Gold Precision EA

Gold Precision EA – Intelligent XAUUSD Trading with Precision & Control

Works on 5 Minutes timeframe.

For Prop Firms and personal capital, Lowest drawdown.

🚀 Gold Precision  EA is a cutting-edge MT5 Expert Advisor built for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with precision and efficiency. Designed for traders who want consistent profits, controlled risk, and a fully automated trading experience, this EA applies a 5-candle pattern strategy with additional price-action filters to ensure only the best trades are executed.

EA has been created with Years of experience and very selective entries. It takes 5 - 20 trades a day on average. Only holds profits no loss holding which brings drawdown drastically down. 

🎯 Key Features of Gold Precision  EA:
 Advanced Entry Strategy – Price must move X pips within X minutes to confirm strong market direction.
 Smart Risk Management – Lot size is dynamically calculated based on your account balance and risk percentage.
 Custom Stop Loss & Take Profit – Set your preferred SL & TP for flexible risk-reward ratios.
 BreakEven & Trailing Stop Features – Protect profits and lock in gains automatically.
 Trade Cooldown Protection – Prevents back-to-back trading with a 5-minute cooldown timer after trade closure.
 One Trade at a Time – Ensures strict money management by allowing only one active trade per session.
 Designed for All Market Conditions – Whether you trade trends, reversals, or scalps, this EA adapts to your style.
 Set & Forget Trading – No need to monitor charts—just let the EA do the work!

📊 Maximize Your Gold Trading Profits with Gold Precision  EA!
💻 Works on MT5 | Fully Automated | Optimized for XAUUSD




Note: Follow screenshots for best settings. Works on 5 Minutes timeframe.

 

 

 


Recommended products
Formula One EA
Kwok Kit Lo
Experts
100% Algo trade default setting (XAUUSD , M1, Minimum Deposit: $1,000 )   following signal is using trusted borker (IC markets) MQL5 Singal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2315194 Formula One EA The Formula One EA represents a cutting-edge automated trading system specifically engineered for gold (XAUUSD) trading,leveraging sophisticated high-frequency strategies optimized for the one-minute timeframe. This advanced system has been meticulously designed to capitalize on rapid market movements
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Experts
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
EA Scalper BigBoss Ultra Z
Ipan Effendi
Experts
The BigBoss Ultra Z Scalper EA is an accurate scalping EA for EURUSD on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. BigBoss Scalper Ultra Z is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for precision scalping strategies on the EURUSD pair, running on the MetaTrader 5 platform with the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. This EA is designed for traders seeking fast execution and controlled risk management, as it uses a 12-pip Take Profit and 11-pip Stop Loss. Backtest Results (Metatrader 5 Strategy Tester): Profit of
EA OrgBaseHedge3
John Wangombe
Experts
This is an expert advisor meant to grow small accounts with low risk trading strategy, buit to trade ranging chart symbols and has a wide range of multipliers to grow with your account .  Trades with martinagale, grid and hedging to scalp the market,. Should trade with "ENABLE_TRAILING" in the inputs field turned to true. Fine tuning the inputs is also recommended depending on the chart to trade. kindly reachout for more advise and config after purchasing/subscribing to the EA. Trade safe...
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
ORB Master Breaker
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Configurable Opening Range Breakout EA Professional opening range breakout strategy with comprehensive filtering system and advanced risk management Strategy Overview This Expert Advisor implements the proven Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy, designed specifically for NYSE market hours. The EA identifies the opening range during the first 15 minutes after NYSE open and executes breakout trades when price moves beyond this range with confirmation. Core Features Risk Management Configurable
Dinosaur Hunter Pro
Cao Wang
Experts
This EA is named Dinosaur Hunter because it can capture very large trend, such as 5000-10000 points. DH trades infrequently as it patiently waits for the right market conditions. DH can load multiple currency pairs on a single chart to increase the number of trades. Live Signal This EA has been tested from 2015 to the present. The test used data from Dukascopy. If you trade on ICMarkets, you can directly use my configuration parameters. If you use other brokers, please test first. Trading Setti
Origin Gold SonicR
Dinh Hoan Luu
Experts
Origin Gold Sonic R EA – Automated Trading for XAU/USD (1H) Overview Origin Gold Sonic R EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe using the Sonic R Strategy. This EA intelligently combines trend analysis, volume-based confirmations, and dynamic support/resistance levels to enter and exit trades with precision. Key Features Fully Automated Trading – Executes buy and sell orders without manual intervention. Advanced Trend Detection – Uses moving
MT5 iBossTraderEA
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Experts
iBossTrader is unique Expert Advisor that continues the iBoss series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The iBossTrade is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs US30. EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD. XAUUSD. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 1999-2023 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no marting
Gold Engine Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Gold Engine Signal - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading System Gold Engine Signal is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) and other financial instruments using advanced confluence-based signal detection. This EA combines multiple technical indicators across different timeframes to identify high-probability trading opportunities with superior risk-to-reward ratios. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The system analyzes market conditions across three t
Deflection MT5
Dmitry Homenkov
Experts
Deflection MT5 (MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/63276 )   - a trend following expert advisor. It is based on strategy of searching entry points in the beginning of a trend. 2 EMA are used for a signal determination. Deflection has an adaptive system of profit and losses targets calculation which is based on current volatility. The control of risks is managed by TP/SL ratio and via setting risk per trade of a balance amount. Stop Loss and Take Profit targets in points are calc
Money Magnet
Farhad Kia
Experts
is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
FMAN ScalpXAU M1 Gold Scalping EA
Aan Sumanto
Experts
FMAN ScalpXAU M1: Dominate Gold with Precision Scalping. This Expert Advisor is engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) , combining lightning-fast execution with intelligent risk management to capture quick profits. Experience the power of advanced signal filtering, multi-timeframe confirmation, and a robust news protection system, all designed for consistent, risk-managed performance in the dynamic Gold market. Overview The FMAN ScalpXAU M1 isn't just another EA – it's a precision instrument crafted ex
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Missy Fab MT5 — automated trading system Missy Fab MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management techniques. It operates fully automatically and requires minimal trader involvement. IMPORTANT! After purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions. Why choose Missy Fab MT5? Market analysis: round-the-clock automated trading using built-in models. Flexibility: adapts to volatility and changing
Deep Pound MT5
Wai Choi Chow
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the revolutionary Expert Advisor for the MT5 trading platform: Deep Pound MT5. This cutting-edge trading expert advisor leverages state-of-the-art technology, incorporating a pre-trained Temporal Fusion Transformer (TFT) model based on deep learning principles to elevate your trading experience with GBPUSD to unprecedented levels. IMPORTANT! Due to market instability , this bot will temporarily not open any orders from December 15th to January 15th. Please check   comment details . 
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Experts
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Envelopes Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
AI forex robot is an advanced trading tool that utilizes sophisticated algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze market data and make informed trading decisions. One of the key indicators it uses is the envelopes indicator, which plots a pair of parallel lines, usually representing a standard deviation away from a moving average. This indicator helps the robot to identify potential trend reversals or breakouts by highlighting areas of support and resistance. By continuously monitorin
Golden Scalper EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Got it! Here's the concise English version for direct copy-paste: Golden Scalper EA is a fully automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to maximize efficiency with minimal risks. It utilizes advanced algorithms for analyzing candlestick patterns and filtering signals through a moving average (MA). Golden Scalper EA combines powerful analytics with flexible settings, making it an indispensable tool for traders of all experience levels. Advantages of Golden Scalper EA Powerful Candles
Moving Average Trading System
Lucrative Adventura, LLC
Experts
The Moving Average Trading System EA is a sophisticated automated trading solution specifically designed for futures and commodities markets. This Expert Advisor combines proven moving average crossover strategies with advanced risk management and margin control systems to deliver consistent, professional-grade trading performance. Key Features Triple Moving Average System : Fast MA, Slow MA, and Trend Filter for enhanced signal accuracy Advanced Risk Management : Dynamic position sizing with
Trader Code EA infinity profit MT5
Mr Sarut Panjan
Experts
Trader Code Expert MT5 is a fully automatic EA design for the     EURUSDm  currency with TF = M1 pair. Every orders are covered by        StopLoss  and       TakeProfit . This EA has no martingale, smart recovery, grid trading or averaging in this algorithm. This EA is can start with small balance (   more then 45 usd ). This EA should be set   lots 0.01 per 45 usd balance   This EA can set lot multipy step 1.0-2.5 (Defult is 1.0) This EA can set limit of lots between 1-infinity This EA can be s
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
Experts
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
Special Auto Trend Lines Trading Strategy
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
Experts
The Special Auto Trend Lines Trading Strategy is an advanced Forex EA robot that automates trend line analysis for trading decisions. It identifies trends, determines entry and exit points, and manages risk with precision. This automated approach enhances trading efficiency, reduces emotional biases, and aims for consistent profitability across various market conditions, making it a valuable tool for both novice and experienced traders alike.
TradeRanger MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
TradeRanger MT5 — automated trading system TradeRanger MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on key market patterns, such as price retracements after sharp movements. It operates automatically and does not require constant monitoring by the trader. To start, simply attach the EA to the AUDCAD chart — other pairs will be activated automatically. IMPORTANT! After purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions. Trading pairs AUDCAD NZDCA
Bollinger Bands PROject
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Bollinger Bands indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Bollinger Bands PROject EA adap
SmartInvest MT5
Alexandru Chirila
3 (1)
Experts
Smart Invest Basic (EA) employs an averaging strategy designed for long-term profitability with low risk. It operates by initiating trades and setting take profit levels. If the market quickly reaches the take profit point, it opens another trade upon the next candle's opening. Conversely, if the market moves against the trade, it employs an averaging technique to secure more favorable prices. The EA's primary approach involves using smaller lots to prevent significant drawdown during averaging,
GoldenMind EA
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
GoldenMind EA - Advanced Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor Overview GoldenMind EA is a sophisticated, low-latency scalping Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This EA employs momentum-based trading strategies to capitalize on short-term price movements with minimal market exposure. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution Optimized tick processing with minimal overhead ️ Low-latency order execution using MqlTradeRequest Circular buffer system for efficient price data managem
CoreFPS
Andriy Sydoruk
3.67 (6)
Experts
The Expert Advisor works with ticks on both netting and hedging account types. The internal algorithm uses a tick (not a bar) as a unit for analysis. The product works with 5-digit quotes. Requotes are critical. A broker with the minimum execution delay is required. The Expert Advisor does not use history stored in the database. It downloads history data online creating its own database stored in the internal memory. After the restart, the database is deleted and should be downloaded again. The
EA Martini MT5
Mikita Borys
Experts
EA Martini MT5 is a multifunctional Expert Advisor with a sophisticated position determination and tracking system. Builds very smart networks with and against the trend. Trading with the trend works in such a way that each new order is opened only if the previous order has Stop Loss at breakeven. Trading against the trend is carried out with the aim of closing unprofitable positions with a profit. You can always request technical support, settings and installation assistance in my profile. Adva
Buyers of this product also purchase
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.81 (36)
Experts
Important Information! Our team is divided by roles — developers focus on development and updates, while moderators help with EA installation and setup. Our moderators are here to assist you and answer any questions you may have: Zolia (Taiwan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (England) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo     Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (any) Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support         YES Minimum deposit 500   USD (or equivalent in anoth
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (335)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. Quantum Queen has proven itself to be the best GOLD EA ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted price .   The p
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.88 (34)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (10)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.75 (12)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (484)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan or Quantum King for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click H
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   Remstone Prime The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter.  Q1 price: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K. Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. Join a growing community of successful trader
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (9)
Experts
Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existed in retail forex trading until now. Syna works seamlessly with AiQ, Mean Machine GPT, or multiple instances o
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (121)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (28)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hed
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Experts
Only 1 copies left at $599 Next price: $699 No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the market at the best possible levels with high precision. Exactly how you like it, bro! Now let’s break it down. F
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4.2 (5)
Experts
Price: 606$ -> 808$ Signal:   ENEA How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevaili
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.28 (32)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (3)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 The most advanced release of our EA so far, rebuilt with fully integrated AI decision-making , multi-AI voting , and dynamic trading logic . Now it’s not only designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on M1, but also supports BTCUSD  and ETHUSD  with high-frequency entries, smart risk management, and full adaptability. This EA combines OpenRouter-connected FREE AIs with advanced filters for precision trading in any market condition. Interactive Manual V10.1 and presets: https://w
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.56 (18)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.62 (26)
Experts
NEXUS: an Expert Advisor that evolves with the market New: A new set for XAUUSD is also available. Important: if you rent NEXUS and do not obtain the expected returns, send me a message and we will extend your rental period by doubling the time with no questions asked . My priority is that you can test it calmly and evaluate it under real conditions. > All content (sets, guide, support, FAQ, and updates) is centralized in the NEXUS HUB: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764411 Many EAs work un
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.51 (133)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (24)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.23 (35)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.71 (14)
Experts
VectorPrime — Algorithmic System with Multi-Layered Vector Logic VectorPrime is an autonomous trading system engineered for structured execution under multi-timeframe market conditions. At its core lies the concept of vector analysis, where price dynamics are decomposed into directional impulses and matrix-based structures. The system interprets market flow not as isolated signals, but as interconnected vectors forming a coherent market map. Key modules of VectorPrime: Vector Dynamics Engine — i
Liquid Pours Xtreme
POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
3.67 (3)
Experts
Liquid Pours Xtreme EA is an Expert Advisor that automates trading based on liquidity patterns while combining configurable risk management with broad flexibility in its settings. Key Features 1. Liquidity Patterns and Customizable Trading Hours Scheduled Detection: Captures price action at two user-defined time intervals ( LiquidityHour1, LiquidityMin1 and LiquidityHour2, LiquidityMin2 ). Trading Signals: Generates buy or sell signals based on liquidity variations at key moments, without rely
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3 (27)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.36 (14)
Experts
I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link So, I created the Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" based on my original algorithm for identifying and trading MACD divergences. This is an automated trading system that: Complies with regulations of US, European, and Asian brokers (work
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review