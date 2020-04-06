XAU Gold Trend Expert

The EA uses a sophisticated "Triple-Filter" logic to identify high-probability entries:
Trend Alignment: Uses a Dual EMA (50/200) Crossover system to identify the dominant market direction. It only trades in the direction of the long-term trend.
Momentum Filter: Incorporates the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to ensure the price has enough velocity to reach its target, avoiding "flat" or sideways markets.
Bar Execution: Operates strictly on New Bar Openings, which filters out market noise and spikes that often trigger false signals.
Professional Risk Management
Safety First: Every trade is automatically protected with a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Smart Lot Sizing: Includes a dynamic lot calculation engine that risks a fixed percentage of your balance (e.g., 1% per trade).
Validation Ready: Optimized to pass MQL5 validation tests, including margin checks for low-leverage accounts.
Account Protection: Does not use dangerous recovery methods. It follows a "one trade at a time" philosophy to preserve capital.
Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M15
Minimum Balance: $100
Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Low Spread recommended.
Key Features
Fully Automated: Set it up once and let the algorithm handle the execution.
Alert System: Get instant terminal alerts when a trade is opened.
Plug & Play: Optimized default settings—no complex configuration required.
Prop Firm Ready: Perfect for traders looking to pass funded challenges with consistent, low-drawdown growth.
How to Install
Open your MT5 Terminal and go to File > Open Data Folder.
Place the .ex5 file in MQL5/Experts.
Restart MT5 and drag the EA onto an XAUUSD M15 chart.
Enable "Allow Algo Trading" in the EA settings and the terminal toolbar.
Disclaimer
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Gold is a highly volatile asset; always start on a demo account to understand the EA's behavior before going live.
Would you like me to add a "Frequently Asked Questions" section to this description to help reduce support messages from buyers?
Recommended products
Liquidity Map
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Liquidity Map  Overview The Liquidity Map indicator is an advanced visualization tool based on ICT Smart Money Concepts . It automatically identifies daily Buy Zones , Sell Zones , and Liquidity Levels , showing where price is likely to reverse or continue based on institutional order flow. It calculates key levels from the daily session — such as the previous day’s high, low, and midpoint — then derives a premium (sell bias) and discount (buy bias) structure. When price trades into these mapped
AutoChannels
Thekeunpie
Indicators
"Manual channel drawing? Not anymore. Let the market structure reveal itself automatically." "Track long-term price zones 24/7, in real-time." Real Trader Pain Points Identifying pivot points manually takes   huge time   and   effort Difficult to adapt to   high volatility   and pinpoint   reliable channels Copy Ideas "Markets never sleep. Why should your analysis stop?" "Dozens of assets a day—how do you keep up?" Core Claim AutoChannels   automatically reads market structure , reducin
Moving Pivot Average Fibonacci MT5
Daifallah Alamri
Indicators
Moving pivot Average Fibonacci The  indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator determines the moving Fibonacci levels for the day or any time interval to assess the price movement range from the time average. The indicator helps predict the expected high or low for the day based on historical time data. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and use it in a variety of trading strategies. If you have any question about the
Signal Eskiya mt5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Signal Eskiya, in addition to channel lines, reflects entry signals in the form of arrows. Trading strategies using the channel indicator belong to the classic methods of technical analysis, are easy to execute, and therefore available even to beginners. Price ranges work equally well on any trading assets and timeframes, they can be used both independently and with additional confirmation from oscillators and market volumes. American traders say: “Trend is your friend”, which means “Trend is
Probability Range Bands
Florian Nuebling
Indicators
The indicator ‘Probability Range Bands’ gives a prediction of the amount, how much the asset is moving from its current price. The range bands give probabilities, that the candle close will not exceed this certain price level. It is also called the expected move for the current candle close.   This Indicator is based on statistical methods, probabilities and volatility. Asset price is assumed to follow a log-normal distribution. Therefore, log returns are used in this indicator to determine the
Double Fractal Entry Bot
Denys Babiak
Experts
Double Fractal Entry Bot trades automatically using fractal breakouts or rebounds. It detects precise entry points, places SL and TP based on market structure, and includes logic to manage risk and avoid false signals. Simple, smart, and powerful. This product is also available for MetaTrader 4 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143609 Double Fractal Entry Bot is an intelligent trading robot based on the proven logic of the Double Fractal Entry indicator. It analyzes price using upper a
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
Experts
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: A Professional Trend Reversal Trading System. What is DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN? DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN  is a  trend reversal trading system  designed to  automatically open and close trades  when a market trend shifts direction. It is  compatible with all trading instruments and brokers , including  Forex  and  Synthetic Indices . Key Features at a Glance Automatic detection of trend reversals  for precise trade entries and exits. Works on any symbol and  any broker . Clear visual
Dynamic SR Levels Pro
Vinutthapon Bumroong
Indicators
Title: Dynamic SR Levels Pro Short Description: A next-generation, multi-timeframe Support & Resistance indicator that automatically detects, adapts, and invalidates key price zones based on real-time market volatility. Stop guessing, start seeing. Full Description: Tired of manually drawing support and resistance lines that quickly become outdated? Dynamic SR Levels Pro is the ultimate solution for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and a clean, clutter-free chart. This is not just ano
FIBO Trend PRO mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator allows you to instantly determine the current trend by color and FIBO levels. Higher Timeframe the panel shows the current trend of higher periods, helping to determine the strength of the trend. Trade according to the trend when changing the color of candles or trade against the trend when the price hit the extreme levels of the FIBO Trend PRO  indicator   Advantages of the FIBO Trend PRO Indicator never repaint and does not change their values Very easy to use and intuitive Appl
Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile Robust robot with several configurations available,  Use with BTC on a 10-minute timeframe with the settings in the screenshot below. When purchasing the expert robot, you have the right to request modifications to continue improving the bot. Key Features Moving Average Crossover Strategy : The EA uses two moving averages (MA1 and MA2) to generate trading signals. A crossover of the faster MA (MA1) above or below the slower MA (MA2) triggers a trad
SpikeHunter
Franklin Cornelio Perez Colina
Indicators
Este es un indicador que trabaja en indices BOOM 1000 y su equivalente en Weltrade Gain 1200. Basicamente trabaja en temporalidad de 15 minutos y su objetivo es cazar spikes. Se recomienda la temporalidad de 15 minutos por que genera un poco mas de precision. Se recomienda indices que general altos spikes, como el BOOM 1000. Lo interesante de cazar spikes es que se puede gestionar el riesgo. La configuracion ideal para BOOM 1000 y Gain 1200  es la que esta por defecto.
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 for introduction,  It will increase by 100 per month until it reaches $1298 Automated Trading Bot for XAUUSD (GOLD)  . Connect this bot to your XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 charts and let it trade automatically with a proven strategy! Designed for traders seeking simple yet efficient automation, this bot executes trades based on a combination of technical indicators and price action, optimized for low to medium spreads. How Does the Bot Work? Recommended
Optimal F Service
Semen Racheev
Utilities
Optimal F Service Application Type: Service Application Functions: Calculation of the optimal fraction and trade volume to achieve maximum growth of the equity curve, based on the results of previous trades. About this app Capital management is the most crucial and often underestimated component of any trading system. Proper capital management can enhance—and sometimes significantly improve—the performance of your trading algorithm. This application automatically calculates the optimal fractio
ABC Indicator
Denys Babiak
Indicators
The ABC Indicator analyzes the market through waves, impulses, and trends, helping identify key reversal and trend-change points. It automatically detects waves A, B, and C, along with stop-loss and take-profit levels. A reliable tool to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of your trading. This product is also available for MetaTrader 4 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128179 Key Features of the Indicator: 1. Wave and Trend Identification:    - Automatic detection of waves based on mov
BtcAI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
Experts
please live the message after purchase to receive the gift  BTC AI Trading Bot - Advanced Crypto Trading with AI Integration channels link: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/btcai  IMPORTANT BACKTEST NOTICE This Expert Advisor uses different strategies for backtesting versus live trading: - Backtest Mode: Utilizes a simplified strategy based on traditional technical indicators - Live Trading: Employs full AI analysis including market sentiment, news impact, and complex pattern recognition - Ba
Aliens dougkang de moviles
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Tomamos 5 medios móviles las unimos en una la cual suavizamos y volvemos a suavizar, resultando un mega suavizador de medios móviles suavizadas. Indicador de mql5 funciona en cualquier broker y para todos los tiempos, siendo el mas optimo el de 5, 15 a mas. Funciona mejor en grupo consigo misma osea poner uno de 14 y otro de 50 y 400,, así se observa mejor su desempeño.
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
Introducing SchermanActionPro: The New Automated Trading Bot from Automatictrading Automatictrading is proud to present SchermanActionPro! Featured Features:  • Configurable Indicators: Adjust the averages and the number of candles according to Ivan's recommendations.  • Operational Flexibility: Choose between purchases and sales.  • Profit Taking: Fixed options, based on ATR or contrary signal.  • Loss Stop: Configurable fixed, according to ATR or by contrary signal.  • Lot Types: Fixed lot se
SMA Fibonacci EA
Christoph Kreher
Experts
Simple EA with 1 SMA and Fibonacci. The Expertadvisor opens positions in the direction of the trend when price levels have exceeded or fallen below the Fibonacci levels. It depends on the market in question and which parameters to use. The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization runs consume little time. A news filter and filter by day of the week are built in.
BaiHu S1
Jing Bo Wu
Experts
This EA combines market structure analysis with candlestick pattern analysis to identify high-probability entry points in ranging markets. It intelligently analyzes the highs and lows of consolidation ranges based on market structure and enters the market when reversal candlestick patterns appear. The EA also includes intelligent risk allocation logic that adjusts lot sizes according to trend strength and recent price action. The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price
Alphabet AI MT5
Sergei Pomytkin
3.43 (7)
Experts
Alphabet AI is an advisor that works on the mean reversion strategy - this means that it uses the natural property of markets to return to their average values ​​after strong deviations. The algorithm constantly analyzes the current price of the asset, comparing it with the calculated average levels. When the price deviates significantly from its average value, the advisor interprets this as a signal for action: when the upper limit is exceeded, it opens short positions, expecting a price decre
AI Rsi PRO
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
AI RSI PRO — Evolution of a Classic. It is from the EA AI PRO series, which means the code is 100% designed and written by Artificial Intelligence, and equipped with 24 different position management functions of institutional level, AI RSI PRO — Evolution of the Mean Reversion Strategy This is a professional trading algorithm that turns the legendary RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator from a simple oscillator into a high-precision sniper system thanks to additional signal confirmation by a
SMC Workflow Auto EA
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Experts
English – Product Description (V1.42) SMC Workflow Auto EA — SR / OB / FVG with BOS–CHOCH Confirmation Smart-Money-Concepts Expert Advisor that trades only when a clean SMC setup appears: Order-Block retest after Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) confirmation, with optional SR and Fair Value Gap (FVG) confluence. The EA uses pending limit orders, fixed SL/TP or RR-based exits, step-lock trailing and strict risk-controls designed to pass broker validation. What it does Detects swing structure usi
FREE
Fibonacci On Time
Matus German
Indicators
Simple indicator to calculate fibonacci retracement levels on time. Add to chart and move trend line to set the fibonacci retracement levels. Inputs Levels  - levels for which to calculate values, separated by space, default are fibonacci levels Show time  - if true, time will be shown on levels Show date  - if true, date will be shown on levels Show fibonacci level  - if true, value of levels will be shown Fibonacci lines color  - color of levels Trend line color  - color of trend line which de
FREE
Neuron for EURUSD
Dmitriy Antsiferov
Experts
Shoulder 1:500 0.01 - Lot of the first warrant for each Control Balance of $ a deposit 100 - Maximum lot 50 - Stop Loss in points 20 - Take Profit in points 40 - Distance to the averaging warrant in points 400 - The size of means for calculation of the first lot 2 - Multiplication coefficient for the warrant   124 - Magic number false is Printing of notices 0 - The commission for a tester and optimization
DM IND Exclusive
Sergio Vidal Prado
Indicators
Indicador Para Opções Binarias. Indicator for Binary Options Usa dois gales. Instalar em mt5 Esse indicador é para ser usado no tempo de vela de 5 minutos e em M5. Este também funciona em M1, porém é mais eficiente em M5. Só descompactar e copiar os arquivos na pasta de dados do seu MT5. Arquivos indicator na pasta MQL5 - Indicator. Baixe também a Media Movel totalmente gratis: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/50400 Esse Indicador é para a próxima vela. Apareceu a seta, só aguardar a próx
You shall not pass MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
You shall not pass - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This system detects the ranges between the end of the American session and the beginning of the Asian session, operating thinking that the volume of the market will not be able to maintain the break of the support or resistance, thinking that this break. To adapt to the different schedules of the different brokers, you have to set the closing time of the American session of your broker in the configuratio
B4S Adaptive YAxis Scaling
Henry Waribu Macharia
Indicators
Product Description: Adaptive Y-Axis Scaling is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to enhance your trading experience by providing precise control over the Y-axis (price) scaling of your charts. This innovative tool allows you to customize the price scaling by specifying the number of pips from the visible chart's highs and lows. The calculated price range from this input is then used to set the maximum and minimum prices for the open chart, ensuring an optimized and comprehensive view of market
FREE
CrossMaster PRO
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicators
CrossMaster PRO – Where Trends Reveal Themselves CrossMaster PRO is a precision-built indicator designed to identify critical moments where market direction begins to shift. By monitoring the interaction between two moving averages, it delivers clear signals exactly when timing matters most. Built for traders who value clarity over noise, this tool transforms simple crossovers into actionable insights, supported by intelligent alerts and a clean visual structure. Core Advantages Real-time detec
Pro Break Point
Nuttakarn Tungoon
Indicators
PRO BREAK POINT Indicator It helps traders identify Breakout points , analyze market trends , and find precise entry and exit opportunities. The indicator automatically provides: Entry Points (Buy/Sell) Take Profit levels (TP1 / TP2 / TP3) Stop Loss (SL) Support & Resistance zones Real-time Trend and Momentum analysis Perfect for both beginners and professional traders . Main Components 1. Breakout Zone Highlights the zone where the price breaks out of support or resistance.
Alfred Marshall AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Marshall AI - The Perfect Balance in Automated Trading After years of in-depth study of financial markets and Alfred Marshall's economic principles , we present a masterpiece that fuses the theory of supply and demand coupled with the differential relativity of different markets with cutting-edge artificial intelligence and never-before-seen techniques. This is not just a trading system - it is the evolution of economic analysis, manipulated and designed by AI to redefine value and skyrocket y
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
More from author
Titanium Algo Guard Pro
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
​اسم المنتج: Titanium Algo Guard Lite (مجاني) ​الوصف: روبوت تداول آلي مصمم خصيصاً للمتداولين الذين يبحثون عن الأمان والاستقرار. يعتمد "Titanium Algo Guard" على استراتيجية تداول ذكية تعتمد على حركة السعر (Price Action) مع نظام صارم لإدارة المخاطر لضمان حماية حسابك من التقلبات العنيفة. ​المميزات الرئيسية: ​إدارة مخاطر متقدمة: يقوم الروبوت بحساب حجم اللوت تلقائياً بناءً على رصيد حسابك ليتوافق مع شروط البروكر. ​حماية من "Stop Out": نظام ذكي يمنع استنزاف الهامش ويضمن بقاء الحساب آمناً حتى في أصعب ظر
FREE
Gold Vortex Safe Manager
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Description: Smart Trade Manager Safe is a simple and safe automated trading robot for MT5, designed for both beginners and professional traders. It automatically opens buy trades while managing risk with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit. Features: Automatically opens buy trades on any currency pair. Manages risk with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. Uses a unique Magic Number to distinguish its trades. Works on any timeframe and major Forex pairs. Lightweight and does not consume s
Auto Expiry Update EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Auto-Expiry Update EA – Professional Automated Trading Robot Description: Auto-Expiry Update EA is a fully-featured trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically opens Buy and Sell trades alternately without the need for complex indicators. The EA comes with an automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit system to protect your capital and secure consistent profits. Key Features: Automatic Buy/Sell trade execution in alternating order. Adjustable maximum number of open positions. Automa
Gold MACrossover RSI EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
AutoTrader Pro EA – Professional Automated Trading Robot Description: AutoTrader Pro EA is a fully-featured automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5. It opens Buy and Sell trades alternately automatically without relying on complex indicators. The EA includes automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect your capital and secure consistent profits. Key Features: Automatic Buy/Sell trade execution in alternating order. Adjustable maximum number of open positions. Automatic Stop Loss and Tak
Aura Gold Scalper X
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Aura Gold Scalper X is a sophisticated and reliable Expert Advisor specifically optimized for scalping XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 and M15 timeframes. Key Features: Advanced Moving Average Crossover strategy combined with RSI filter to eliminate false signals and capture high-probability trades Intelligent risk management with customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and lot sizing No dangerous techniques like Martingale or Grid – focuses on consistent, long-term profitability One trade at a time for preci
Gold Vortex AI
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
بناءً على الكود الذي صممناه بلغة MQL5، إليك وصفاً احترافياً وشاملاً لهذا الروبوت (Expert Advisor) لتعرف كيف يعمل، وما هي فلسفته في التداول، وكيف تديره: اسم الروبوت: Gold Vortex AI - Pro Edition 1. الفلسفة الاستراتيجية (Trading Logic) يعتمد الروبوت على استراتيجية "الارتداد من القمم والقيعان" (Mean Reversion) مدمجة مع "فلتر الزخم" (Momentum Filter). تحديد النطاق: يستخدم مؤشر Bollinger Bands لتحديد حدود حركة السعر. عندما يخرج السعر عن هذه الحدود، يُعتبر الذهب في حالة "تطرف سعري". تأكيد الانعكاس: ل
Gold Trend Pullback EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Gold Trend Pullback EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5. The EA trades with the main trend using a pullback strategy based on: EMA 200 for trend direction EMA 50 for pullback entry RSI for confirmation ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss Key Features: Trades only XAUUSD Optimized for M15 timeframe One trade at a time (safe trading) Risk-based lot calculation (1% by default) Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit (1:2 RR) No martingale – No g
XAU Smart Trend EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Here is a professional and compelling description of your Expert Advisor in English. You can use this for the MQL5 Market, a GitHub README, or your Personal Portfolio. XAU/USD Trend Master EA High-Precision Gold Trading Solution XAU/USD Trend Master is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the M15 timeframe. The EA combines institutional trend-following logic with momentum filtering and professional risk management to deliver a balanced and
AurumTrend EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
**AurumTrend EA: Your Automated Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Companion** Unlock the power of consistent and effortless trading with AurumTrend EA, an Expert Advisor specifically engineered for steady trend following on Gold (XAUUSD) within the MetaTrader 5 platform. Leveraging a robust Simple Moving Average (SMA) strategy, AurumTrend EA intelligently analyzes the market and executes Buy/Sell trades based on candle closes, providing you with a calm and effective automated trading experience. **Why Ch
Titanium Scalper Pro
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Titanium Scalper Pro V1.0 – Smart Momentum Trading Titanium Scalper Pro is a professional algorithmic trading system designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA (Expert Advisor) focuses on high-probability momentum bursts, using a combination of Price Action analysis and RSI Dynamic Filtering to capture rapid market moves. Why Titanium Scalper Pro? No Dangerous Methods: Strictly NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Averaging. Every trade is protected by a dedicated Stop Loss. Momentu
Gold Sentinel AI
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
روبوت Gold Sentinel AI هو ثمرة دمج بين خبرة تداول البرايس أكشن وأحدث تقنيات البرمجة الآلية. تم تصميمه خصيصاً ليتناسب مع تقلبات معدن الذهب (XAUUSD). ​المميزات الرئيسية: ​استراتيجية SMC: يعتمد الروبوت على تحديد مناطق كسر الهيكل (BOS) للدخول مع الاتجاه القوي فقط. ​إدارة صارمة للمخاطر: لا يستخدم الروبوت نظام المارتينجال أو الهيدج، كل صفقة لها وقف خسارة وهدف محدد. ​نظام ملاحقة الأرباح: مزود بتقنية Trailing Stop لحجز الأرباح وتأمين الصفقات مع تحرك السعر. ​فلتر الأخبار: نظام ذكي يتجنب التداول في أوقات
BTC Quantum Predator
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Title: BTC Quantum Predator MT5 ​Subtitle: High-Precision Bitcoin & Forex Trend Hunter by Mabrouk Mahdy ​Product Description: ​BTC Quantum Predator is an advanced algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to tackle the high volatility of the Cryptocurrency market, with a primary focus on Bitcoin (BTCUSD). Developed by Mabrouk Mahdy, this Expert Advisor uses a sophisticated blend of volatility-based envelopes and momentum filtering to identify high-probability breakout trades. ​Unlike s
Titanium News Sniper
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Product Description (نسخة المتجر) ​Headline: SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: Grab your copy for only $49! (Next price: $79, Final price: $149) ​Titanium News Sniper AI is a professional-grade trading system specifically designed to dominate the market during high-impact news events. Unlike traditional bots that gamble on news, this Expert Advisor uses advanced Liquidity Sweep Logic and Volatility Analysis to identify institutional "traps" and trade alongside Smart Money. ​Why Titanium News Sniper A
Titanium Guard Pro AI
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
English Description) Title: Titanium Guard Pro - The Ultimate Equity Protection Shield Tired of losing your gains to market volatility or emotional trading? Stop worrying! Titanium Guard Pro is your professional "Safety Switch." It monitors your account equity 24/7. The moment your pre-set Profit Target or Max Loss percentage is hit, it instantly flattens all positions and deletes pending orders to secure your capital. Key Benefits: Automated Risk Control: Set your Daily Profit & Loss limits an
Crystal Capital Sentinel
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
English Description (MQL5 Product Page) (Add this at the end of the description) SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER Standard Price: ~~$249~~ Current Price: $149 (Only for the first 5 copies!) Next Price: $199 (After 5 sales) Why the discount? We want to build a community of successful users and gather the first 5-star reviews. Grab your "Sentinel" protector now before the price climbs to its original value! الوصف العربي (للمنصات العربية أو الوصف الإضافي) (أضف هذه الجزئية في نهاية الوصف) عرض الإطلاق الخ
Titanium Prop Guard Pro
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Headline: Ultimate Account Protection for Prop Firm Traders! Are you afraid of hitting your Daily Drawdown? Titanium Prop Guard Pro is your professional silent partner that monitors your equity 24/7. It is specifically designed for traders who want to secure their funded accounts and never worry about breaching Prop Firm rules again. Main Features: ️ Smart Daily Loss Limit: Automatically closes all trades if your loss hits the limit. Target Profit Locker: Reach your daily goal? The EA will
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review