilizes the typical behavior of the stock market, where growth occurs in impulses and corrections provide entry opportunities. Strategy based at Stock Trader Pro (product page >>), which has proven itself with stable performance since 2020 on real user accounts.

The system opens positions only during controlled pullbacks within a broader upward movement. Each entry is accompanied by a predefined level of risk. Unlike classic Buy & Hold, positions are not left unmanaged — every trade has a clear structure and a defined stop loss.

The strategy operates in a low-frequency mode, focusing on the quality of entries rather than the number of trades.