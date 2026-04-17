Throw Tweezers Pro Mabrouk

  • Indicators
  • Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
    Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed

    Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed

    • MQL5 Algorithmic Developer & Trader at  Freelance
    • Egypt
    • 4183
    5 (6)
    I am a specialized MQL5 Developer with a focus on building high-precision Expert Advisors (EAs) and technical indicators for MetaTrader 5. My approach combines advanced market concepts like Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) with rigorous algorithmic logic to deliver reliable
    42 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
Name: 1-Throw Tweezers Pro Mabrouk
Full Description:
Capture high-precision market reversals with the 1-Throw Tweezers Pro, a professional Price Action tool designed to identify the elite "Tweezer Top" and "Tweezer Bottom" patterns. Unlike standard indicators, V1.0 uses a strict validation engine to ensure every signal represents a true institutional price rejection.
What Makes the PRO Version Different?
Dynamic Wick Filter: Detects real price exhaustion by filtering out candles with small wicks. You define the minimum rejection strength.
Smart Gap Technology: The algorithm can detect tweezers even if there is a minor consolidation candle between the peaks, catching high-quality setups missed by others.
Structural Trend Filter: Every signal is cross-checked against the previous price wave to ensure the pattern occurs at a significant swing high or low.
Precision Timing: Built-in countdown alert that triggers seconds before the candle closes, allowing you to enter the market at the perfect moment.
Why Trade Tweezers?
Tweezer patterns are among the most reliable candlestick formations used by professional bank traders. They signify a definitive failure of the market to push price further, leading to explosive reversals.
Key Settings:
MaxDifferenceBetweenTops: Set the tolerance for how "level" the tops/bottoms should be.
TrendScanBars: Higher values ensure signals only appear at major turning points.
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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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Daniel Stein
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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