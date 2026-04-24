PROP FIRM READY AUTOPILOT TRADE COPIER — by E.A VICTOR

MT5→MT5 | MT5→MT4 || MT4→MT4 | MT4→MT5

Two files. Four directions. Unlimited accounts.

Try Before You Buy:

You can download and test the AutoPilot Trade Copier free demo version on a demo account before purchasing.

For MetaTrader 5:

Download: AutoPilot MT5 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex5

For MetaTrader 4:

Download: AutoPilot MT4 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex4

How to install the trial:

Download the AutoPilot MT4 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex4 or AutoPilot MT5 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex5 file above. In MetaTrader: File → Open Data Folder → MQL4/Experts (or MQL5/Experts). Paste the trial file into that folder, then restart MetaTrader. The trial is fully functional for 12 hours per demo account.

To reset the trial period (demo accounts only):

MetaTrader → Tools → Global Variables → Ctrl+A → Delete.

Important: Only do this on a non-critical demo account. Never delete global variables on a live or prop firm challenge account — other EAs may rely on them.

The trial version will refuse to run on a live account. To use AutoPilot on a real account, please purchase the full version above.

Contact support : MQL5 || For your Comprehensive Installation & User Guide

Full Feature Set :

Per-Symbol Auto-Detection:

Maps XAUUSD.p, USTEC, DE30, Bitcoin individually — no global prefix/suffix needed in 95% of cases. MT4/5 Partial Close Chain:

Resolves the full #1000→#2000→#3000 ticket chain. No other copier on MQL5 does this correctly. Smart Filling Mode Per Symbol

Auto-selects FOK / IOC / RETURN per symbol. Eliminates "Invalid order type" on indices & crypto. Per-Symbol Loss Limits

Set XAUUSD=$50, EURUSD=$30 independently. Only that symbol pauses — others keep copying. All 4 Platform Directions

MT5↔MT4 and same-platform — all four routes with just two files, one purchase. Sub-Second Close Sync

Master writes every timer tick — slave closes within 1–2 seconds, not 30+ seconds like event-driven rivals.

Symbol Auto-Detection Library

100+ base symbols, all known broker variants built-in:

XAUUSD.p → XAUUSD EURUSD.pro → EURUSD USTEC → NAS100 DE30 → GER40 EU50 → STOXX50 DJ30 → US30 Bitcoin → BTCUSD GOLD → XAUUSD WTI → USOIL JP225 → JPN225 Brent → UKOIL NAS100.cash → NAS100

Works out of the box on Exness, IC Markets, Pepperstone, FTMO, XM, Vantage, FP Markets and more.





GET YOUR MT4 COPY HERE FOR MT5 → MT4/MT4→MT5 COPYING : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174234





8 Lot Sizing Methods

• Fixed

• Copy Master (exact replica)

• Multiplier (master × factor)

• Risk % Balance

• Risk % Equity

• Proportional (balance-ratio)

• Per $1000 Balance

• Risk Fee-Adjusted (deducts commission & swap) Risk Protection Suite

• Daily profit target

• Daily loss limit

• Per-symbol loss limits (unique)

• Max drawdown % from equity high

• Pause if current drawdown %

• Max daily drawdown — prop firm mode

• Consecutive loss lockout

• Basket TP / Basket SL

• EOD auto-close (time + day)

• Max simultaneous trades

• Max trades per symbol Partial Close Engine

• Mirror master partial closes proportionally

• Full MT5/4 ticket chain resolution (#A→#B→#C)

• Auto partial close at TP1 / TP2 / TP3

• Configurable close % per level

• TP1 auto move to breakeven SL/TP Override & Trail

• SL override: None / Points / Money

• TP override: None / Points / Money / R:R Ratio

• Add / subtract points from master levels

• Allow manual SL/TP changes on slave

• Reverse copy (Buy master = Sell slave)

• Independent trailing stop (slave-side)

• Breakeven auto-trigger Trade Filtering

• Copy direction: Both / Buys / Sells

• Copy type: All / Market / Pending

• Magic number include / exclude

• Comment string include / exclude

• Require SL before copying

• Require TP before copying

• Max slippage guard

• Copy delay (seconds)

• Close delay (seconds)

• Session filter per day of week Multi-Provider & Notifications

• One slave follows multiple masters

• Weighted lot allocation per provider

• Push notifications (MT5/4 mobile app)

• Telegram bot alerts(mt5)

• Notify on: open / close / modify / skip

• Daily P&L summary message

• Live chart dashboard

(sync health · latency · file age · P&L)

Max Daily Drawdown % — instantly closes all positions and pauses for the day when daily DD limit is hit Max Drawdown from High — monitors balance from peak, pauses when overall limit breached EOD Auto-Close — schedule all positions to close at a set time, any day of week Daily Loss Limit — stops new copies once realised + floating P&L hits the threshold

Feature Autopilot Typical Copier All 4 platform directions All 4 1–2 only Per-symbol auto-detection Yes Global only MT4 multi-level partial close chain Full chain Breaks on 2nd partial Smart filling mode per symbol Yes FOK hardcoded Per-symbol daily loss limits Yes Not available 8 lot sizing methods incl. Fee-Adjusted All 8 2–3 only Prop firm daily DD instant close & pause Yes Partial Sub-second close sync Yes 10–30 seconds

1. Attach Master EA

Set Mode=MASTER on sender terminal. Set Provider ID. 2. Attach Slave EA

Set Mode=SLAVE on receiver. Same Provider ID. Configure lots. 3. Auto-Detection

Both EAs scan the terminal and map all symbols automatically. 4. Live Copying

Open, close, SL/TP, partials — all mirrored under 1 second.

— covers MT5→MT5 and MT5→MT4 ||

— covers MT4→MT4 and MT4→MT5

Prop Firm ReadyHow Autopilot ComparesUp and Running in 4 StepsWhat You Get:

Full User Guide — complete parameter reference included with troubleshooting guide

We would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact us to find a solution if you are not.

Check all our products: www.mql5.com || Contact us for support : MQL5





#tags forex local terminal copier account trade duplicator multiplier repeater copier mt4 mt5 account copier instant lot size increase multiply copy trades copy trade copier fast copy transaction repeater kopir forex copy trading software