Gold MACrossover RSI EA

AutoTrader Pro EA – Professional Automated Trading Robot





Description:

AutoTrader Pro EA is a fully-featured automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5. It opens Buy and Sell trades alternately automatically without relying on complex indicators. The EA includes automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect your capital and secure consistent profits.





Key Features:





Automatic Buy/Sell trade execution in alternating order.





Adjustable maximum number of open positions.





Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated in points.





Alerts on trade opening.





Auto-updating expiry date to prevent the EA from stopping unexpectedly.





Easy-to-use settings to customize lot size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and maximum positions.









Benefits:

Perfect for traders who want fully automated trading with capital protection, without constantly monitoring the market or dealing with complex indicators.





Expiry Duration: 1 or 2 years, with automatic date renewal to ensure continuous operation.