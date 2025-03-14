Gold Precision EA – Intelligent XAUUSD Trading with Precision & Control

Works on 5 Minutes timeframe.

For Prop Firms and personal capital, Lowest drawdown.

🚀 Gold Precision EA is a cutting-edge MT5 Expert Advisor built for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with precision and efficiency. Designed for traders who want consistent profits, controlled risk, and a fully automated trading experience, this EA applies a 5-candle pattern strategy with additional price-action filters to ensure only the best trades are executed.

EA has been created with Years of experience and very selective entries. It takes 5 - 20 trades a day on average. Only holds profits no loss holding which brings drawdown drastically down.

🎯 Key Features of Gold Precision EA:

✅ Advanced Entry Strategy – Price must move X pips within X minutes to confirm strong market direction.

✅ Smart Risk Management – Lot size is dynamically calculated based on your account balance and risk percentage.

✅ Custom Stop Loss & Take Profit – Set your preferred SL & TP for flexible risk-reward ratios.

✅ BreakEven & Trailing Stop Features – Protect profits and lock in gains automatically.

✅ Trade Cooldown Protection – Prevents back-to-back trading with a 5-minute cooldown timer after trade closure.

✅ One Trade at a Time – Ensures strict money management by allowing only one active trade per session.

✅ Designed for All Market Conditions – Whether you trade trends, reversals, or scalps, this EA adapts to your style.

✅ Set & Forget Trading – No need to monitor charts—just let the EA do the work!

📊 Maximize Your Gold Trading Profits with Gold Precision EA!

💻 Works on MT5 | Fully Automated | Optimized for XAUUSD







Note: Follow screenshots for best settings. Works on 5 Minutes timeframe.



