Name: 1-Throw Tweezers Pro Mabrouk

Full Description:

Capture high-precision market reversals with the 1-Throw Tweezers Pro, a professional Price Action tool designed to identify the elite "Tweezer Top" and "Tweezer Bottom" patterns. Unlike standard indicators, V1.0 uses a strict validation engine to ensure every signal represents a true institutional price rejection.

What Makes the PRO Version Different?

Dynamic Wick Filter: Detects real price exhaustion by filtering out candles with small wicks. You define the minimum rejection strength.

Smart Gap Technology: The algorithm can detect tweezers even if there is a minor consolidation candle between the peaks, catching high-quality setups missed by others.

Structural Trend Filter: Every signal is cross-checked against the previous price wave to ensure the pattern occurs at a significant swing high or low.

Precision Timing: Built-in countdown alert that triggers seconds before the candle closes, allowing you to enter the market at the perfect moment.

Why Trade Tweezers?

Tweezer patterns are among the most reliable candlestick formations used by professional bank traders. They signify a definitive failure of the market to push price further, leading to explosive reversals.

Key Settings:

MaxDifferenceBetweenTops: Set the tolerance for how "level" the tops/bottoms should be.

TrendScanBars: Higher values ensure signals only appear at major turning points.