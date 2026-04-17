Throw Tweezers Pro Mabrouk

Name: 1-Throw Tweezers Pro Mabrouk
Full Description:
Capture high-precision market reversals with the 1-Throw Tweezers Pro, a professional Price Action tool designed to identify the elite "Tweezer Top" and "Tweezer Bottom" patterns. Unlike standard indicators, V1.0 uses a strict validation engine to ensure every signal represents a true institutional price rejection.
What Makes the PRO Version Different?
Dynamic Wick Filter: Detects real price exhaustion by filtering out candles with small wicks. You define the minimum rejection strength.
Smart Gap Technology: The algorithm can detect tweezers even if there is a minor consolidation candle between the peaks, catching high-quality setups missed by others.
Structural Trend Filter: Every signal is cross-checked against the previous price wave to ensure the pattern occurs at a significant swing high or low.
Precision Timing: Built-in countdown alert that triggers seconds before the candle closes, allowing you to enter the market at the perfect moment.
Why Trade Tweezers?
Tweezer patterns are among the most reliable candlestick formations used by professional bank traders. They signify a definitive failure of the market to push price further, leading to explosive reversals.
Key Settings:
MaxDifferenceBetweenTops: Set the tolerance for how "level" the tops/bottoms should be.
TrendScanBars: Higher values ensure signals only appear at major turning points.
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Индикаторы
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Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
Gold Sentinel AI - Product Description Gold Sentinel AI is an automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5, specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The underlying strategy is strictly rule-based, combining structural price breakouts with algorithmic risk management. Core Strategy and Logic The Expert Advisor identifies trading opportunities using a 24-period Donchian Channel structural breakout on the hourly chart. To ensure high-probability execution, trades are fi
BTC Quantum Predator
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
Title: BTC Quantum Predator MT5 ​Subtitle: High-Precision Bitcoin & Forex Trend Hunter by Mabrouk Mahdy ​Product Description: ​BTC Quantum Predator is an advanced algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to tackle the high volatility of the Cryptocurrency market, with a primary focus on Bitcoin (BTCUSD). Developed by Mabrouk Mahdy, this Expert Advisor uses a sophisticated blend of volatility-based envelopes and momentum filtering to identify high-probability breakout trades. ​Unlike s
Titanium News Sniper
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
Sniper AI is a professional-grade trading system specifically designed to dominate the market during high-impact news events. Unlike traditional bots that gamble on news, this Expert Advisor uses advanced Liquidity Sweep Logic and Volatility Analysis to identify institutional "traps" and trade alongside Smart Money. ​Why Titanium News Sniper AI? ​Smart Liquidity Detection: It identifies key pools (Buy Stops/Sell Stops) and waits for a "Sweep" before entering. ​Anti-Spike Protection: Uses an ATR-
Titanium Guard Pro AI
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
English Description) Title: Titanium Guard Pro - The Ultimate Equity Protection Shield Tired of losing your gains to market volatility or emotional trading? Stop worrying! Titanium Guard Pro is your professional "Safety Switch." It monitors your account equity 24/7. The moment your pre-set Profit Target or Max Loss percentage is hit, it instantly flattens all positions and deletes pending orders to secure your capital. Key Benefits: Automated Risk Control: Set your Daily Profit & Loss limits an
Titanium Prop Guard Pro
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
Titanium Prop Guard Pro is a high-precision trading algorithm specifically engineered to meet the rigorous drawdown requirements of modern Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, E8, MyForexFunds, etc.). It focuses on the XAUUSD (Gold) market, utilizing a refined Price Action breakout logic that targets high-volatility moves while maintaining a strict "Safety-First" architecture. Why Choose Titanium Prop Guard Pro? Prop-Firm Ready: With a verified maximum drawdown of 15.86% during high-volatility periods,
Golden Ratio Algo V3
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
GOLDEN RATIO ALGO V3 is a sophisticated automated trading system engineered specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It utilizes a high-probability trend-following strategy based on daily price action levels. Key Technical Features: Precision Entry Engine: Triggers trades based on Daily High/Low breakouts, ensuring entries align with institutional liquidity. Automated Risk Management: Dynamic lot sizing calculated as a percentage of account equity (InpRiskPercent) to safeguard capital. Advanced Trailing
MabroukPro Reversal Master EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
Overview: The MabroukPro Reversal Master EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It intelligently identifies high-probability mean-reversion opportunities using a unique combination of trend filtering (Moving Average) and momentum analysis (RSI). This EA is engineered for traders seeking consistent gains with robust risk control. Key Features: Smart Mean Reversion Logic: Utilizes a custom algorithm to spot optimal entry points when prices deviate signific
Renko Pro V7 Final
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
GOLD RENKO HUNTER PRO V7 - 99% QUALITY BACKTESTED EA FOR XAUUSD!  Are you tired of endless losses in the volatile Gold market? Introducing the Gold Renko Hunter Pro V7, an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously designed to capitalize on Gold's powerful trends using intelligent Renko brick analysis. Why Choose Gold Renko Hunter Pro V7? * Proven Profitability: Achieve consistent gains with an impressive +11,000 USD Net Profit on a 10,000 USD initial deposit, validated by 99% History Quality backt
Mabrouk Fixed Ultimate Recovery EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
Description: Mabrouk PRO Martingale is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed for traders who seek consistent growth with extreme risk control. This EA is the result of rigorous optimization, achieving a 0% Maximal Drawdown in extensive backtesting while maintaining high profitability. Key Features: Drawdown Heritage: Optimized to handle market volatility without stressing your account. Smart Recovery Logic: Uses an advanced grid system with a 1.5x multiplier to exit trades in pr
XAU Trend Evolution PRO
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
Description: XAU Trend Evolution PRO is an automated trading system specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 4-Hour (H4) timeframe. This Expert Advisor focuses on capital preservation and steady growth by identifying and following established medium-term trends using a dual-filter approach (EMA and RSI Momentum). Unlike aggressive scalpers, this EA values stability. It operates purely on price action at the opening of a new bar, eliminating noise and ensuring high modeling quality during
Mabrouk Gold SMC Pro Investor Edition
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
Master the Gold Market with Mabrouk Gold SMC Pro – The Investor’s Ultimate Choice! Mabrouk Gold SMC Pro is a premium algorithmic trading system engineered for traders who demand institutional-grade precision and absolute capital protection. Specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), this EA utilizes Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to identify high-probability liquidity sweeps, ensuring you enter the market only when the odds are in your favor. Proven Performance & Stability: Zero Drawdown Potential:
Gold Hunter Aggressive
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
Gold Hunter Aggressive  is a specialized automated trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the H1 timeframe. Unlike high-frequency EAs that gamble with account capital, Whale Gold utilizes a Precision Ghost-Signal Engine to identify high-probability momentum shifts before executing real trades. Core Strategy The EA operates on a sophisticated Virtual Breakout Logic. It monitors price action through "Ghost Signals" to gauge market strength. A real position is only ope
Mabrouk Institutional Sniper
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
Mabrouk Institutional Sniper V1.40 – Pass Your Prop Firm Challenges! Unlock Institutional Grade Trading with the Most Stable RSI-Liquidity Algorithm on the Market. Are you tired of experts that draw down your account or fail prop firm consistency rules? Mabrouk Institutional Sniper is engineered specifically for traders who demand high precision, low risk, and professional money management. Why Choose Mabrouk Institutional Sniper? Prop Firm Ready: Built-in Daily Loss Protection (set at 3% by de
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